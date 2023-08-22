Airdrie are dangerous Diamonds, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson insists Saturday’s hosts Airdrieonians issued a fresh warning of what they can do by taking Premiership Ross County all the way in the Viaplay Cup.

ICT are on a losing run of five competitive games. Successive defeats in the cup against Dumbarton, Airdrie and Dundee were followed by opening Championship losses against Queen’s Park and Ayr United.

With Inverness idle at the weekend, Airdrie roared back from 3-1 down late on against County before drawing 3-3 at the Excelsior Stadium to take the top-flight Staggies to extra-time.

A header from County forward Eamonn Brophy finally dashed the Diamonds, whose league season got up and running two weeks ago with a 2-1 comeback win against Partick Thistle.

Many first-team players will be in action on Tuesday night as Caley Thistle meet Clach at Grant Street Park for the right to win the Inverness Cup, which is back as a prize for the first time since Forres Mechanics won it in 2005-2006.

One result can spark Caley Jags’ run

While local pride is at stake in that tussle, the game at Airdrie this weekend is one ICT will have to be at their best in to get the required result.

Having lost 3-2 to Airdrie last month, which ended their chances of progressing in the Viaplay Cup, first-team coach Wilson knows it will be a tough ask to head back up the road with the win needed to get them off the mark in the league.

He said: “We know how tough Airdrie will be. We saw in the cup-tie here, they were very good in the first half, while we were very good in the second half.

“In that particular game, a draw was no use, so we had to go for the win and we got caught.

“Airdrie showed enough that night alone for everyone to realise they are going to be a tidy team this year. Their start to their league campaign has proven that.

“They pushed Ross County right to the wire on Saturday, so we are under no illusions how difficult it will be, but we need to start picking up points.

“It just takes one result to get teams going and I hope that’s the case for us on Saturday. We’ve seen it happen before with this group.”

Players slowly returning from injury

Wilson admits the early-season injury-list hasn’t helped their cause in the opening weeks on the back of a campaign riddled with bad fortune on that front.

He said: “Injuries were such a feature for us last season. We really hoped, after the close-season, we’d get a fresh start.

“Right away, we lost Lewis Nicolson (with a knee injury), who looked really good by pushing Cammy Harper at left-back.

“We then lost Roddy MacGregor (ankle) and Sean Welsh (leg), who has not had much game-time at all.

“Even Wallace Duffy and Danny Devine have missed games recently. It’s not been ideal and hopefully we will be much stronger for when they all come back.

“A few of the boys are shaking off little niggles, while two or three are still out. We’re slowly getting back to where we want to be squad-wise.”

Club remain on hunt for signings

So far, Inverness have signed defender Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff and strikers Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

It’s understood the adding one more back-line defender is on the agenda before the end of the transfer window.

And Wilson added: “We’re always looking. We have spoken about it and we’re keen to see who else we can bring in.

“Whether we get someone over the line is another thing, but we still feel we can add to the squad.”

After facing Airdrie, ICT will host League One champions Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, September 2, which comes one week before an SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Championship hosts Arbroath.