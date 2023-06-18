Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms

Heritage and style come together perfectly at the Balmoral Arms - the ideal base for anyone wanting to experience Royal Deeside.

Balmoral Arms.
Balmoral Arms. Image: Crerar Hotels.
By Lauren Taylor

If you’re dreaming of a rural retreat with a royal welcome, then look no further than the Balmoral Arms.

As someone who has only ever had fleeting visits to Ballater I snapped up the chance to explore the village and nearby hidden gems.

Before checking in, we drove to Balmoral Castle on a quest to find the Scottish pyramid nestled in the Aberdeenshire woodlands.

Prince Albert's Cairn
Prince Albert’s Cairn is a must-see landmark for anyone visiting the area. Images: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Breathtaking views

Prince Albert’s Cairn was truly awe-inspiring – despite seeing pictures of it on social media I could never have imagined just how impressive it would be in real life.

The walk was short, yet muddy and steep at points, but the breathtaking views overlooking the royal estate were well worth the effort.

Soon enough, we were back in the car and heading toward the Balmoral Arms feeling accomplished and ready to unwind.

Formerly known as the Deeside Inn, the five-star hotel was refurbished and reopened last year.

The historic building was preserved and the decor has a strong focus on heritage, yet feels modern and luxurious.

A warm welcome to the Balmoral Arms

The reception was warm and welcoming, and we were soon pointed in the direction of the Balmoral Suite.

a bed
Who knew florals and tartan went so well together?

The room was absolutely beautiful and if I wasn’t so keen to explore the village I could have quite happily stayed in my room for the whole weekend.

Touches of tartan and thoughtful details made the airy and fresh room feel cosy and comfortable.

apples and chocolate truffles
There was a strong focus on local, from the apples and decadent chocolate truffles to complementary products from the Highland Soap Company filling the room with soothing lavender.

I had booked in for the face and body experience at the hotel’s new spa, which just opened up in January.

When the therapist, Kirstin, told me about the Scottish products she uses, I was intrigued.

Ishga, derived from the Gaelic word for water, is created using organic Hebridean seaweed and smelled incredible.

The treatment included a back, neck and shoulder massage. As I lay there, I felt all the stress and tension seep out of my body.

I was given a facial using an exfoliating seaweed mask that left my skin feeling bright and clear with a scalp massage completing the relaxing experience. It is the ultimate way to unwind and indulge yourself.

A taste of Royal Deeside

Later that evening we swung by the hotel’s Ghillies Bar, a dark and wooden room warmed by the roaring fire.

Dogs are welcome at the hotel, and we happily sat at a table next to a family with a couple of canine companions, soaking in the jovial atmosphere.

After finishing our drinks, we made our way through to the 1852 restaurant – named after the year Prince Albert purchased Balmoral Castle for Queen Victoria.

Just like everything else about the hotel, the menu was carefully curated using the best fresh local produce to truly showcase the taste of Royal Deeside.

The pork and black pudding Scotch egg with homemade spiced apple chutney
The pork and black pudding Scotch egg with homemade spiced apple chutney.

Full of flavour

The meat even comes from HM Sheridan, a butcher just around the corner from the hotel known for providing the Royal Family with their meat whenever they stay at Balmoral.

Dishes are simple yet memorable, with the starter of pork and black pudding Scotch egg being a favourite.

The waiting staff were attentive and friendly, even recommending a bar to visit later so we could listen to some live music and experience the nightlife of Ballater.

Balmoral chicken
I just had to try the Balmoral chicken – it was so simple but still bursting with flavour.

A breath of fresh air

Waking up to the morning light soaking the room while the birds were happily singing away was the ideal start to a Sunday.

Breakfast was served in the 1852 restaurant where the dark and cosy atmosphere was replaced with a fresh, but rustic feel as light beamed in through the wide windows.

Again, the dishes were all crafted around fresh local produce and I was definitely impressed with the full Scottish breakfast, feeling fuelled for another day of exploring.

river Dee
There are plenty of walking routes around the river.

The Victorian village is full of quaint local businesses from boutique stores, outdoor shops and cafes.

And, surrounded by rugged mountains and flanked by the River Dee, you truly are spoiled for choice with places to trek and explore.

Ballater is a welcome breath of fresh air with something for everyone.

Travel facts

Enjoy a two-night break with dinner from £199 per person throughout October. Guests can enjoy dinner on the first evening along with a glass of prosecco and breakfast each morning in the 1852 brasserie.

Guests can also get 20% off spa treatments and an afternoon tea while enjoying their two-night break.

Address: 13-15 Victoria Road, Ballater AB35 5RA

Phone: 01339 755413

Website: crerarhotels.com/balmoral-arms

[[title]]

[[text]]

