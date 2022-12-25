Bruno, Scooter, Handsome Jack and Hatter are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Bruno, Scooter, Jack and Hatter?

Bruno

Bruno is looking for a new forever home to fill with love. He likes other friendly dogs but would be unsure of another dog in his new home.

This handsome boy loves to stay active by playing in fetch and run around with his toys in a secure garden. He’s also a big sook and loves cuddles.

Bruno is still learning the ropes of the outside world so he needs an adult-only home who have experience in socialisation and positive reinforcement training. He’s doing well so far with other animals outside the home but still needs some encouragement from his new owner.

If you can give Bruno his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Handsome Jack and Scooter

Ferrets Handsome Jack and Scooter, are looking for a new forever home. They are both friendly and outgoing, enjoying saying hello when people walk past their enclosure and run over to play.

Jack enjoys spending most of his time during the day wrapped up in his bed, but does enjoy a run around with his toys multiple times throughout the day.

Both of them love to play but Scooter is the more dominant one out of the two when playing. Jack can get a little too excited sometimes when people interact with him, so their new owner would need to be prepared and experienced.

If you can give this pair their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Hatter

Hatter is a gorgeous young rabbit looking to hop into his new family’s life.

Starting off shy and nervous, Hatter’s confidence has grown throughout his time at the rehoming centre. Hatter is full of personality and loves getting his head stroked. He would happily sit and be pampered all day if he could.

Hatter is quite active and likes a large enclosure filled with toys, hidey holes and boredom breakers to keep him happy and entertained. He loves his veggies and wouldn’t mind a raspberry or two as a treat.

If you can give Ellie her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.