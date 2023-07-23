Tagliatelle, Hobnob and The Real Slim Shady looking for forever homes – can you help?

The team at the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak are hoping to find forever homes for three current residents.

They care for and help find new homes for hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures every year.

This week they are shining the spotlight on Shetland pony Hobnob, corn snake Tagliatelle and goldfish The Real Slim Shady.

If you think you can offer a home to any of the trio, read on to find out more.

Hobnob

Hobnob is a 21-year-old Shetland pony who enjoys the finer things in life.

She loves human attention, especially when they brush and pamper her, but her new owner will have to work on her nerves when it comes to her feet being trimmed.

She enjoys going for walks and has always lived with a herd and would like to continue with a similar arrangement. In Drumoak, she has lived with geldings and mares.

If you can give Hobnob a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle is described as a cheeky corn snake who can be very protective, especially when it comes to their vivarium.

They are happy to be handled and love to explore and use the Drumoak staff as a climbing frame.

Tagliatelle is looking for the perfect owner to match their big personality.

If you can give Tagliatelle a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

The Real Slim Shady and crew

The Real Slim Shady is part of a lovely group of fish who all love to show off their shimmering scales – especially at meal times.

They will require a large tank with lots of hideouts to swim through and explore.

If you can give The Real Slim Shady and crew a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.