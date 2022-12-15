Douglas Hotel owner on highs and lows of Aberdeen hospitality industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Douglas Hotel owner on highs and lows of Aberdeen hospitality industry

By Ellie House
December 15, 2022, 1:52 pm
Mary Martin of Aberdeen Douglas Hotel, believes people need to be more positive about Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
With a short but stylish haircut and a trendy suede jacket, Mary Martin cuts quite a figure as she walks across the reception of The Douglas Hotel.

On her own admission she is far from tall, but there is no doubt that the venue on Aberdeen’s Market St is Mary’s domain.

Numerous staff greet her as we weave our way through to Molly’s Bistro, the modern restaurant within where you can grab a bite to eat from the varied menu.

Mary Martin heads up Aberdeen Douglas Hotel.  Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“This the worst table for me to sit at,” she jokes, at what is arguably the best seat in the house thanks to statement windows which were installed this summer.

But Mary’s pale blue eyes miss nothing, as she takes in lunch service and many a familiar face thanks to regular customers.

Mary is of course far happier running a tight ship than appearing on stage, as she did when she was bestowed the Outstanding Contribution award at The Society Awards last month.

Outstanding Contribution winner, Mary Martin of The Douglas Hotel, at The Society Awards 2022. <br />Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The accolade came as a complete shock to Mary, who had almost not attended the glitzy night held at Sandman Signature due to other commitments.

She was given the recognition in honour of her many contributions to Aberdeen’s hospitality industry over the years, which includes her involvement in the regeneration of Shiprow.

Modest to not quite a fault, Mary has seen it all and yet continues to find joy in a industry beset by endless challenges.

We caught up and found out why she’s exactly where she needs to be.

How did you end up in Aberdeen?

I’m from a small place in the middle of Ireland, I started out in hospitality there and then did a little detour to the States and South Africa. I arrived in Aberdeen in September of 1980 and when I say things were booming, they were really booming. Aberdeen is home to me now.

Where did you work when you got to the north-east?

Altens Skean Dhu as it was known back then, it was the biggest hotel operator at the time and had such a great location for all the office workers with Shell right round the corner.

Picture of (L-R) Catherine Shaughnessy, Gavin Paterson, Mary Martin, Aleksandra Solovjo and Millie Hordowicz. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The restaurant would be full by 11:30am, a lot of oil & gas deals were done in the bar back then.

The contract manager would arrive from Shell, there was a lot of boozing.

It was a great atmosphere and that went on for many years.

Back then it was kind of boom and bust, the pandemic has been the most difficult challenge yet.

How did you come to be at The Douglas Hotel?

We brought it in November 2005, it wasn’t my idea!

But my partner, Robert Keane, he thought it was a great idea.

Mary and the team have revamped Aberdeen Douglas Hotel over the years. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Hospitality was changing, in my eyes it was becoming revenue driven.

I felt that the joy of hospitality had been manipulated, then the opportunity to get this place came up and we could be our own boss to an extent.

Was it a big renovation project?

It’s a case of how long is the Fourth Bridge?

Molly’s Bistro can be found within Aberdeen Douglas Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

We’re still doing projects now, there will always be something.

But when we first came, it was absolute hell on earth.

There was black/grey shagpile carpet in what is now Molly’s Bistro and when you walked, you stuck to the floor.

It needed a huge amount of attention, we now have 98 rooms and a function suite.

Has Molly’s been a success?

Yes, we are going to launch a fabulous new menu in January under our new head chef.

There are some dishes that we can never take off the menu though, or our customers would complain.

Steak and ale pie, mac and cheese or fish and chips.

Some of the delicious food on offer at Molly’s Bistro within Aberdeen Douglas Hotel.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.

It’s amazing how many people will have a word if you take something simple off the menu.

I personally love our fajitas, we’re based on local favourites and local suppliers.

We do our own home made burgers, and we offer specials on a daily basis.

What have been some of the challenges?

The hotel industry has been dealt a perfect storm.

When the city was really busy around 2013/2014, there was a real shortage of hotels.

Mary has spoken honestly about the challenges faced by the hospitality industry. Pictured is the function suite at Aberdeen Douglas Hotel.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.

By the time investors started seeing that, we just don’t appreciate what’s right on our doorstep.

We have a great team here but there have been lots of issues getting staff.

I think since covid, some staff who had been with us for years went back to Poland or Spain.

It’s really only in the last two months that we have brought back a team, there is a lot of training involved.

I think people should have more respect for those working in the hospitality industry; I believe it should be mandatory, it’s the best education you’ll ever get.

What kind of customers do you get?

We have a lot of repeat customers, The Douglas Hotel used to be the place to go and people have met their husband of wife in our ballroom.

We’ve had people celebrate their 50th anniversary here.

Mary believes that Aberdeen has so much to offer. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

We had one chap come back with his family.

His wife had sadly died but they had got married here, so the family had afternoon tea in the ballroom.

We always try and have a chat with our customers, there are people who are lonely and everybody loves familiarity.

We also get a lot of people from the Shetland isles, we get to know them.

Aberdeen City Centre has come under fire in recent months, how can we improve it?

I personally love Aberdeen, I think what it has to offer is very much undersold.

It is easy to give out instead of being positive, maybe that is human nature.

There seems to be this envy of Edinburgh, but it is double the size.

Aberdeen Douglas Hotel, which can be found on Market St. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

We just don’t appreciate what we have.

The likes of Aberdam, young enthusiastic entrepreneurs.

We need to encourage that and have more of it in business, I love their enthusiasm.

These days a lot of the time people keep talking but they are not listening.

