Detached bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac in coastal village of Cove at over £285,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Detached bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac in coastal village of Cove at over £285,000

Three-bedroom detached bungalow features striking open-plan kitchen and dining room with patio doors to the garden, Jacuzzi bath, en suite shower room, feature ceiling beams and pleasant gardens.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Detached bungalow 2 Tern Road with three bedrooms, garage and gardens in Cove.
Detached bungalow 2 Tern Road with three bedrooms, garage and gardens in Cove.

The village of Cove, just south of Aberdeen, offers beautiful coastal living and yet within easy reach of the city centre and with excellent commuter links.

It has a blend of both traditional and modern properties and a population of around 8,000 people, making it just small enough to maintain that village feel and just busy enough to have everything you need right on the doorstep.

There is an excellent range of local shops as well as schools and a health centre.

Spacious Cove bungalow

Currently on the market within this delightful location is a deceptively spacious three-bedroom detached bungalow in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The kitchen, dining and snug area.

With a sunny lounge, a large dining kitchen with snug, and three bedrooms one of which has an en suite shower room, 2 Tern Road offers smart and comfortable accommodation all on one level.

This lovely home also boasts pleasant gardens to the front and rear as well as a driveway and single garage and it has been very well maintained by the current owners.

The property is entered via a wooden front door with glazed side panel and from the vestibule is a glazed door leading through to the lounge.

The lounge in the property, with a large window, white walls, wooden flooring, white sofas and a fireplace
The large and sunny lounge with feature fireplace.

Bedroom three is situated to the side of the vestibule and features neutral décor and wood flooring.

The large, bright lounge enjoys a front-facing aspect with a large picture window, granite fireplace with a sealed gas fire and wood flooring.

From this room a glazed door leads to the inner hall with access to bedroom one. This too is a bright and spacious room laid with wood flooring with window and patio doors leading out to the side.

The en-suite has a double walk-in shower with mains-fed shower, fully tiled walls, a corner-set wash hand basin, WC and ceiling spotlights.

Another living area
Another cosy space to relax.

Access to bedroom two is also from the inner hall, as well as the family bathroom which is the perfect place to switch off at the end of a busy week, being fitted with a Jacuzzi bath and interchanging lights.

There is also a large corner shower, WC and wash hand basin set in a vanity unit, fully tiled walls, ceiling spotlights, and a chrome heated towel rail.

A bedroom in the cove bungalow with pale pink walls, pink curtains and floral bedsheets. There is a chest of drawers with a TV on top
A bright bedroom with window and patio doors.

Perhaps the most striking feature of this characterful property is the open plan kitchen and dining room with its pitched ceiling and feature beams and the cosy snug to the rear.

The kitchen is fitted out with cherry wood wall and base units and there is an integrated oven/grill with ceramic hob and stainless steel extractor hood, as well as an integrated dishwasher, undercounter fridge, washing machine.

There is also space for an American-style fridge freezer, although this is not included.

The kitchen in the cove bungalow, with wooden cupboards, black counters, grey tiles and a black kitchen island with three barstools
The kitchen with pitched roof and feature beams.

In this space there is ample room for formal dining and, for that highly desirable indoor/outdoor lifestyle, there are patio doors leading out to the private rear garden.

On open plan to the kitchen is the snug area with a window to the side and steps leading down into the kitchen.

Price over £285,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

A dining area with a glass dining table and four white chairs.
More room for dining and doors to the garden.
The bathroom in the property, with dark grey marble floor and wall tiles, wooden cupboards around the toilet and sink and a jacuzzi bath tub in the corner
The family bathroom with luxury features including a Jacuzzi bath.
The garden of the Cove Bungalow, with glass doors leading inside. There is an outdoor patio furniture set placed in the shade
The outdoor space with places to sit, dine and entertain.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

More from Property

Rotunda Lodge in Aberdeen has the wow factor.
Magnificent mansion near Duthie Park on the market for £975,000
Exterior of Tomintoul Village Store
Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 - including six-bedroom townhouse
Lesley and Allan Taylor have worked hard to create their dream family home in Bridge of Don.
Inside the Taylor family's beautiful Bridge of Don home
The royal deeside cottage
Five-bedroom detached cottage in heart of Royal Deeside for sale
Number 84 Desswood Place in the west end of Aberdeen.
Elegant period property in Aberdeen’s west end is something to celebrate
Detached bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac in coastal village of Cove at over £285,000
Bancon Homes invites buyers to VIP Part Exchange Event at Lochside of Leys in…
Interior designer Julie Daly shows us around her wonderful family home in Cults.
Cults interior designer shows us round her bold and beautiful home
House of Glack is going under the hammer. Image: Auction House Scotland
Historic 18-room Aberdeenshire home with surprising feature hits the market for £400k
The four-bedroom steading conversion in Aberdeenshire
Four-bedroom steading conversion in idyllic location at £475,000 fixed price
Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem
Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue

Conversation