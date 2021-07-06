First-time family homes for under £200,000

If you’re planning to start a family at some point, then your first-choice home will have a lot of boxes to tick to cope with the growing demands of a busy life.

Family homes don’t need to be extensive four-bedroom properties or cost the earth, but chances are you’ll probably want a few key features: direct access to an enclosed rear garden, a driveway or safe access to the front door to get the children, shopping and sports gear in and out of the car safely, and within a neighbourhood with easy access to schools, hospitals, shops and GP surgeries.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

These two properties have their own distinctive features and – coming in under £200,000 – could fit the bill. The first is this lovely property at 10 Countesswells Park Drive, Aberdeen, at offers over £185,000.

The two-bedroom property sits west of the city, lying between the ancient woodlands of Hazlehead and Countesswells, perfectly combining urban and rural living.

This bright two-bedroom terraced house is an ideal purchase for a young family and comprises a lounge, fully fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances and a patio door to the rear garden and convenient cloakroom WC. The spacious kitchen-diner offers direct access to an enclosed rear garden with plenty of space for play or entertaining.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

The first floor has two good-sized double bedrooms and family bathroom with vanity storage. The second bedroom also has additional storage space within the wardrobe, stretching back over the staircase.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Outside, buyers will find a well-kept garden to the front and a south-west facing garden to the rear. It comes with a garden shed for extra storage, an allocated parking space and visitor parking.

© Supplied by Raeburns

For a life away from the city, the same outlay with offers over £185,000 will buy you this traditional build, The Stables at 43 Schoolhill, Ellon. This lovely town sits on the banks of the River Ythan between Aberdeen and Peterhead, and just 15 miles from Aberdeen Airport.

© Supplied by Raeburns

© Supplied by Raeburns

The Stables is in the town centre within easy walking distance of all amenities, and comes complete with a design award, no less, from the Ellon Community Council.

This stone-built detached house has a convenient driveway and sunny conservatory. It has two public room and two bedrooms, and has been freshly decorated throughout with recently replaced carpeting and flooring.

© Supplied by Raeburns

© Supplied by Raeburns

The accommodation includes the entrance vestibule leading into the large lounge/dining with a deep silled window to the front, and access to the

conservatory at the side. The dining kitchen has a fitted table for informal dining.

© Supplied by Raeburns

The first floor has two bright double bedrooms each with built-in wardrobes offering plenty of additional storage space. The freshly decorated shower room is lined with wet wall and includes a double sized shower.

© Supplied by Raeburns

© Supplied by Raeburns

Outside, the mature garden is to the front with a shed at the bottom of the drive for garden storage.

For families, the town has three primary schools and the Ellon Academy community campus with plenty of sport and recreation facilities.

Both properties offer a great deal for new families and those looking to take the next step on the property ladder.

For more information on these properties go to: acando.com and raeburns.co.uk