Take a peek inside Mull ‘paradise home’ featured in new Alan Cumming TV show

A picturesque property on the Sound of Mull will be featured in a TV show hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The actor is fronting a new programme on HGTV called ‘Paradise Homes’, which features properties from all over the world reaching from the Sound of Mull on the west coast to Sicily.

The property on Mull is particularly special, being the home of architect Roderick James and his wife Amanda.

Eagle Rock has been described as a “uniquely designed masterpiece”.

Its mossy roof and low-lying aspect almost embeds itself in the hilltop, a modern take on the traditional Scottish broch.

Architect Roderick said: “The outstanding location needed a design that maximised the 360-degree views and dramatic vistas in all directions along the Sound of Mull.

“Not one of the rooms has a right angle in them, which softens all the areas and rooms within the house.”

Roderick James also designed and owns a string of holiday lets in the surrounding area.

Paradise Home on Sound of Mull caught Alan Cumming’s eye

The house also caught the eye of its famous host Alan Cumming.

“It was so fun to meet the homeowners, to find out how they turned their dreams into reality and to be invited to experience their idea of paradise with them,” he said.

“What this programme revealed to me is that what makes a new build or renovation truly successful is not actually about the house at all, it’s about how happy the people who made it are living in it.

“That’s the real definition of a home.”

Famed thespian Alan has renovated properties himself in the past.

He said: “I myself have renovated complete shells into homes a couple of times and know the feeling of satisfaction of living somewhere that is exactly the way I wanted it in every way.

“But it’s never an easy process and I really admire people who take the plunge and build their own dream home, either from scratch or as a renovation – especially when they’re in remote places, and that’s why I have loved being involved with this new series.”

The episode airs on Monday evening on HGTV.