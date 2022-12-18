A festive foodie feast awaits in picture-postcard Bavaria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

A festive foodie feast awaits in picture-postcard Bavaria

By Amy Laughinghouse
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am
The Christkindlesmarkt on Nuremberg’s Hauptmarkt dates back nearly 500 years. Image: Uwe Niklas.
The Christkindlesmarkt on Nuremberg’s Hauptmarkt dates back nearly 500 years. Image: Uwe Niklas.

If your idea of the perfect holiday season escape is like something out of Hansel and Gretel – charming half-timbered cottages and all-you-can eat sweet treats (minus the cannibalistic overtones, obviously) – then buckle up for Bavaria. Just be prepared to loosen your belt a notch or two, because this trio of festive destinations will leave you full to bursting with the Christmas spirit, not to mention gingerbread and glühwein.

We begin in Rothenburg ob der Tauber (or just “Rothenburg” to its mates), a town so enchanting that it is literally the stuff of fairytales. Its turrets, Crayola-coloured medieval houses and cobblestone streets have featured in animated Disney movies, Japanese mangas, and the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This unblemished beauty is even more remarkable considering that 40 percent of it was destroyed in the Second World War, but Rothenburg was rebuilt almost exactly as it has stood for more than half a millennium.

Rothenburg’s Plönlein (fountain square) is one of the most photographed points in the Old Town. The architecture is thought to have inspired scenes from Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film Pinocchio. Image: Amy Laughinghouse.

The historic Christmas market, featuring 50-plus booths selling handcrafted gifts and culinary delicacies, runs until December 23. But it’s Christmas year-round at Rothenburg’s Käthe Wohlfahrt shop, home to a museum tracing this seasonal celebration’s evolution through the centuries, as well as a whimsical Christmas village.

Picture plush animatronic animals tinkering with tiny hammers, a towering Tannenbaum surrounded by “snow”-covered chalets, and more ornaments and nutcrackers than any elf could produce in a lifetime.

For more sweet inspiration, head to the aptly named Sweets Shop, where you can watch former electrician Franz Weber make candy at the back of his store. Save room for a snowball at the family-run Walter Friedel Kondetorei Bäckerei. This round, deep-fried dough indulgence, coated with sugar, cinnamon, or chocolate, doesn’t melt in your mouth, but crunches like crisps.

Walter Friedel, whose family have run their Kondetorei Bäckerei in Rothenburg since 1882, displays a tray of fried dough “snowballs”. Image: Amy Laughinghouse.

Wash it down with a wine tasting at Glocke Weingut with Albert Thürauf, a fourth-generation vintner with a shock of Albert Einstein hair and a droll sense of humour that is as dry as his wines.

We meet him in the family’s atmospheric old cellars, surrounded by massive oak barrels. “The full barrels are in the new cellar… protected from visitors,” Thürauf intones as we get down to business, sampling the elixir of a handful of the 48 varieties of grapes he grows across seven vineyards.

He’s particularly renowned for his white glühwein – a rarity in a world of red mulled wine – served hot from a tea pot. (A much better use for a kettle than PG Tips, I can happily attest).

Albert Thürauf leads wine tastings in the candlelit cellar of Glocke Weingut in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Bavaria. Image: Amy Laughinghouse.

From Rothenburg, we continue east to Bayreuth, best-known for hosting Richard Wagner’s operas at the specially built Festspielhaus. You can also tour Wagner’s home and gardens (where he is buried), but the city’s most impressive building may be the Margravial Opera House. This Baroque beauty hides an eye-popping, cherub-encrusted gilded theatre behind a deceptively simple entry hall.

For a completely different artistic and architectural take, head to Maisel & Friends. This modern campus encompasses a brewery, brewery museum, coffee shop, restaurant and a hip, 68-room hotel adorned with graffiti murals by more than 60 street artists from around the world.

Bayreuth’s Christmas Market, with 40 stands and more than four miles of twinkling lights, runs until December 23, but a compact “Winter Village” extends the revelry, open throughout December.

This cheery cadre of wooden huts, serving crepes and glühwein, is located across from a life-sized dinosaur. (No, it’s not an alcohol-induced variation of a pink elephant. That dino really does exist and points the way to Bayreuth’s natural history museum).

Bayreuth’s Winter Village, featuring a compact collection of cosy huts selling glühwein and crepes, is easy to find. Just look for the life-size dinosaur. Image: Amy Laughinghouse.

For the grand finale, we double back towards Nuremberg. Although 90 percent of the city was destroyed in the Second World War, it was sensitively rebuilt – not as a medieval replica, as in Rothenberg, but still adhering to a similar layout and building heights as its pre-war self.

Viewing the skyline from the hilltop Imperial Castle, which dates from the 11th Century, you can almost imagine the city as it was in the Middle Ages.

Architectural highlights include Weissgerberasse (Tanner’s Lane), flanked by picturesquely preserved half-timbered homes; the wooden Henkersteg (Hangman’s Bridge), leading to the chic shops of the Trödelmarkt; and the Schöner Brunnen (Beautiful Fountain), with a golden ring that is rumoured to grant wishes.

The fountain sits on the Hauptmarkt, where Nuremberg’s 500-year-old Christkindlesmarkt – the city’s largest Christmas market – is opened annually by a young woman dressed as an angel, who appears on the balcony of the Frauenkirche beneath a 16th Century glockenspiel.

Below, jolly crowds circulate among 180 stalls, shopping for ornaments and gifts while juggling glühwein and bratwurst. You can buy additional handicrafts and snacks near the train station at the Handwerkerhof artisan’s yard, open all year, except public holidays.

Lebkuchen German gingerbread cookies are especially popular at Christmas. Image: Amy Laughinghouse.

If you only purchase one souvenir, make it the biggest bag of lebkuchen German gingerbread your suitcase can hold. You’ll find these biscuits almost everywhere in Nuremberg, but if you have a spare 90 minutes, learn to make them yourself at Cookionista cooking school. Because they contain “medicinal” spices like cinnamon, cardamom and clove, and are traditionally baked atop a communion wafer base, lebkuchen has long been considered a sneaky treat that’s acceptable to eat during Lent.

Sinfully delicious, if I do say so myself. Great Bavarian Bake-Off, here I come!

A present-laden car and stately nutcracker mark the entrance to the Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas shop and museum in Rothenburg. Image: Amy Laughinghouse.
Travel facts

www.germany.travel
www.rothenburg.de
www.bayreuth-tourismus.de

https://tourismus.nuernberg.de

 

Additional websites

www.kaethe-wohlfahrt.com
www.sweets-company.de
www.original-rothenburger-schneeballen.de
www.glocke-rothenburg.de
www.maiselandfriends.com/erleben
www.cookionista.com (Google Chrome can translate the website from German to English)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu. Image: Juan Oliphant/ AP
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Poetry in motion - a turtle accompanies Keith while snorkelling in Galapagos. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
Nature Watch: Absorbing encounters with nature at Peterhead
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.
Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?
Tour guide Kirsty inside the Kelpie.
From Kelpies to canal sailing - Falkirk is the place for a delightful staycation
A delicious luxury afternoon tea. Image: Brendan McNeill
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Luxury afternoon tea for two on board Scotland’s only…
Bonnet mushroom. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Fallen leviathan conjures new life
The Lovat Hotel, home to three-rosette restaurant Station Road at Loch Ness.
Travel: The Lovat Loch Ness makes waves with tasting menu
The designation of two Special Protection Areas for Scottish seabirds in Orkney has been a "long process". Supplied by RSPB Scotland/ Ben Andrew
Nature Watch: A tale of two estuaries
Dash and blast for Christmas travellers - the new Inverness Airport Railway Station won't be open in time. Image: Sandy McCook
Inverness Airport Railway Station: Grand opening delayed by 'snagging' issues

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented