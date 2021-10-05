Airbnb is cracking down on anti-social behaviour including banning bookings for party houses.

The company understands that many Scottish Hosts and businesses find economic benefits from their listings, but they know it’s not just about money – it’s about being a positive part of the community.

As part of its commitment to be a good neighbour, Airbnb recently launched a new technology that will block bookings that could be high risk for parties or neighbourhood disruption.

This comes on top of the introduction of restrictions last year which prevents under 25-year-olds without a history of positive reviews making certain bookings. Since it was introduced last year, thousands of potentially disruptive reservation attempts have been blocked (including around 2,000 in Edinburgh alone).

Amanda Cupples, General Manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “There are thousands of stays taking place across the UK each night with the overwhelming majority being respectful of neighbours and delivering benefits to the local community.

“These measures to help block certain reservations build on our efforts to reinforce our global ban on disruptive parties and will help us attempt to stop those that are set on breaking the rules.”

Global party ban

In August 2020, Airbnb changed its policies to ban all parties and events at listings, with a maximum capacity cap set at 16.

Any guests found to be breaching the ban will face suspension from the Airbnb platform or a total removal. And any Host who has authorised a party in breach of the rules may also have their listing removed.

Joining forces against anti-social behaviour

The efforts by Airbnb have been welcomed by organisations the platform is working with to make improvements.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch and member of the new Airbnb Trust and Safety Alliance, said: “Neighbourhood Watch is very pleased to see the launch of Airbnb’s new high-risk reservation technology.

“We know it’s something that our members and communities have been concerned about in the minority of cases where Airbnb is used inappropriately.

“We believe this development will go a long way to improve the way communities, Hosts and Airbnb work together to help prevent antisocial behaviour proactively.”

Founding members of the Trust and Safety Alliance include the National Fire Chief’s Council, Neighbourhood Watch, Crimestoppers, Get Safe Online, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and Race on the Agenda.

Reporting a concern

Any neighbours who suspect nuisance related to a listing on Airbnb can report it via the platform’s dedicated Neighbourhood Support page.

To find out more about Airbnb’s initiatives to tackle noise and nuisance, visit the Airbnb website.