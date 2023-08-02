Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to sign New Zealand international defender 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen close in on deal to sign New Zealand international defender 

The Dons are understood to have agreed a six-figure fee with Australian side Central Coast Mariners to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent deal. 

By Danny Law
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are close to making New Zealand international left-back James McGarry their next summer signing.

The Dons are understood to have agreed a six-figure fee with Australian side Central Coast Mariners to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent deal.

The attack-minded full-back joined Central Coast Mariners from Newcastle Jets in February and is under contract with the Aussie club until June 2025.

He scored three goals from left-back in 14 appearances to help Nick Montgomery’s side to the A League title.

The Mariners finished second in the A League table and 11 points behind Melbourne City but thrashed them 6-1 in the Grand Final to win the championship with former Hibernian and Dundee striker Jason Cummings netting a hat-trick.

James McGarry celebrates after scoring for Central Coast Mariners against Adelaide United in May. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Brilliant left foot and extremely versatile’

McGarry will compete with Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie for a place on the left-hand side of defence but is also capable of playing in a more advanced role.

He represented New Zealand at the U17 World Cup in 2015 and the U20 World Cup in 2017.

He won his first senior cap for the All Whites in a friendly against Lithuania in November 2019.

His international appearances have been restricted to one cap with New Zealand’s star player, Liberato Cacace of Italian Serie A side Empoli, currently occupying the left-back slot.

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners against Western Sydney Wanderers. Image: Shutterstock.

McGarry, who had trials with Chelsea and Sheffield United as a youngster, began his senior career with Wellington Phoenix.

He moved to the Netherlands in 2018, joining Willem II before returning to Wellington Phoenix at the end of his two-year deal with the Dutch side.

He joined Newcastle Jets last summer before leaving the club earlier this year in a player swap deal with Thomas Aquilina heading in the opposite direction.

McGarry is described by Mariners head coach Montgomery as a player “with a brilliant left foot and extremely versatile with the ability to play as a full-back, winger or in midfield”.

He would become Aberdeen’s ninth summer signing following the arrival of Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Graeme Shinnie, Rhys Williams, Ross Doohan, Or Dadia and Slobodan Rubezic.

Serbian central defender Rubezic became Aberdeen’s latest signing when he arrived from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Novi Pazar on a three-year deal on Monday.

Aberdeen begin their 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign this Saturday with a trip to Livingston.

