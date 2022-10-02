Lavish Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club in Dumfries is in prime location for exploring town’s offerings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When visiting a town or city for the first time, it’s important the stay is done right.

Well, in my opinion anyway, the inaugural visit leaves a lasting impression.

The opportunity for me to venture to Dumfries arose earlier this summer. It was one I couldn’t pass on, particularly since it’s an area I was yet to explore.

My boyfriend and I wound up on Academy Street after a lengthy bus journey to the town – our chosen transport due to a cancelled train.

The stop meant we had a mere five-minute walk to our hotel, Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, which required us to wander through parts of the centre.

It was charming, and one of my favourite aspects of the area was that there were a substantial variety of shops – from those selling handmade dresses and arts and crafts to independent book and charity stores.

A food market was up and running, too, selling cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood and home bakes.

The centre is clearly thriving and there were plenty of people wandering the streets.

Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Spa

The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Spa has a royal look about it on the outside. The main entrance played home to a red carpet during our stay. I’m not sure if this is a yearlong piece of decor, but it was a lovely touch.

Inside was no different. I love a traditional-style interior and I got just that.

A spiralling staircase paved the way to the accommodation. There are classic, family, spa king and superior rooms, as well as suites.

For us, it was a lavish four-poster room. It had so much character and charm and almost instantly, the pair of us commented on how much we felt at home.

There were period and modern features, including everything from complementary refreshments and nibbles to bathrobes and slippers and a full marble bathroom.

There were also large bay windows overlooking the front of the establishment, as well as high ceilings.

But we didn’t have long until it was time to tuck into a selection of dishes from the restaurant.

Food and drink

The hotel boasts a number of different areas to fill yourself up with traditional Scottish and British food, as well as your favourite tipples.

The Reivers Restaurant, Forum Cafe Bar and Secret Garden are among them.

For us, we were seated inside The Reivers Restaurant for all of our meals.

The restaurant was an impressive size and there were guests of all ages enjoying their dishes on night one.

Drinks ordered, our focus shifted to the food menu. There was everything from ham hock terrine and pan-seared sea bass to breast of chicken and sirloin steak.

My boyfriend and I are more fond of savoury than sweet, so opted for starters and mains rather than a dessert.

On the starters front, it was stir-fried king prawns and soup of the day – lentil. As for the mains, lemon and pea risotto and breast of chicken were the chosen dishes.

Night two was a tad different with us opting for two mains – supreme of salmon and slowly braised beef cheek – and a cheese board.

The cheese board was recommended by our server, who provided us with a significant amount of information on not only the food and drinks at the hotel but also Dumfries itself. It was superb and something we were very thankful for.

Our dinners were faultless, and I don’t say that often. My lemon and pea risotto was one of the best dishes I have had this year, while my boyfriend couldn’t stop complimenting his slowly braised beef cheek and, of course, the cheese board.

Another key thing to note is how fantastic the prices of the dishes are for the portion sizes and high-quality ingredients.

Our buffet breakfasts were of the same calibre. Scrambled eggs, sausages, hash browns, croissants, bacon, black pudding, you name the breakfast item and it was there for the taking.

All in all, excellent dining experiences. The only minor – and very minor it is – fault is that I wish there was a cocktail menu.

Leisure facilities

Food and drink aside, the morning and early afternoon of our second day at Cairndale Hotel were spent in the spa and leisure club, which boasts a 14-metre pool, well-equipped gym, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi spa.

It was fairly quiet, making for an incredibly relaxing few hours.

And a touch I absolutely adored is that you can request a glass of Prosecco to enjoy whilst in the Jacuzzi.

The rest of our day – excluding our dinner – involved us galavanting around Dumfries for a second time.

Did our first visit to the town leave a lasting impression? Without a doubt, yes.

We slept fantastically, left full to the brim of mouth-watering grub and couldn’t have been attended to any better by the team.

I would return to Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club in a heartbeat.

Travel facts

Address: English Street, Dumfries DG1 2DF

Tel: 01387 254111

Web: www.cairndalehotel.co.uk

The Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Spa is offering winter breaks for less than £65 per person per night, including access to its heated pool and other leisure facilities.

Between November and March, stays at the 91-room family-owned hotel are from £139 for two nights, £199 for three nights and £259 for four nights (£64.50 per person per night). They include breakfast plus a £20 dinner allowance.