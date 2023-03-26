Max, Sampson and Precious are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

From sweet snakes to magnificent mutts, the Scottish SPCA support a variety of animals at their rehoming centres.

Their Aberdeenshire rehoming centre at Drumoak is host to all creatures great and small – from ferrets to horses.

But their purpose-built base can only help out so many pets at a time, which is where you could come in.

Each week they send over a small selection of their pets-to-be, who all deserve their very own loving family.

This week, Max, Sampson and Precious are looking for their forever homes. Can you help?

Max

8-month-old Max, from the SSPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside centre, is looking for new owners who can keep up with his need for human attention and belly rubs.

He is a big bundle of energy who loves to play – but he will need steady guidance and plenty of time dedicated to continuing his training.

Max still has some learning to do, and will need to be the only pet in his new home so he can keep up with his training.

An American Bulldog cross, Max will also need an adult-only home with a secure garden so he can stretch his legs and unwind.

This playful puppy is more than ready to find his fur-ever home. If he seems like your perfect match, apply via the SSPCA’s website.

Sampson

Sampson is a handsome cornsnake with a curious nature.

Polite and well-mannered, he’s the perfect pet to introduce to the family – if they have experience owning snakes due to an old tail injury.

Sampson’s injury doesn’t impact his quality of life at all, which is why he needs an owner who will be happy to both handle him and provide plenty of time for some gentle exploration outside of his vivarium.

If this sweet snake sounds like he’s the special pet you’re missing, register your interest online.

Precious

Certainly living up to her name, 4-year-old Precious is a shy girl who is after a nurturing adult-only home.

Though she has settled in to the centre well, finding a forever home will really allow her to thrive.

Precious enjoys human attention, but can become over-stimulated and isn’t afraid to show it with a little nip. She can find new situations daunting, and an owner who is experienced with nervous cats is exactly what she needs to blossom.

As an indoor cat, she will expect to be the ruler of the roost and should be the only pet in her new home so she can really soak up the attention.

If you think Precious could be your next precious pet, please register your interest in her.