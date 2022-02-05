Pet Portraits: Cuddly cats the cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Portraits: Cuddly cats the cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

By Lauren Jack
February 5, 2022, 6:00 am
We’re hoping that by naming Harvey and Jazz our star pets, we’ll get invited into that snuggle!

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Harvey and Jazz, who were sent in by owners Susan and Bob Summers from Aberdeen.

Check out the gallery:

We’re hoping that by naming Harvey and Jazz our star pets, we’ll get invited into that snuggle! The brothers look soooo comfy at Susan and Bob Summers’ Aberdeen house.
Every walk must be triple the fun for Kirstin Morgan from Ballater! Rora, Tilly and Clova are ready for their trek up Glen Muick.
Marley, the one-year-old cavapoochon, and Mia, the three-year-old black Labrador, are both gorgeous, but they’re not just pretty faces; Lindsay Cameron’s Hatton heroes are therapets, too.
We can just tell that wonderful, expressive Bonnie is a perfect pet for Jason, Pamela and Kristy Rennie from Buckie.
Huxley is just 15 months old, but the daring dog is already in training for his first Munro! He took a break to show off at the top of Millstone Hill overlooking Bennachie with Sally Davis from Bridge of Don. Reach for the sky, Huxley!
What we see is an innocent-looking Lily… But Heather and John Matheson from Pitcaple insist the cheeky 18-month-old tires them out every day. Who should we believe, Lily?
Happy Hamish is one lucky boy — he looks like he’s enjoying soaking up the sun on a wonderful beach holiday in Nairn with owner Marie Johnston from Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Louie looks proud as punch as he poses for his portrait after having a good brush. The preened pooch adds a touch of glamour to Colin Clark’s Peterhead garden.
“I’m ready for my close-up…” It’s not surprising Louise Kelly couldn’t resist zooming in on adorable eight-month-old Ziggy during a cat nap in Braemar.
It must be wonderful to feel the sand between your paws… Neo the beagle lives with Laura, Louise and Rocco Divarquez in Ellon, and clearly loves a walk on Newburgh Beach.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

