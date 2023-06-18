Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms

If you’re dreaming of a rural retreat with a royal welcome, then look no further than the Balmoral Arms.

As someone who has only ever had fleeting visits to Ballater I snapped up the chance to explore the village and nearby hidden gems.

Before checking in, we drove to Balmoral Castle on a quest to find the Scottish pyramid nestled in the Aberdeenshire woodlands.

Breathtaking views

Prince Albert’s Cairn was truly awe-inspiring – despite seeing pictures of it on social media I could never have imagined just how impressive it would be in real life.

The walk was short, yet muddy and steep at points, but the breathtaking views overlooking the royal estate were well worth the effort.

Soon enough, we were back in the car and heading toward the Balmoral Arms feeling accomplished and ready to unwind.

Formerly known as the Deeside Inn, the five-star hotel was refurbished and reopened last year.

The historic building was preserved and the decor has a strong focus on heritage, yet feels modern and luxurious.

A warm welcome to the Balmoral Arms

The reception was warm and welcoming, and we were soon pointed in the direction of the Balmoral Suite.

The room was absolutely beautiful and if I wasn’t so keen to explore the village I could have quite happily stayed in my room for the whole weekend.

Touches of tartan and thoughtful details made the airy and fresh room feel cosy and comfortable.

I had booked in for the face and body experience at the hotel’s new spa, which just opened up in January.

When the therapist, Kirstin, told me about the Scottish products she uses, I was intrigued.

Ishga, derived from the Gaelic word for water, is created using organic Hebridean seaweed and smelled incredible.

The treatment included a back, neck and shoulder massage. As I lay there, I felt all the stress and tension seep out of my body.

I was given a facial using an exfoliating seaweed mask that left my skin feeling bright and clear with a scalp massage completing the relaxing experience. It is the ultimate way to unwind and indulge yourself.

A taste of Royal Deeside

Later that evening we swung by the hotel’s Ghillies Bar, a dark and wooden room warmed by the roaring fire.

Dogs are welcome at the hotel, and we happily sat at a table next to a family with a couple of canine companions, soaking in the jovial atmosphere.

After finishing our drinks, we made our way through to the 1852 restaurant – named after the year Prince Albert purchased Balmoral Castle for Queen Victoria.

Just like everything else about the hotel, the menu was carefully curated using the best fresh local produce to truly showcase the taste of Royal Deeside.

Full of flavour

The meat even comes from HM Sheridan, a butcher just around the corner from the hotel known for providing the Royal Family with their meat whenever they stay at Balmoral.

Dishes are simple yet memorable, with the starter of pork and black pudding Scotch egg being a favourite.

The waiting staff were attentive and friendly, even recommending a bar to visit later so we could listen to some live music and experience the nightlife of Ballater.

A breath of fresh air

Waking up to the morning light soaking the room while the birds were happily singing away was the ideal start to a Sunday.

Breakfast was served in the 1852 restaurant where the dark and cosy atmosphere was replaced with a fresh, but rustic feel as light beamed in through the wide windows.

Again, the dishes were all crafted around fresh local produce and I was definitely impressed with the full Scottish breakfast, feeling fuelled for another day of exploring.

The Victorian village is full of quaint local businesses from boutique stores, outdoor shops and cafes.

And, surrounded by rugged mountains and flanked by the River Dee, you truly are spoiled for choice with places to trek and explore.

Ballater is a welcome breath of fresh air with something for everyone.

Travel facts

Enjoy a two-night break with dinner from £199 per person throughout October. Guests can enjoy dinner on the first evening along with a glass of prosecco and breakfast each morning in the 1852 brasserie.

Guests can also get 20% off spa treatments and an afternoon tea while enjoying their two-night break.

Address: 13-15 Victoria Road, Ballater AB35 5RA

Phone: 01339 755413

Website: crerarhotels.com/balmoral-arms