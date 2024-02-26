Take a peek inside Mull ‘paradise home’ featured in new Alan Cumming TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a peek inside Mull ‘paradise home’ featured in new Alan Cumming TV show

Eagle Rock on the Sound of Mull is a "uniquely designed masterpiece".

By Bailey Moreton
Eagle Rock will feature on a new HGTV show called 'Paradise Homes. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects
Eagle Rock will feature on a new HGTV show called 'Paradise Homes. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

A picturesque property on the Sound of Mull will be featured in a TV show hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The actor is fronting a new programme on HGTV called ‘Paradise Homes’, which features properties from all over the world reaching from the Sound of Mull on the west coast to Sicily.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming reconnected with his roots for episode three of his new HGTV show “Paradise Homes.” Image: UK Discovery PR Team

The property on Mull is particularly special, being the home of architect Roderick James and his wife Amanda.

Eagle Rock has been described as a “uniquely designed masterpiece”.

Its mossy roof and low-lying aspect almost embeds itself in the hilltop, a modern take on the traditional Scottish broch.

Architect Roderick James said he wanted to make the most of the views over the Sound of Mull. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

Architect Roderick said: “The outstanding location needed a design that maximised the 360-degree views and dramatic vistas in all directions along the Sound of Mull.

The rounded design of the house is distinct. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

“Not one of the rooms has a right angle in them, which softens all the areas and rooms within the house.”

Roderick James also designed and owns a string of holiday lets in the surrounding area.

Paradise Home on Sound of Mull caught Alan Cumming’s eye

The house also caught the eye of its famous host Alan Cumming.

“It was so fun to meet the homeowners, to find out how they turned their dreams into reality and to be invited to experience their idea of paradise with them,” he said.

Architect Roderick James and his wife Amanda designed Eagle Rock. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

“What this programme revealed to me is that what makes a new build or renovation truly successful is not actually about the house at all, it’s about how happy the people who made it are living in it.

“That’s the real definition of a home.”

Famed thespian Alan has renovated properties himself in the past.

The house has large Velux roof windows, giving the space plenty of natural light. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

He said: “I myself have renovated complete shells into homes a couple of times and know the feeling of satisfaction of living somewhere that is exactly the way I wanted it in every way.

“But it’s never an easy process and I really admire people who take the plunge and build their own dream home, either from scratch or as a renovation – especially when they’re in remote places, and that’s why I have loved being involved with this new series.”

One of the house’s bedrooms. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

The episode airs on Monday evening on HGTV.

A lounge area in the house. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects

Conversation