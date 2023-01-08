Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby?

Phoenix

Phoenix is a gorgeous cat ready to find her forever home. This lovely girl loves nothing more than soaking up all the attention and curling up in a cosy bed.

She enjoys being pampered, brushed and spoiled. However, like all good tortoiseshells, she has a little ‘tortitude’ and isn’t afraid to let you know when she’s had enough.

Phoenix is looking for a home with no other animals or children so she can have all the attention to herself and a garden that she can explore to her heart’s content.

If you can give this feline a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Sasha and Sophia

Sophia and Sasha are a sweet pair of bunnies looking for a forever family. These beautiful bunnies love exploring their surroundings and will happily eat treats out of their owner’s hands.

This friendly and loving pair would fit perfectly into a young family that could allow them to grow in personality.

If you can be Sophia and Sasha’s new owner, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Tommy and Ruby

Jack Russel terrier crosses, Tommy and Ruby are on the hunt for their forever home.

These inseparable best friends can often be found snuggled up together in bed or playing with their favourite toys.

This pair will walk happily near other friendly dogs but much prefer each other’s company in their own home. They would like an experienced owner who can bring out the best in them through positive reinforcement training and home with a garden they can play in.

If you can give Tommy and Ruby their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.