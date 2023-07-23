Tagliatelle, Hobnob and The Real Slim Shady looking for forever homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Tagliatelle, Hobnob and The Real Slim Shady looking for forever homes – can you help?

The animals are currently being looked after by the Scottish SPCA in Drumoak.

By Ellie Milne
Goldfish called the Real Slim Shady, horse called Hobnob and snake called Tagliatelle
The Real Swim Shady, Hobnob and Tagliatelle hope to find their forever homes. Image: SSPCA.

The team at the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak are hoping to find forever homes for three current residents.

They care for and help find new homes for hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures every year.

This week they are shining the spotlight on Shetland pony Hobnob, corn snake Tagliatelle and goldfish The Real Slim Shady.

If you think you can offer a home to any of the trio, read on to find out more.

Hobnob

Hobnob the Shetland pony. Image: SSPCA.

Hobnob is a 21-year-old Shetland pony who enjoys the finer things in life.

She loves human attention, especially when they brush and pamper her, but her new owner will have to work on her nerves when it comes to her feet being trimmed.

She enjoys going for walks and has always lived with a herd and would like to continue with a similar arrangement. In Drumoak, she has lived with geldings and mares.

If you can give Hobnob a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle the corn snake. Image: SSPCA.
Tagliatelle the corn snake. Image: SSPCA.

Tagliatelle is described as a cheeky corn snake who can be very protective, especially when it comes to their vivarium.

They are happy to be handled and love to explore and use the Drumoak staff as a climbing frame.

Tagliatelle is looking for the perfect owner to match their big personality.

If you can give Tagliatelle a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

The Real Slim Shady and crew

The Real Slim Shady and his friends. Image: SSPCA.

The Real Slim Shady is part of a lovely group of fish who all love to show off their shimmering scales – especially at meal times.

They will require a large tank with lots of hideouts to swim through and explore.

If you can give The Real Slim Shady and crew a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

