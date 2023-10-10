Magnificent mansion near Duthie Park on the market for £975,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Magnificent mansion near Duthie Park on the market for £975,000

Rotunda Lodge has six bedrooms, five reception rooms and a conservatory designed by agricultural architect Ronald Harrison.

By Rosemary Lowne
Rotunda Lodge in Aberdeen has the wow factor.
Brimming with charm and character, Rotunda Lodge has a plethora of period features. Image: Strutt & Parker

With Duthie Park just a stone’s throw away, the grass is certainly greener at this 181-year-old historic mansion in Aberdeen.

Located on Polmuir Road, resplendent Rotunda Lodge is a C-listed granite beauty full of charm, character and plenty of personality.

For the past 17 years, the wonderful property has been home to Professor Stan Urbaniak, a retired consultant and his wife Kate, a former teacher.

“We were past admirers of the property as we saw it from the street while walking down to Duthie Park and we always thought it would be a wonderful home even though we only got tantalising glimpses through the gates,” says Kate.

Kate Urbaniak, owner of Aberdeen mansion Rotunda Lodge.
Kate Urbaniak has loved everything about her wonderful home. Image: Strutt & Parker

Three floors of superb accommodation

Reluctantly putting their home on the market as they prepare to move south to be nearer family, Kate and Stan say they’ll miss everything about their three-floor Aberdeen mansion.

“We have so loved living here and see ourselves as mere custodians,” says Kate.

“With more than 4000sq feet, there is a wealth of space to accommodate visitors and extended family.

“The garden is very secluded with many mature trees and sitting in the conservatory feels like living in the country although we are within walking distance of the city’s many amenities plus there’s a bus stop outside the wrought iron electric gates.”

Spacious split level conservatory within the house for sale near Duthie Park.
The split level conservatory is seriously impressive. Image: Strutt & Parker

Plethora of period features

From the stained-glass windows and the cornicing to the marble fireplaces and the ornate Scots renaissance plasterwork, every inch of this period property is timelessly elegant.

“The rococo ceiling in the dining room is particularly impressive,” says Kate.

“During our working lives this room has been an excellent place for private functions and meetings, working from home and entertaining.”

Owner Stan Urbaniak, on a swing in the garden of the Aberdeen mansion for sale.
Stan loves relaxing in the Aberdeen mansion’s beautiful garden grounds. Image: Strutt & Parker

Beautiful from the ground up, the lower level boasts a stylish sitting/dining area, a fabulous family room/sixth bedroom as well as a fourth bedroom, a study/fifth bedroom and a laundry.

Wonderfully flexible, this lower area has previously been used as a self-contained flat.

“We live by ourselves in the property but before Covid we have had people living in the self-contained downstairs,” says Kate.

Open-plan kitchen, sitting area and dining area inside the house for sale in Aberdeen
The stained glass windows are a beautiful touch in this vibrant space. Image: Strutt & Parker

Decadent dining area

Expectations are exceeded even further on the ground floor where there is a superb front-facing sitting room with a feature bay window and original working shutters.

Next to the sitting room is a fabulous formal dining room with access to a stunning light and bright split level conservatory with a door to the beautiful garden.

Keen cooks will also be in their element in the sleek and stylish Clive Christian designer kitchen.

“We have had many memorable parties over the years – the Clive Christian kitchen leads into the conservatory which gives on to the dining room, creating an excellent flow for entertaining,” says Kate.

Stylish formal dining room in the house for sale in Ferryhill.
This stylish room is perfect for dinner parties. Image: Strutt & Parker

Luxury living

And after a long day, head up to the first floor where you can soak all your worries away in the luxurious bathroom complete with a clawfoot bath and separate shower.

This floor also has a plush principal bedroom with a dressing room while another bedroom is also on this level.

Over the years, Kate and Stan have worked hard to preserve the pretty property.

“Since moving in, with the help of Aberdeen- based building surveyors and architects Squire Associates, we have built a garage with a first floor room to the side of the house, remodelled the master bathroom, installed double glazing to all of the windows and converted a coal vault into a wine cellar/ cold store,” says Kate.

“We’ve also installed a wood burning stove downstairs, added electric gates, upgraded the downstairs kitchen and re-slated part of the roof.”

Large living area in the mansion for sale in Aberdeen
This bright room is quite literally a ray of sunshine. Image: Strutt & Parker

Beautiful garden grounds

Outside, there are glorious garden grounds as well as a pond, greenhouse, an outbuilding and a garage with electricity, water and a loft space.

Although sad to be leaving, Kate is happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to another family.

“We feel it is time to pass on our lovely home to be appreciated by another family,” says Kate.

“I think what will appeal the most is the sense of seclusion and the unique beauty and warmth of the house is breathtaking.

“The stunning woodland garden (very low- maintenance) is mostly laid to grass and evergreen shrubs, and there is a lovely pond, a greenhouse and a large potting shed.”

Large garden grounds at the home near Duthie Park
The Aberdeen mansion’s garden grounds are made for family barbecues. Image: Strutt & Parker

To book a viewing

Rotunda Lodge, 16 Polmuir Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £975,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 01738 503266.

