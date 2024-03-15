After 25 happy years Anne puts beautiful Bridge of Don family home on the market for £435,000

So much more than just bricks and water, 11 Woodcroft Avenue is a serene sanctuary full of happy memories for the Clark family.

Located in a pretty and peaceful street in Bridge of Don, the fantastic five-bedroom home has been the perfect property for Anne Clark, her husband George and their three children.

But as the couple have both retired and their children have since flown the nest, the time has come for them to love but leave the place they have called home for the past 25 years.

“We’ve actually lived in Woodcroft Avenue for 32 years as we previously lived further up the avenue in a three-bedroom house for seven years before moving a few doors down to number 11 once we had three children,” says Anne.

“There’s still a number of original owners and it’s such a pretty, peaceful street.”

Four reception rooms

Striking to look at from the outside, the handsome home is even more impressive inside where an immaculate hallway with an eye-catching open tread staircase sets a stylish tone.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the beautifully decorated sitting room is the perfect place to escape and unwind after a long day.

And whether it’s a family movie night or a games evening with friends, the superb lounge is made for entertaining.

Property makeover

Over the years, Anne and George have enjoyed putting their own stamp on the property.

“When we moved in there was a closed rung staircase and double doors at the bottom leading to the dining room,” says Anne.

“We removed the doors and added the open rung stairs to let the light shine through the house.

“As well as this, we also added the conservatory and this fills the whole area with light and heat in summer as our garden is south facing.”

Relax in the wonderful conservatory

One of Anne’s favourite places to relax is the conservatory where lovely views of the garden can be enjoyed all year round.

“I’ll miss sitting in the conservatory reading a book and listening to the birds,” says Anne.

And for those who fancy themselves as an executive chef, the fitted kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

From the sleek black splashback tiling and the complementing cream storage cabinets to the integrated hob and double oven, the kitchen certainly gets a five-star rating.

Perfect property for entertaining

The icing on the cake is the attractive dining room complete with French doors through to the conservatory.

With plenty of space for socialising, Anne says the property is ideal for entertaining.

“The house is great for entertaining due to the large kitchen and living areas,” says Anne.

Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom and a handy utility room which is perfect for washing and drying clothes.

Five dreamy bedrooms

Upstairs, the charming home has no fewer than five fabulous bedrooms.

Dreamy in every possible way, the master bedroom not only has an ensuite shower room but also a dressing area with a built-in wardrobe.

Enjoying glorious views over the back garden, the guest double bedroom is also impressive as it has an exceptional amount of storage space including two double built-in wardrobes and a dressing area with a further two built in wardrobes plus an ensuite shower room.

Catering for guests is easy as the first floor has a further three double bedrooms each with double built-in wardrobes plus a family bathroom.

Sun soaked barbecues are on the menu

Outside, green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy pottering about the sun soaked south facing garden which has a lovely area of lawn as well as a small hedge and a variety of shrubs.

And during the summer months, crank up the barbecue and invite all the family round for an alfresco patio party.

Anne believes the garden is something that will appeal to potential buyers.

“The garden at the back is south facing so you have sun the full day until it sets at night,” says Anne.

“It’s also completely secluded as there are bungalows at the back.”

Meanwhile, bikes, scooters and everything else in between can be stored in the integral double garage which has power, light and a water tap.

The garage also has a side door leading into the back garden and direct access to the reception hall.

Parking is also stress-free as there is a driveway at the front.

Although sad to be cutting the emotional ties with their wonderful home, Anne says she is happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“It’s been a great family home and we will all miss it, however it’s time to look for something smaller now as there’s only two of us living here,” says Anne.

11 Woodcroft Avenue, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £435,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk