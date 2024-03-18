Five-bedroom modern home in Aberdeen’s ‘most exclusive’ neighbourhood on sale for £880,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Five-bedroom modern home in Aberdeen’s ‘most exclusive’ neighbourhood on sale for £880,000

The property is one of only 10 houses on the site in Cults.

By Ross Hempseed
Friarsfield Way in Aberdeen is on sale by Savills.
Friarsfield Way in Aberdeen. Image: Savills.

A five-bedroom modern home in one of Aberdeen’s “most exclusive” neighbourhoods has hit the market.

The property is located on a large corner plot on Friarsfield Way in Cults and is one of only 10 houses built on the site by Cala Homes in 2013.

The imposing building was constructed using light granite and finished in a Roxburgh style, according to sellers Savills.

Entering the property, you first walk into a spacious reception hallway which leads to the living room, accessed through French doors.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

The spacious sitting room’s focal point is the sandstone fireplace, while French doors open the room out to the raised patio area for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

At the heart of the property is the recently refurbished kitchen fitted three months ago, connected to a dining space and lounging area for open-plan living.

The newly-redone kitchen. Image: Savills.

Many appliances, including the dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, are concealed, giving the kitchen a sleek finish.

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room with a washing machine space for a tumble dryer and an exterior door.

The lounge, connected to the dining area and kitchen. Image: Savills.

There is a home office, while on the first floor, the landing has access out to the front balcony overlooking the front garden.

There are five bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which consists of a large sleeping area, dressing room and ensuite with a double-ended bath and separate shower.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

Home in exclusive neighbourhood

Two bedrooms, one at the front and one at the rear, are spacious and have ensuite bathrooms.

The last two bedrooms share a separate family-sized bathroom.

The master bathroom. Image: Savills.

At the rear of the plot, there is a patio area with a wooden gazebo.

To the side of the property is a double garage with an EV charging point.

Stairs lead to the large recreational room with a separate shower and toilet.

The back garden with patio area. Image: Savills.

The property is currently listed for £880,000.

The property is the first one on entering Friarsfield Way in Cults. Image: Savills.

Conversation