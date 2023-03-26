Max, Sampson and Precious are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Max, Sampson and Precious are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

These pets-in-waiting are ready to be rehomed – could one of them be your purr-fect match?

By Lauren Jack
Max, Sampson and Precious are all looking for their forever homes.
Max, Sampson and Precious are all looking for their forever homes.

From sweet snakes to magnificent mutts, the Scottish SPCA support a variety of animals at their rehoming centres.

Their Aberdeenshire rehoming centre at Drumoak is host to all creatures great and small – from ferrets to horses.

But their purpose-built base can only help out so many pets at a time, which is where you could come in.

Each week they send over a small selection of their pets-to-be, who all deserve their very own loving family.

This week, Max, Sampson and Precious are looking for their forever homes. Can you help?

Max

8-month-old Max, from the SSPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside centre, is looking for new owners who can keep up with his need for human attention and belly rubs.

He is a big bundle of energy who loves to play – but he will need steady guidance and plenty of time dedicated to continuing his training.

Max still has some learning to do, and will need to be the only pet in his new home so he can keep up with his training.

An American Bulldog cross, Max will also need an adult-only home with a secure garden so he can stretch his legs and unwind.

This playful puppy is more than ready to find his fur-ever home. If he seems like your perfect match, apply via the SSPCA’s website.

Sampson

Sampson is a handsome cornsnake with a curious nature.

Polite and well-mannered, he’s the perfect pet to introduce to the family – if they have experience owning snakes due to an old tail injury.

Sampson’s injury doesn’t impact his quality of life at all, which is why he needs an owner who will be happy to both handle him and provide plenty of time for some gentle exploration outside of his vivarium.

If this sweet snake sounds like he’s the special pet you’re missing, register your interest online.

Precious

Certainly living up to her name, 4-year-old Precious is a shy girl who is after a nurturing adult-only home.

Though she has settled in to the centre well, finding a forever home will really allow her to thrive.

Precious enjoys human attention, but can become over-stimulated and isn’t afraid to show it with a little nip. She can find new situations daunting, and an owner who is experienced with nervous cats is exactly what she needs to blossom.

As an indoor cat, she will expect to be the ruler of the roost and should be the only pet in her new home so she can really soak up the attention.

If you think Precious could be your next precious pet, please register your interest in her.

