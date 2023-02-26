Beautiful Ballachulish is a west-coast wonder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Beautiful Ballachulish is a west-coast wonder

By Felicity Donohoe
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Ballachulish, the Glencoe Lochan trail.

Any time spent passing through Glencoe is always a treat, a chance to watch the colours of the mountains and foliage change as rapidly as the weather, the driving rain giving way to dazzling moments of glorious sunshine.

So the chance to stay at the beautiful Ballachulish Hotel, tucked away on the edge of Loch Linnhe, was a no-brainer. Two nights of stunning scenery, good food and a spa to boot.

As expected, the weather was its usual erratic self as I arrived and parked up, with charcoal skies threatening a downpour at any moment. But it added to that Highland romance with the late 19th Century building framed beautifully within the backdrop.

The Ballachulish Hotel. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

Inside, I was greeted warmly by friendly staff and, as I waited for the check-in clerk to sort my room, I took in the stunning stately drawing room with its piano, lavish furniture, welcoming fireplaces and high windows with views across the water.

The room itself was a genuine pleasure, with an enormous, comfortable bed, the usual necessities (tea, coffee, biccies, hairdryer, iron, etc) and a bathroom that deserved a review all of its own, with free-standing bath, Victorian tiled walls, sumptuous towels that were so thick they could have been clouds, and views across the loch.

Not-so-bare necessities. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

Also welcoming me to the room was Pavilion pink gin from the 1881 Distillery, which the hotel invited me to try. Well, it would be rude not to.

Pavilion pink gin. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

It was made in 1881’s copper still “Felicity” which, the manufacturer says, “positively glows when we’re infusing our pink Pavilion Gin”. I can attest to that. All the universe signs were there. I needed no further prompting and, gin in hand, I enjoyed a quick soak in the tub as I watched the mountains over the loch become darker as the evening drew in.

Beautiful bathrooms. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

Dining delights

Time for food and the dining room was busy, with guests seated along the window with (again) breathtaking views. I don’t eat meat but found a good array of dishes to choose from and, if you enjoy seafood, you are definitely in for a treat.

Baked camembert. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

The hotel runs a seafood restaurant with salmon, scallops, mussels and monkfish available (to name a few), a meat selection and a decent veggie menu, too.

In fact, over the two days I tasted buffalo mozzarella, baked camembert, wild mushroom risotto and mac and cheese.

The wine list for pairing was pretty good, too, and I enjoyed a crisp Albariño and Chenin Blanc on my stay.

Guest room. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

The first morning was lovely and there were a surprising number of things to do locally. The option for extended walks for all abilities was tempting, along with outdoor sports close by, and visitor centres and museums. I opted to check out some local history and popped along to the Glencoe Folk Museum a 10-minute drive away.

For such a small place it had a surprising number of exhibits, all documenting the colourful – and often troubled – history of the glen.

Jacobite relics sit alongside WWI and WWII memorabilia, plus a few surprises such as the replica 2,500-year-old alder-carved Ballachulish Goddess.

Glencoe Folk Museum. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

Driving back, I took a quick detour over the Ballachulish bridge and popped in to see the Pixel Spirits Distillery and the Holroyd Gallery, which featured Cara Mackinnon Crawford last August. They sit just over the water from the hotel, and it was nice to enjoy the scenery from yet another lovely aspect.

Spa break

Having exhausted myself on history and art, it was time for a spa. Happily, I’d packed my swim gear and I headed to the Ballachulish’s nearby sister hotel, Isles of Glencoe, where guests can use the sauna and pool for free.

Ninety minutes later, refreshed, I headed back to the hotel where I found the car park full… of vintage vehicles. They were so beautiful, though, I was happy to make space for them and admire the Porches.

The guest lounge. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

A Dutch motoring club was touring Scotland, and they made some very cheerful guests as I headed down to the bar before dinner.

Another fabulous meal later and I found myself in the drawing room where our European friends were enjoying music on their own sound system, along with some singing.

I resisted the singalong and headed to bed before waking, after a solid night’s sleep, to another lovely morning. This time, a run was on the cards and so I strapped on my trainers and headed to the Glencoe Lochan trail, around eight minutes away by car – and what a treat it was.

Beautiful trails

Lochan Trail. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

Three difficulty options with trails interlinking and crisscrossing around and above the Glencoe Lochan body of water. Stunning blue skies, thick foliage and wildlife greeted me as I took on some steep stretches, easy flats and gravel paths – and hardly anyone in sight. This was Glencoe at its beautiful best, and the perfect end to my stay.

Lochan Trail. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

On the way out of the glen as I headed home, I stopped by a local gift and coffee shop, Crafts & Things, which housed plenty of tourist goods but also some lovely local crafts. The locally-sourced and in-house bakes were super and the place was packed with visitors enjoying some unseasonal warmth.

Crafts & Things. Image by Felicity Donohoe.

It might take some time to reach Glencoe and the Ballachulish Hotel, but for those who make the journey, the scenery, welcoming hotel staff, food and activities definitely make it well worth the time and effort.

Travel Facts

Getting here: By road from Glasgow take A82, from Edinburgh M90 to Perth then A85 and A82. West coast road via Loch Linnhe A828 north.

Trains run from Edinburgh to Fort William, with a regular bus service from Fort William to Ballachulish taking just over 30 minutes.

Double room mid week in March from £135 per night, with special offers and deals through the year.

Contact: Ballachulish Hotel, Glencoe PH49 4JY

Phone: 01764 651842

Web: www.ballachulish-hotel.co.uk

Lochan Trail. Image by Felicity Donohoe.
Lochan Trail. Image by Felicity Donohoe.
The lounge. Image by Felicity Donohoe.
Supplied by Ballachulish Hotel.
Ballachulish Hotel. Supplied by Ballachulish Hotel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

'We'll all be on zimmers before Evanton Railway Station reopens' says riled community campaigners
Fjords, folklore and fireside food on the Discovery Route through southern Norway
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
City break: There's more to Amsterdam than bars, cafes and cheese
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Experience a 'winter mindfulness wander' in the shadow of Ben Nevis - one of…
Luxury and history come together at Karma's Salford Hall in the Cotswolds
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Cruise lets you walk in the footsteps of the greats

Most Read

1
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
David Knight: Jeremy Clarkson's crass clumsiness overshadows the good he's done for farming
KPMG hails record-breaking year for Scottish venture capital
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented