Amy and Matt put their dream country home close to Westhill on the market for £695,000

Stargazing from the hot tub, waking up to views of their horse in its paddock and watching their children explore the breathtakingly beautiful countryside are some of the special memories Amy and Matt Gready will cherish from their wonderful Aberdeenshire home.

Enjoying a postcard perfect location, just two miles from the pretty village of Dunecht and six miles to Westhill, Wester Letter is an incredible five-bedroom detached home.

Built over 100 years ago, the couple, who have two children, eight-year-old Alfie and six-year-old Dexter plus three dogs, a cat and a horse, have completely transformed the old farmhouse into a chic and contemporary family home.

But after 10 years, the family have put their amazing home on the market as they prepare to build their new home on the edge of the Cairngorms.

“We have loved our time at Wester Letter,” says Amy.

“Lyne of Skene and Dunecht are friendly, welcoming villages with lots of young families.

“The accessibility to both town and country activities makes it the perfect spot for families with mountain bike riding, hill walking and horse-riding tracks on our doorstep.

“Not only that but there are multiple National Trust properties nearby which have provided relaxed days out with visiting family and friends as well as the easy journey to many spectacular beaches.”

Amazing country views

Set within three acres of rolling countryside, Wester Letter is a stunning stone-built and part-larch clad family home which has been designed for modern family life.

“We’ve completely refurbished and extended the property to create a highly insulated home with triple glazing and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor which is powered by an air source heat pump,” says Amy.

“We’ve also installed a luxury garden room built from structural insulated panels (SIPs) which is currently used as a home office/gym.

“We also landscaped the outside area to include a sheltered back garden, an orchard, a new driveway plus a firepit area and a child play area with sunken trampoline and large sand pit.”

Contemporary interiors

After drinking in the spectacular views outside, it’s time to step inside where a stylish sitting room with a wood burning stove and superb views offers the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Equally as attractive is the fantastic music room/playroom while the kitchen/dining/living room is a feast for the eyes.

Spanning 32ft, this seriously impressive open plan space boasts an array of storage units, a plethora of modern integrated appliances, a large central island, space for dining and patio doors out to the front terrace and the back porch.

Five fabulous bedrooms in Westhill country home

An inner hallway from the sitting room gives access to a fitted utility room where there is access to a double bedroom, a modern cloakroom/shower room and the garden.

From the kitchen/dining room, stairs lead to a large vaulted principal bedroom with a spa-like ensuite bathroom.

Meanwhile, a second staircase from the sitting room leads to a modern family bathroom and a further three double bedrooms, one of which has a modern ensuite shower room.

Glorious gardens

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with terraces at the front where the amazing views can be savoured.

Also located in the garden is a barn/stable plus an attractive garden office with a decked terrace which is the perfect place to work from home.

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Amy thinks it will be a mix of the fantastic location and the attractive accommodation.

“The property has been refurbished to a very high standard/specification,” says Amy.

“We think people will love the incredible kitchen/dining/family room which makes a fantastic entertaining space with patio doors which open onto south-facing patio and garden.

“As well as this, the beautiful countryside views are sure to appeal and the fact that the property is a large, five-bedroom family home with outbuildings and land.

“The property also enjoys a lovely rural location with country walks on the doorstep yet is a quick commute into Westhill and Aberdeen.”

Westhill country home perfect for families and professionals

From families to professionals, the couple think the property would suit a variety of buyers.

“It’s a beautiful family home with highly flexible living accommodation which could suit multi-generational living,” says Amy.

“The easy journey into town and to Aberdeen International Airport would make it a great spot for commuters wanting to escape to the country.”

Strong community spirit

Reflecting on their time at Wester Letter, the couple say they will miss everything about it but are happy in the knowledge that it will bring joy to another family.

“We’ll miss the friendly community and young families in the village whom we have become good friends with,” says Amy.

“We’ll also miss the beautiful views and the location as it’s so close to work in Westhill.

“Dunecht Primary School has also provided a brilliant start to school life for our children.”

Wester Letter, Dunecht, Westhill, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 07458 125668 or check out the website struttandparker.com