Airdrie are dangerous Diamonds, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Airdrie are dangerous Diamonds, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson

Inverness are seeking their first Championship win of the season, which would also halt a five-fixture losing run.

By Paul Chalk
Barry Wilson, left, with Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson, left, with Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson insists Saturday’s hosts Airdrieonians issued a fresh warning of what they can do by taking Premiership Ross County all the way in the Viaplay Cup.

ICT are on a losing run of five competitive games. Successive defeats in the cup against Dumbarton, Airdrie and Dundee were followed by opening Championship losses against Queen’s Park and Ayr United.

With Inverness idle at the weekend, Airdrie roared back from 3-1 down late on against County before drawing 3-3 at the Excelsior Stadium to take the top-flight Staggies to extra-time.

A header from County forward Eamonn Brophy finally dashed the Diamonds, whose league season got up and running two weeks ago with a 2-1 comeback win against Partick Thistle.

Many first-team players will be in action on Tuesday night as Caley Thistle meet Clach at Grant Street Park for the right to win the Inverness Cup, which is back as a prize for the first time since Forres Mechanics won it in 2005-2006.

One result can spark Caley Jags’ run

While local pride is at stake in that tussle, the game at Airdrie this weekend is one ICT will have to be at their best in to get the required result.

Having lost 3-2 to Airdrie last month, which ended their chances of progressing in the Viaplay Cup, first-team coach Wilson knows it will be a tough ask to head back up the road with the win needed to get them off the mark in the league.

He said: “We know how tough Airdrie will be. We saw in the cup-tie here, they were very good in the first half, while we were very good in the second half.

“In that particular game, a draw was no use, so we had to go for the win and we got caught.

“Airdrie showed enough that night alone for everyone to realise they are going to be a tidy team this year. Their start to their league campaign has proven that.

“They pushed Ross County right to the wire on Saturday, so we are under no illusions how difficult it will be, but we need to start picking up points.

“It just takes one result to get teams going and I hope that’s the case for us on Saturday. We’ve seen it happen before with this group.”

Airdrie’s were 3-2 winners at Inverness in the Viaplay Cup last month. Image: SNS Group

Players slowly returning from injury

Wilson admits the early-season injury-list hasn’t helped their cause in the opening weeks on the back of a campaign riddled with bad fortune on that front.

He said: “Injuries were such a feature for us last season. We really hoped, after the close-season, we’d get a fresh start.

“Right away, we lost Lewis Nicolson (with a knee injury), who looked really good by pushing Cammy Harper at left-back.

“We then lost Roddy MacGregor (ankle) and Sean Welsh (leg), who has not had much game-time at all.

“Even Wallace Duffy and Danny Devine have missed games recently. It’s not been ideal and hopefully we will be much stronger for when they all come back.

“A few of the boys are shaking off little niggles, while two or three are still out. We’re slowly getting back to where we want to be squad-wise.”

Forward Harry Lodovica was boss Billy Dodds’ fifth summer signing for Inverness.

Club remain on hunt for signings

So far, Inverness have signed defender Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff and strikers Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

It’s understood the adding one more back-line defender is on the agenda before the end of the transfer window.

And Wilson added: “We’re always looking. We have spoken about it and we’re keen to see who else we can bring in.

“Whether we get someone over the line is another thing, but we still feel we can add to the squad.”

After facing Airdrie, ICT will host League One champions Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, September 2, which comes one week before an SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Championship hosts Arbroath.

More from Caley Thistle

Angus MacDonald made his first appearance of the season against Stirling Albion on Friday. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive cavalry has arrived just in time for Aberdeen
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson won Inverness Cup with only career treble for Ross County
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Inverness Cup was great chance to shine, says ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser
Luis Longstaff made his debut in a 3-2 defeat against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup last month. Next week, he will aim to beat the Diamonds for three Championship points for ICT. Image: Jasperimage
Winger Luis Longstaff confident Caley Thistle will soon be flying
Former Caley defender Peter Corbett and former goalkeeper Billy MacDonald
Caley legends recall 23-goal penalty shoot-out win in Inverness Cup - ahead of trophy's…
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Defender Gary Warren in action for Caley Thistle in the Premiership in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Gary Warren: Caley Thistle good enough to launch promotion push
Ayr's Francis Amartey (centre) scored the only goal when Inverness visited Somerset Park at the weekend. Image: SNS Group
Michael Fraser: Staying focused key to Caley Thistle finding spark
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons
Clach chairman Alex Chisholm, Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner promote next week's Inverness Cup showdown outside the city's Town House. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
City provost adds full support to return of Inverness Cup as Caley Thistle and…