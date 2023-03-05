Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

By Lauren Jack
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are all looking for some love. Could you help one of them?

Are you looking for a pleasant new companion to join you at home?

Well, these three pets-to-be from the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre could fit the bill.

(Though, be warned if you have arachnophobia you may want to look away now!)

With species of all kinds being temporarily homed at the purpose-built north-east base, the centre can only do so much.

Could you help Oaty, Marty or Handsome Jack find a loving new home?

Oaty

Oaty.

Handsome Oaty is ready to find his fur-ever home. Aged 11, this sweet boy is friendly and in need of cuddles and scratches from his new owners.

He adores human attention, and is known to be gentle and kind, so a family with older children would suit him well – especially if they have a nice outdoor area available so he can sunbathe.

His affection is plentiful, which means being the only pet in his new home would be best for this sweet boy.

Oaty has a lot of love to give and so would like to be the only pet in his new home so he can have all the attention for himself!

Get in touch if you think you could give Oaty the attention he deserves.

Marty

Marty.

An unusual pet who could suit a unique owner, Marty the red and white Brazilian tarantula is in need of a new home.

Marty is young and has plenty of growing still to do, but his love of food is well known and he will need a big enclosure to stretch his (many) legs.

He’s a particular boy with clear boundaries and he’s unafraid to let you know when he needs to be alone – which is why an owner who is familiar with the species would be best.

If you can give Marty a new home, please get in touch with the SSPCA.

Handsome Jack

Handsome Jack.

Last but not least, we have Handsome Jack – a ferret who certainly lives up to his name.

This boisterous young man is as energetic as he is good-looking and loves to get staff to join in with him during playtime.

His playful nature means he sometimes gets a little carried away, occasionally nipping staff by accident while initiating play.

For this reason, this rambunctious young ferret could use an experienced owner who can provide him with space to burn off steam and teach him how to play nicely with others. A secure play area would suit Jack so he has room to goof around and explore.

If Handsome Jack sounds like the perfect pet for you, get in touch via the SSPCA’s online application.

