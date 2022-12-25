Bruno, Scooter, Handsome Jack and Hatter are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Bruno, Scooter, Handsome Jack and Hatter are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Kirstin Brown
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Bruno, Scooter, Jack and Hatter are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Bruno, Scooter, Jack and Hatter are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Bruno, Scooter, Jack and Hatter?

Bruno

Bruno is ready to find his forever home. Image: SSPCA

Bruno is looking for a new forever home to fill with love. He likes other friendly dogs but would be unsure of another dog in his new home.

This handsome boy loves to stay active by playing in fetch and run around with his toys in a secure garden. He’s also a big sook and loves cuddles.

Bruno is still learning the ropes of the outside world so he needs an adult-only home who have experience in socialisation and positive reinforcement training. He’s doing well so far with other animals outside the home but still needs some encouragement from his new owner.

If you can give Bruno his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Handsome Jack and Scooter

Handsome Jack is on the hunt for his new owner. Image: SSPCA

Ferrets Handsome Jack and Scooter, are looking for a new forever home. They are both friendly and outgoing, enjoying saying hello when people walk past their enclosure and run over to play.

Jack enjoys spending most of his time during the day wrapped up in his bed, but does enjoy a run around with his toys multiple times throughout the day.

Scooter is seeking a new home. Image: SSPCA

Both of them love to play but Scooter is the more dominant one out of the two when playing. Jack can get a little too excited sometimes when people interact with him, so their new owner would need to be prepared and experienced.

If you can give this pair their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Hatter

Hatter is on the look-out for his forever home. Image: SSPCA

Hatter is a gorgeous young rabbit looking to hop into his new family’s life.

Starting off shy and nervous, Hatter’s confidence has grown throughout his time at the rehoming centre. Hatter is full of personality and loves getting his head stroked. He would happily sit and be pampered all day if he could.

Hatter is quite active and likes a large enclosure filled with toys, hidey holes and boredom breakers to keep him happy and entertained. He loves his veggies and wouldn’t mind a raspberry or two as a treat.

If you can give Ellie her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

