Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
A ROYAL RUFF: Who could resist those soulful eyes and lopsided ears? Meghan Barkle managed to capture the hearts of Graeme Ogston and Anne Everett-Ogston from Newport-on-Tay, who welcomed her into their home from a Spanish rescue centre.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Meghan Barkle (above!) Fantastic picture from Graeme Ogston and Anne-Everett Ogston.

Check out our gallery below

Little Max the rescue dog is living his best life as he soaks up the sunshine at his new forever home in Leven, Fife, with Eileen Kermack
What a dynamic duo! Lively George and Angus strike a pose on a recent spring walk with Steve and Colleen Gray, from Aberdeen.
Demure Topaz looks like butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth, but Marlene Grant, from Aberdeen, assures us this feisty kitty keeps her on her toes!
Olly the eight-year-old Border collie takes time to stop and smell the daffodils on a spring walk at Dalgety Bay. He lives in Dunfermline with Ross and Nicola Bennett.
Picture perfect Riley looks even more impressive than the scenery near Scolty! The three-year-old pooch poses for owner Stephen Hillier from Cults.
Is this my best side? Peggy, the 20-month-old black Labrador, strikes a proud pose at Dalgety Bay for Stuart and Vicky Venters, from Kirkcaldy.
Rufus might be small but he knows how to make a big impression on his day out at Ardvreck Castle! He lives in Evanton with Anne, Stuart and Emma Calder.
Beach buddies Stanley, Angus and Bella enjoy a break at Ullswater in the Lake District with owners Diane and Gary Sullivan, from Maud.
Teddy the cockapoo takes a break and rests his paws on a walk at Portknockie where he lives with his owners Helen and John Slater.
Roll out the barrels! Chilled out Ngeru enjoys some time in the hay as the sun shines in Caitlin Whittaker’s garden in Inverness.
With that beaming grin, we’re sure that Rudi gives owner Katie Warrender, from Turriff, something to smile about every day!
We bet these two are lots of fun to be around! Dog besties Rolo and Cherry are all smiles on their walk at St Fergus where they live with the lucky Morrison family.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

