Swapping old home for new build was perfect move for Inverness couple

Kenneth and Aileen MacInnes are enjoying their retirement to the full after moving from their traditional home to a new build in Inverness.

By Rosemary Lowne
Kenneth and Aileen MacInnes, have embarked on a new adventure as the first to move into the Tulloch Homes Drummond Hill development in Inverness.
Kenneth and Aileen MacInnes, have embarked on a new adventure as the first to move into the Tulloch Homes’ Drummond Hill development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership

Swapping their period property for a new build was a massive step for retirees Kenneth and Aileen MacInnes but one they haven’t regretted.

After 30 years of forking out for endless repairs on their ageing traditional home, the couple decided to take matters into their own hands by downsizing to a new build at Drummond Hill, a new housing development in Inverness.

Located off Stratherrick Road, Kenneth says their top floor, two bedroom Tulloch Homes apartment has been the perfect move for them as they embrace life after work.

“Drummond Hill has everything we were looking for,” says Kenneth.

“We knew Tulloch is a well-established and reputable building company and, while we had never lived in a new build before, it was a new adventure for us, we’ve gone from one extreme to another.

“As it was a new build, the home was a fixed price and it had the outdoor space that we wanted with the balcony, large windows, open plan living and it’s only a 30-minute walk into the centre of Inverness.”

The Drummond Hill development
The Drummond Hill development is the epitome of modern living. Image: The Big Partnership

Ultra modern open plan living

From the large open plan kitchen and lounge area to the balcony and principal bedroom with ensuite, Kenneth and Aileen say they love everything about their new home.

“We went for a top floor two bedroom apartment called the Moorhen from The Birdhouse Collection,” says Kenneth.

“It has a large open kitchen and lounge area which is nice to have.

“We get fantastic light into the home as well – it really is beautiful, especially sitting out on the balcony in the morning.”

The living room, with modern and contemporary furnishings
The attractive apartment basks in natural sunlight and there’s a balcony for alfresco morning coffee. Image: The Big Partnership

Top of the range kitchen

The couple, who are the first to move into the development, say one of their favourite rooms is the vibrant kitchen area.

“Our kitchen is a bit of a talking piece,” says Kenneth.

“We wanted to add a bit of colour and went for yellow units with a black quartz worktop.

“The kitchen designers from Ashley Ann did a great job and seemed quite enthusiastic by the choice too, I imagine it’s not one that is selected very often.

“We’re really pleased with how it’s all come together.”

A picture gallery above the yellow and black counters in the kitchen
The bright kitchen is a ray of sunshine. Image: The Big Partnership

Energy efficient

Since moving in, the couple have noticed a dramatic reduction in their energy bills.

“It’s such a difference going from an old home to a new one, particularly in relation to the heating,” says Kenneth.

“We’ve not needed to put it on yet as the apartment is south facing and gets the sun all day.

“It feels warm and retains the heat well.

“We’re certainly not envisioning paying the same for our energy bills as we did in our older property.

“It’s been a dramatic change and the start of a new adventure, but the time was right for us to move and it’s already starting to feel like home.”

The open plan kitchen of the new build in inverness with a living chair in the corner and a desk up against the wall
Kenneth and Aileen love their new build apartment. Image: The Big Partnership

Together with apartments like Kenneth and Aileen’s, Drummond Hill also has cottages, mews houses, across three floors, and detached family homes.

The 37 home development also features a refurbished gatehouse and apartments in the sensitively restored B listed Mansion.

Prices for apartments start at £300,000 and for more information check out the website tulloch-homes.com.

