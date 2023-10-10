Magnificent mansion near Duthie Park on the market for £975,000

With Duthie Park just a stone’s throw away, the grass is certainly greener at this 181-year-old historic mansion in Aberdeen.

Located on Polmuir Road, resplendent Rotunda Lodge is a C-listed granite beauty full of charm, character and plenty of personality.

For the past 17 years, the wonderful property has been home to Professor Stan Urbaniak, a retired consultant and his wife Kate, a former teacher.

“We were past admirers of the property as we saw it from the street while walking down to Duthie Park and we always thought it would be a wonderful home even though we only got tantalising glimpses through the gates,” says Kate.

Three floors of superb accommodation

Reluctantly putting their home on the market as they prepare to move south to be nearer family, Kate and Stan say they’ll miss everything about their three-floor Aberdeen mansion.

“We have so loved living here and see ourselves as mere custodians,” says Kate.

“With more than 4000sq feet, there is a wealth of space to accommodate visitors and extended family.

“The garden is very secluded with many mature trees and sitting in the conservatory feels like living in the country although we are within walking distance of the city’s many amenities plus there’s a bus stop outside the wrought iron electric gates.”

Plethora of period features

From the stained-glass windows and the cornicing to the marble fireplaces and the ornate Scots renaissance plasterwork, every inch of this period property is timelessly elegant.

“The rococo ceiling in the dining room is particularly impressive,” says Kate.

“During our working lives this room has been an excellent place for private functions and meetings, working from home and entertaining.”

Beautiful from the ground up, the lower level boasts a stylish sitting/dining area, a fabulous family room/sixth bedroom as well as a fourth bedroom, a study/fifth bedroom and a laundry.

Wonderfully flexible, this lower area has previously been used as a self-contained flat.

“We live by ourselves in the property but before Covid we have had people living in the self-contained downstairs,” says Kate.

Decadent dining area

Expectations are exceeded even further on the ground floor where there is a superb front-facing sitting room with a feature bay window and original working shutters.

Next to the sitting room is a fabulous formal dining room with access to a stunning light and bright split level conservatory with a door to the beautiful garden.

Keen cooks will also be in their element in the sleek and stylish Clive Christian designer kitchen.

“We have had many memorable parties over the years – the Clive Christian kitchen leads into the conservatory which gives on to the dining room, creating an excellent flow for entertaining,” says Kate.

Luxury living

And after a long day, head up to the first floor where you can soak all your worries away in the luxurious bathroom complete with a clawfoot bath and separate shower.

This floor also has a plush principal bedroom with a dressing room while another bedroom is also on this level.

Over the years, Kate and Stan have worked hard to preserve the pretty property.

“Since moving in, with the help of Aberdeen- based building surveyors and architects Squire Associates, we have built a garage with a first floor room to the side of the house, remodelled the master bathroom, installed double glazing to all of the windows and converted a coal vault into a wine cellar/ cold store,” says Kate.

“We’ve also installed a wood burning stove downstairs, added electric gates, upgraded the downstairs kitchen and re-slated part of the roof.”

Beautiful garden grounds

Outside, there are glorious garden grounds as well as a pond, greenhouse, an outbuilding and a garage with electricity, water and a loft space.

Although sad to be leaving, Kate is happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to another family.

“We feel it is time to pass on our lovely home to be appreciated by another family,” says Kate.

“I think what will appeal the most is the sense of seclusion and the unique beauty and warmth of the house is breathtaking.

“The stunning woodland garden (very low- maintenance) is mostly laid to grass and evergreen shrubs, and there is a lovely pond, a greenhouse and a large potting shed.”

To book a viewing

Rotunda Lodge, 16 Polmuir Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £975,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 01738 503266.