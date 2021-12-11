Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: Impressive family photos in this week’s gallery!

By Reporter
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Spot the odd one out... Ellie Grace loves her dog squad! Oscar, Piper, Briley, Millie, Jura and Pickle watch over her and parents, Cara Lawtie and Darren Young, in Newmachar
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are (Above) Oscar, Piper, Briley, Millie, Jura and Pickle watching over little Ellie Grace. Thanks to Cara Lawtie and Darren Young, from Newmachar, for sending in the picture.

Check out our gallery below

Tigger the creative kitty turns his paws to flower arranging! Gillian Ogg lives with the precocious pet in Kingskettle, Fife.
Yes, we may be softened by Christmas spirit, but we’re sure Graeme Rose’s cocker spaniel Max, from Culbokie, could melt even Scrooge’s heart!
Why would you want to find a pot of gold when there could be golden Lab Poppy at the end of the rainbow? Claire Boyd from Inverness finds treasure at John O’ Groats beach.
Lynne Cooper and Stephen Millar from Aberdeen adopted Daniel a year ago, and we bet it’s the best decision they’ve ever made!
OK, OK! Barney the cocker spaniel from Lhanbryde, we can’t resist that face — you are the bestest boy ever! Susan Smith is so lucky to enjoy walks at Lossiemouth with this adorable chap.
We’re not sure how Pam MacGillivray gets anything done in Boat of Garten — Skye’s eyes are hypnotic..
“Mess with me, mess with my boys!” We imagine no one takes on Ripley when she’s out for a walk with her bodyguards, Cody (right) and Blade, and owner Steve Howell from Buckhaven
Cheeky Toby explores Joel Bavidge’s kitchen worktops in Aberdeen.
Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

