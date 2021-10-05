Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sponsored Lifestyle / Travel

SPONSORED: Shhh! What’s behind Airbnb’s new policies to deal with anti-social behaviour?

By Sponsored Content
October 5, 2021, 2:53 pm
Two Airbnb hosts who have agreed not to allow anti-social behaviour at their properties.

Airbnb is cracking down on anti-social behaviour including banning bookings for party houses.

The company understands that many Scottish Hosts and businesses find economic benefits from their listings, but they know it’s not just about money – it’s about being a positive part of the community.

As part of its commitment to be a good neighbour, Airbnb recently launched a new technology that will block bookings that could be high risk for parties or neighbourhood disruption.

This comes on top of the introduction of restrictions last year which prevents under 25-year-olds without a history of positive reviews making certain bookings. Since it was introduced last year, thousands of potentially disruptive reservation attempts have been blocked (including around 2,000 in Edinburgh alone).

Livingroom of one Airbnb listing.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “There are thousands of stays taking place across the UK each night with the overwhelming majority being respectful of neighbours and delivering benefits to the local community.

“These measures to help block certain reservations build on our efforts to reinforce our global ban on disruptive parties and will help us attempt to stop those that are set on breaking the rules.”

Global party ban

In August 2020, Airbnb changed its policies to ban all parties and events at listings, with a maximum capacity cap set at 16.

Any guests found to be breaching the ban will face suspension from the Airbnb platform or a total removal. And any Host who has authorised a party in breach of the rules may also have their listing removed.

Joining forces against anti-social behaviour

Guests will not be able to book Airbnb listings for anti-social behaviour.

The efforts by Airbnb have been welcomed by organisations the platform is working with to make improvements.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch and member of the new Airbnb Trust and Safety Alliance, said: “Neighbourhood Watch is very pleased to see the launch of Airbnb’s new high-risk reservation technology.

“We know it’s something that our members and communities have been concerned about in the minority of cases where Airbnb is used inappropriately.

“We believe this development will go a long way to improve the way communities, Hosts and Airbnb work together to help prevent antisocial behaviour proactively.”

Founding members of the Trust and Safety Alliance include the National Fire Chief’s Council, Neighbourhood Watch, Crimestoppers, Get Safe Online, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and Race on the Agenda.

Reporting a concern

Bedroom of one Airbnb listing.

Any neighbours who suspect nuisance related to a listing on Airbnb can report it via the platform’s dedicated Neighbourhood Support page.

To find out more about Airbnb’s initiatives to tackle noise and nuisance, visit the Airbnb website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]