Mid-century modern home near Balmedie beach is a design-lover’s dream

Anyone with a love of architecture, mid-century modern design or just quirky, characterful homes, will surely fall head-over-heels for The Graylings.

Owners Gavin Upstill and Jane Gospel purchased the detached house at Orrock, Balmedie, in 2010.

They had lived in another mid-century modern house on the south coast of England before moving to Aberdeen.

Gavin said: “I was thinking of building something similar here until we fell upon this house by chance whilst house hunting.

“Being a fan of all things mid-century modern, I was drawn to this house like a magnet.

“Its special features are its outstanding MCM vibe, with floor-to-ceiling glazing along much of its southern aspect, and exposed stone and brickwork inside and out.

“Not least is its spectacular butterfly roof, a feature that I had longed for in a home ever since I learned about what is now termed mid-century modern in the 1980s.

“After taking possession of the house the roof was completely redone, at the same time as all the windows and doors on the south, east and west sides of the house.

“The existing felt-covered roof was replaced with better insulation and a fibreglass surface that came with a lifetime guarantee from Everest.

“Underfloor electric heating has been installed in the living room and bathroom and Fischer Future Heat electric radiators elsewhere.

“Another major improvement was the sandblasting away of the multiple layers of luridly-coloured emulsion paint that previous owners had slathered over the beautiful stonework inside the house.

“I can’t imagine why they would paint it in lime green, then salmon pink, sky blue and ultimately battleship grey!

“The location is a rural one that can feel remote but is only half an hour’s drive from the centre of Aberdeen or its airport, and five minutes from Balmedie beach.

Home inspired by another in Scandinavia

“I love the style of the house and have done my best to restore it to its former glory.

“The house was built by a local man, Campbell Murdoch. He collaborated with a friend of his, each helping the other to build their houses. The other house being in similar style in Potterton. Both ultra-modern at the time.

“Former owners told of him having seen a house somewhere in Scandinavia, I assume in the late 1950s or early 1960s, from which he made measurements, drawings and plans to replicate here in Scotland, finishing his new home in the early 1970s.”

Jane explained that a grayling is a butterfly, hence the name.

Asked what first attracted her to the four/five bedroom property, Jane said: “We were looking for something in the mid-century modern style, and The Graylings had everything.

“The butterfly roof, floor-to-ceiling windows that make the most of the views, beautiful boulder feature fireplace and chimney, as well as all sorts of other amazing design features.”

Mid-century modern home with countryside and sea views

She said that the full-height windows are a very special feature, looking out across trees and farmland to the sea.

“Every day you can see deer, evens owls, woodpeckers and foxes from the house, as well the countryside around.

“It also feels very open plan, as well as being open to the views. Not many kitchens have such a great outlook.

“The master bedroom, with its high ceiling and balcony outside also feels very special.

“The garden is mature, with lots of great herbaceous plants which come up every year including peonies and oriental poppies.

“It also contains some fabulous rockeries, with huge rocks that dogs love to sit on and survey the world around.

“Our son has even seen the Northern Lights from his bedroom window.”

She added: “The bathroom was a labour of love for Gavin, who did everything including the tiling.

“The biggest project was both a new insulated roof and new windows at the front, facing the views.

“The house has also been painted outside and ceilings varnished.

“Underfloor heating has been put in the living room under a fantastic real slate floor.

“The location gives amazing views of the sea and the surrounding countryside. You get lovely sunrises and sunsets, plus huge flocks of birds including geese flying overhead.

“There are great walks down to the beach or around the quiet lanes.”

Asked what she enjoys most about living there, Jane said: “Seeing the changing seasons from both outside and inside.

“And the big sky – you definitely feel on top of the world at the Graylings!”

Price over £320,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and on the aspc website.