Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

Are you looking for a pleasant new companion to join you at home?

Well, these three pets-to-be from the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre could fit the bill.

(Though, be warned if you have arachnophobia you may want to look away now!)

With species of all kinds being temporarily homed at the purpose-built north-east base, the centre can only do so much.

Could you help Oaty, Marty or Handsome Jack find a loving new home?

Oaty

Handsome Oaty is ready to find his fur-ever home. Aged 11, this sweet boy is friendly and in need of cuddles and scratches from his new owners.

He adores human attention, and is known to be gentle and kind, so a family with older children would suit him well – especially if they have a nice outdoor area available so he can sunbathe.

His affection is plentiful, which means being the only pet in his new home would be best for this sweet boy.

Get in touch if you think you could give Oaty the attention he deserves.

Marty

An unusual pet who could suit a unique owner, Marty the red and white Brazilian tarantula is in need of a new home.

Marty is young and has plenty of growing still to do, but his love of food is well known and he will need a big enclosure to stretch his (many) legs.

He’s a particular boy with clear boundaries and he’s unafraid to let you know when he needs to be alone – which is why an owner who is familiar with the species would be best.

If you can give Marty a new home, please get in touch with the SSPCA.

Handsome Jack

Last but not least, we have Handsome Jack – a ferret who certainly lives up to his name.

This boisterous young man is as energetic as he is good-looking and loves to get staff to join in with him during playtime.

His playful nature means he sometimes gets a little carried away, occasionally nipping staff by accident while initiating play.

For this reason, this rambunctious young ferret could use an experienced owner who can provide him with space to burn off steam and teach him how to play nicely with others. A secure play area would suit Jack so he has room to goof around and explore.

If Handsome Jack sounds like the perfect pet for you, get in touch via the SSPCA’s online application.