Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

TV star Dani Dyer counts herself a fan of Aberdeen interiors business

Nikki Brown and her husband Mark scour the world for the best home interiors.

By Rosemary Lowne
Nikki Brown brings home interiors from across the world to Aberdeen.
Home is where the heart is for Nikki Brown after she turned her passion for interiors into a successful business. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If there’s one thing that sets Nikki Brown’s heart on fire it’s home interiors.

Struggling to find the minimal and muted interiors she desperately desired for her own property renovation, Nikki and her husband Mark were inspired to launch their own interiors business.

From Paris to Stockholm and everywhere in between, the couple scour the world for the best home interiors and then sell them on to homeowners looking for that something a little off-piste.

Here Nikki tells Rosemary Lowne about her journey into the world of interiors.

Nikki Brown lives and breathes home interiors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Westholme Interiors

Who: Nikki Brown

What: Westholme Interiors

Where: Wellington Business Park, Aberdeen

From quirky ceramics and luxury designer candles to sumptuous soft furnishings and children’s interiors, Westholme Interiors is a treasure trove of beautiful homeware. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“I’ve always loved interiors but I’m by no means an interior designer, I just have an eye for shopping and buying nice things. I was always arty at school but I ended up working as an accountant for a global IT company and Mark worked in the oil and gas industry. On the side we got into property developing and I loved working on the interiors. We set up an Instagram account to show people our finished properties and we also shared our own home renovation journey and that’s when Westholme Interiors was born.

Add some pizazz to your property with bold interiors like this quirky glow up lightbulb. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Nikki Brown and her husband Mark visit trade shows across Europe to find the best home interiors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was during our own home renovation that I realised how difficult it was to source the interiors that I liked. I wouldn’t say my taste was Scandi or Nordic but I liked minimal and muted pieces which I found hard to source in the UK.  So I would just contact these brands directly and I’d end up paying a fortune to ship them over. That’s when we came up with the idea that we could expand our property business into the interior accessory side of things and it snowballed from there.

In the space of five years, we’ve outgrown our base in Whitemyres in Mastrick and we’ve just moved into our new shop and warehouse at Wellington Business Park where people can see some of the beautiful interiors we’ve sourced. We have everything from ceramics, candle holders and home fragrances to kitchenware, soft furnishings and children’s interiors.

Nikki has an eye for striking interiors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Westholme Interiors shop stocks key pieces from their vast range. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dani Dyer, the actor Danny Dyer’s daughter, actually bought some of our interiors for her newborn baby twin’s nursery.  She bought canopies we sourced from an American brand called Spinkies and her interior designer emailed to say she loved them.
Our children’s interiors were actually inspired after I had my little girl Amara last summer. When I was looking for interiors for her nursery, I found it hard to source them so we decided to expand into that.

We travel to trade shows across Europe so we have interior brands like Cooee Design from Sweden and Specktrum, a Danish brand as well as Coming Home, an interior brand from Norway. We’ve also started layering in some London brands so our bathroom home fragrance range is from Sevin London and we also stock candles by Fyg, a London designer. We also have Isle of Skye candles as we like to support Scottish designers.

The canopies proved popular with TV star Dani Dyer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
After having their first child last summer, Nikki and Mark launched children’s interiors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Myself and Mark both love what we do, we’re living the dream and we’ve got so many loyal customers now which is lovely.
We’ve got so many exciting interior events planned so it’s going to be a busy over the next few months.

For more information on Westholme Interiors check out their Instagram page @westholmeproperty

Conversation