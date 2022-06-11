Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 11, 2022, 11:09 am
YL pets 1106 4 Pets From: Hugh Anne MacDonald My name is Lallie, my owners are Anne & Hughie MacDonald. I live in Arisaig and the picture was taken in my Mum & Dads wheelbarrow whilst they were gardening. Sent in by my mum Anne
YL pets 1106 4 Pets From: Hugh Anne MacDonald My name is Lallie, my owners are Anne & Hughie MacDonald. I live in Arisaig and the picture was taken in my Mum & Dads wheelbarrow whilst they were gardening. Sent in by my mum Anne

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Kath and Niall MacBeath’s champion pooch Jock!

Check out our gallery below

“I’m on top of the world!” A rather windswept Blair provides the perfect model for a dramatic picture by Riona MacPherson overlooking Ardmair Bay near Ullapool.
We’re pretty sure that this is a photograph of the world’s fluffiest and most fantastically curly teddy bear. But Alasdair and Carole Maclean assure us it’s lovely Lagotto Romagnolo puppy Harris from Nairn.
WINNING: Well, how could we not award Jock this week’s top prize when he’s already provided his own podium? Kath and Niall MacBeath’s champion pooch from Westhill is sitting pretty at the top of Barmekin Hill near Echt.
We often wonder what pets think of us constantly taking their pics. Wallace of Cowdenbeath makes it clear: “Quite right, George Young, I’m the only thing worth photographing!”
Beautiful Benitto the lop-eared rabbit hops to it in Diana Gordon’s Scone garden!
Terrific Teila clearly loves the flowers in her new home in Banchory with June and Brian Alexander — she looks like she’s standing guard over them!
What’s better than one Harris? How about two? Six-month-old puppy Harris fits right in on his namesake island, where he enjoyed a holiday with Claire and Kevin Smith from Carnoustie.
Katie Fraser from Aberdeen tells us this is Millie’s begging for-food face. We. Can. Resist… OK, where are the snacks?
Sadly, Sarah Kotschujew’s cat, Molly, died in January. What a beauty she was. We hope Sarah has lots of lovely memories in Dingwall.
Brilliant Breagh has clearly mastered the art of chill. The precious pup hangs out with Jane Mackenzie in Lairg.
Oh, Cassie, those eyes! Graeme Knight has to try to get things done in Arbroath with this gem around. Good luck, Graeme!
We looked it up and the collective name for dogs is a pack. How dull. We’re sure, given this shot of Buddy and Stitch, that Paulina Gorecka of Oban will join our campaign for it to be changed to a “sqeeeaaakkkkk”.
“Emma phone home…” Derek and Margaret Darnell’s adorable 10-year-old chocolate Lab channels ET as she dries off from the rain in Muir of Ord.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]