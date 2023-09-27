Four-bedroom steading conversion in idyllic location at £475,000 fixed price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bedroom steading conversion in idyllic location at £475,000 fixed price

Former mill dating back to the 1800s has been thoughtfully converted to create stunning family home with woodland views, full-length balcony and luxury en suites.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire
Backhill Steading was once a mill and has been sympathetically converted.

If you’re searching for your dream property, they don’t come more dreamy than this four-bedroom detached steading conversion in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire.

Backhill Steading enjoys a tranquil woodland setting in approximately half an acre of land and is accessed via a private road shared between three properties.

The former mill dates back to the 1800s and has been sympathetically converted by the current owner.

It has been completed to a very high standard with oak doors, oak finishings and quality fixtures throughout.

The kitchen in the property has sleek white counters, a kitchen island with 4 white bar stools and glass patio doors leading to the balcony
The kitchen, complete with doors to the balcony and an Aga.

There is a detached triple garage with a self-contained home office or gym above and superb open views.

Entering the four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire

On entering the property, the large entrance hall has wooden flooring and a hardwood front door with glazed side panels allows light to flood in.

There are four bedrooms on the ground floor, two of which have luxury en-suite wet rooms with rainfall showers.

The lounge in the four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire. The room has patio doors out to the large balcony, a telescope, a brown sofa, colourful ottoman and a wall-mounted TV
The fabulous lounge with open views across the countryside and doors to the balcony.

Bedroom two has wooden flooring and a part-glazed door opening out to the front garden, perfect for taking in the morning air with a cup of coffee.

The bathroom is sumptuous, with a corner-set shower and freestanding oval bath.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room with white gloss units and butcher block-effect worktops as well as an American-style fridge freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer all to stay.

A bedroom in the property with an en suite bathroom. The room includes a dark wooden dresser, a metal-framed bed, a cream armchair and a floral rug.
A lovely en suite bedroom with lots of light.

The inner hall has full-height patio doors to the front and stairs to the first floor where French doors lead out to the rear.

The principal bedroom is en suite and suitably impressive, with a pitched ceiling and French doors that lead to a courtyard garden.

On the first floor, the lounge has two sets of triple bi-folding doors which open out to a balcony that runs the full width of the house. An inset gas fire makes things cosy in the colder months.

The bathroom in the Four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire, with pale green walls, dark grey floor tiles, a corner-set shower, a freestanding bath with matching toilet and sink
The bathroom features a corner-set shower and freestanding oval bath.

The kitchen also has full-width patio doors to the balcony and steps down to the courtyard, perfect for that indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The kitchen features quality, contemporary units with quartz worktops.

Integrated NEFF appliances include an oven, microwave with warming drawer, dishwasher, fridge freezer, induction hob and there is even an Aga to complete this stylish steading.

Also on this floor is a handy cloakroom toilet.

The balcony of the Four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire
The balcony runs the full width of the house and offers views of the gardens and woodland.

Outside, the property occupies a generous plot with different levels of gardens including a walled garden, a sunken lawn, tall pine trees and woodland views.

The gravelled driveway has off-road parking for three or four cars and the detached triple garage has fitted storage, power, light and an electric car charging point.

The self-contained home office or studio space has gas central heating.

A room with glass patio doors, a leather sofa and stairs leading to the first floor
Backhill Steading has been thoughtfully converted from a former mill.

There is a sizeable room with full-height patio doors to the rear, a smaller room with window to the front, and a shower room with corner-set shower.

This space has the flexibility to be used as a home office, gym or business premises and could be suitable for further conversion to a granny flat or teenager’s annexe, subject to the necessary consents being obtained.

Fixed price £475,000 with James & George Collie on 01224 039150 and on the aspc website.

The Four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire
The detached triple garage with self-contained home office or studio above offers a wealth of opportunities.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

