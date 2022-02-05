Pet Portraits: Cuddly cats the cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Harvey and Jazz, who were sent in by owners Susan and Bob Summers from Aberdeen.

Check out the gallery:

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

