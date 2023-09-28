Historic 18-room Aberdeenshire home with surprising feature hits the market for £400k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic 18-room Aberdeenshire home with surprising feature hits the market for £400k

The building has been added to over the years with an unexpected room sure to interest buyers.

By Ross Hempseed
House of Glack is going under the hammer. Image: Auction House Scotland
House of Glack is going under the hammer. Image: Auction House Scotland

An 18-room period property near Inverurie has hit the market and is sure to garner some interest with a surprising hidden feature.

House of Glack is a B-listed four-floor property originally built in the 1720s, with a rear wing added in the 1930s.

It’s in this section of the property that potential buyers can find a fully-equipped pole dancing studio.

The dance studio located in the House of Glack.
The dance studio is located in the House of Glack. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The room on the ground floor has two poles bolted to the floor, along with another pole on a raised platform.

The first floor of this wing also has the potential to become a self-contained flat, complete with a lounge, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, laundry room, shower room, and three bedrooms.

It contrasts with the rest of the property, which has unique historic fixtures and fittings, including a traditional wood-burning range, ornate wooden fireplaces and spiral staircases.

Spiral staircase leads to the upper floors of the property. House of Glack, Aberdeenshire for sale.
Spiral staircase leads to the upper floors of the property. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The second floor features another large bedroom, a dressing room, and an L-shaped study/sitting room with a wood-burning stove.

On the third floor, there are four single box rooms and a larger bedroom/sitting room, as well as a bathroom, a toilet and two walk-in cupboards.

In summary, the property comprises seven bedrooms, seven reception rooms, four smaller rooms, seven bathroom/shower rooms, five separate toilets, and two kitchens.

House of Glack has 18 rooms over four floors

Dining room with a marble checkered floor
Dining room with a marble checkered floor. Image: Auction House Scotland.
The kitchen with a wood-burning stove, perfect on a cold winter's night. House of Glack, Aberdeenshire for sale.
The kitchen with a wood-burning stove, perfect on a cold winter’s night. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The House of Glack is located around six miles outside Inverurie and was originally built by the Elphinstone family and was briefly part of the Daviot Hospital in the 1800s.

It is being sold by Auction House Scotland for a price of £400,000 on November 2.

It had been up for sale since 2020 but has since had its guide price slashed from the original £750,000 three years ago.

Conversation