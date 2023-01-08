Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Kirstin Brown
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby?

Phoenix

Image: SSPCA

Phoenix is a gorgeous cat ready to find her forever home. This lovely girl loves nothing more than soaking up all the attention and curling up in a cosy bed.

She enjoys being pampered, brushed and spoiled. However, like all good tortoiseshells, she has a little ‘tortitude’ and isn’t afraid to let you know when she’s had enough.

Phoenix is looking for a home with no other animals or children so she can have all the attention to herself and a garden that she can explore to her heart’s content.

If you can give this feline a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Sasha and Sophia

Image: SSPCA

Sophia and Sasha are a sweet pair of bunnies looking for a forever family. These beautiful bunnies love exploring their surroundings and will happily eat treats out of their owner’s hands.

This friendly and loving pair would fit perfectly into a young family that could allow them to grow in personality.

If you can be Sophia and Sasha’s new owner, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Tommy and Ruby

Image: SSPCA

Jack Russel terrier crosses, Tommy and Ruby are on the hunt for their forever home.

These inseparable best friends can often be found snuggled up together in bed or playing with their favourite toys.

This pair will walk happily near other friendly dogs but much prefer each other’s company in their own home. They would like an experienced owner who can bring out the best in them through positive reinforcement training and home with a garden they can play in.

If you can give Tommy and Ruby their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Tags

