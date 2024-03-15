After 25 happy years Anne puts beautiful Bridge of Don family home on the market for £435,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

After 25 happy years Anne puts beautiful Bridge of Don family home on the market for £435,000

With five-bedrooms, a sun soaked south facing garden and a wonderful conservatory, 11 Woodcroft Avenue is where memories to last a lifetime are made.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Clark family have loved everything about their family home.
The Clark family have loved everything about their family home. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

So much more than just bricks and water, 11 Woodcroft Avenue is a serene sanctuary full of happy memories for the Clark family.

Located in a pretty and peaceful street in Bridge of Don, the fantastic five-bedroom home has been the perfect property for Anne Clark, her husband George and their three children.

But as the couple have both retired and their children have since flown the nest, the time has come for them to love but leave the place they have called home for the past 25 years.

“We’ve actually lived in Woodcroft Avenue for 32 years as we previously lived further up the avenue in a three-bedroom house for seven years before moving a few doors down to number 11 once we had three children,” says Anne.

“There’s still a number of original owners and it’s such a pretty, peaceful street.”

Anne Clark will especially miss reading a book and listening to the birds in her conservatory. Image: Anne Clark

Four reception rooms

Striking to look at from the outside, the handsome home is even more impressive inside where an immaculate hallway with an eye-catching open tread staircase sets a stylish tone.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the beautifully decorated sitting room is the perfect place to escape and unwind after a long day.

And whether it’s a family movie night or a games evening with friends, the superb lounge is made for entertaining.

Enjoy snuggling up on the sofa in this cosy room. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

Property makeover

Over the years, Anne and George have enjoyed putting their own stamp on the property.

“When we moved in there was a closed rung staircase and double doors at the bottom leading to the dining room,” says Anne.

“We removed the doors and added the open rung stairs to let the light shine through the house.

“As well as this, we also added the conservatory and this fills the whole area with light and heat in summer as our garden is south facing.”

Anne and George removed double doors so that the dining room is open plan with the hallway. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

Relax in the wonderful conservatory

One of Anne’s favourite places to relax is the conservatory where lovely views of the garden can be enjoyed all year round.

“I’ll miss sitting in the conservatory reading a book and listening to the birds,” says Anne.

And for those who fancy themselves as an executive chef, the fitted kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

From the sleek black splashback tiling and the complementing cream storage cabinets to the integrated hob and double oven, the kitchen certainly gets a five-star rating.

The conservatory brings the outdoors in. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

Perfect property for entertaining

The icing on the cake is the attractive dining room complete with French doors through to the conservatory.

With plenty of space for socialising, Anne says the property is ideal for entertaining.

“The house is great for entertaining due to the large kitchen and living areas,” says Anne.

Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom and a handy utility room which is perfect for washing and drying clothes.

The attractive kitchen has a modern yet rustic charm about it. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

Five dreamy bedrooms

Upstairs, the charming home has no fewer than five fabulous bedrooms.

Dreamy in every possible way, the master bedroom not only has an ensuite shower room but also a dressing area with a built-in wardrobe.

Enjoying glorious views over the back garden, the guest double bedroom is also impressive as it has an exceptional amount of storage space including two double built-in wardrobes and a dressing area with a further two built in wardrobes plus an ensuite shower room.

Catering for guests is easy as the first floor has a further three double bedrooms each with double built-in wardrobes plus a family bathroom.

Putting up guests is never a problem as this property has five spacious bedrooms. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

Sun soaked barbecues are on the menu

Outside, green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy pottering about the sun soaked south facing garden which has a lovely area of lawn as well as a small hedge and a variety of shrubs.

And during the summer months, crank up the barbecue and invite all the family round for an alfresco patio party.

Anne believes the garden is something that will appeal to potential buyers.

“The garden at the back is south facing so you have sun the full day until it sets at night,” says Anne.

“It’s also completely secluded as there are bungalows at the back.”

The grass is always greener at 11 Woodcroft Avenue. Image: Raeburn Christie, Clark and Wallace

Meanwhile, bikes, scooters and everything else in between can be stored in the integral double garage which has power, light and a water tap.

The garage also has a side door leading into the back garden and direct access to the reception hall.

Parking is also stress-free as there is a driveway at the front.

Although sad to be cutting the emotional ties with their wonderful home, Anne says she is happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“It’s been a great family home and we will all miss it, however it’s time to look for something smaller now as there’s only two of us living here,” says Anne.

11 Woodcroft Avenue, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £435,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

With wonderful sea views and modern interiors, this converted steading ticks all the right boxes.
Louise transforms Aberdeenshire steading into dream home
Davont is a four-bedroom property at Crathes, near Banchory.
Property at Crathes near Banchory has great gardens and country views
Cove Farm has modern and traditional features.
Amazing home with bar, hot tub and conservatory on the market for £475,000 in…
2
Beauly villa exterior
Incredible six-bedroom Highland villa put up for sale for £475,000
Jacqueline and Alan Scott are happier than ever after finding their dream home in Insch
Jacqueline and Alan find their dream home in Insch
Roy and Marie have worked hard to create a fantastic home for their family.
Marie and Roy put their own stamp on superb Aberdeen townhouse
Number 19 Grandholm Grove, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.
Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage
This traditional yet contemporary home has gone on the market near Duthie Park.
Barry and Kate's wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for…
Hillcrest in Cawdor is on sale for offers over £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group
Highland home with 'stunning panoramic views' on the market for £550,000
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.
Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market

Conversation