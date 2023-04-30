Travel: Discovering Dunbar in Flora the campervan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel: Discovering Dunbar in Flora the campervan

Flora and Flossie become the best of friends on a campervan holiday to Dunbar.

The beautiful Bridge To Nowhere at Belhaven Bay. Image: Kenny Lam, VisitScotland.
By Rebecca Hay

Outdoors enthusiast Rob Dawkins and I have a mutual love, and her name is Flora.

But whereas mine is my 13-year-old daughter, Rob’s is a bright yellow two-wheeled wonder.

Which is better is up for debate as both are high maintenance in one way or the other.
My Flora, who only answers to Flossie (after all, who wants an old lady’s name when you are a teen?) loves camping, and so what better way for a mum and daughter road trip than in a retro VW camper van, which happens to be called Flora too.

This little beauty certainly turns heads when she is out on the road and is cared for by Rob and his better half Alexandra, along with a fleet of other vans, at their Port of Rosyth headquarters near Edinburgh.

Flora the campervan in floral Dunbar.

Their business, aptly named Big Sky Campers (www. bigskycampers.co.uk) is ideal for people who want to explore Scotland, but with the independence of going at their own pace.

From modern top-of-the-range VW T6.1 Highline automatic vans and manual T6 VWs to classics like Flora and her wee pal Dougal, Rob and Alex provide accommodation on wheels for all types of journeys.

As well as the expertise, the couple and their able assistant, George, are on hand to help plan routes and stop-offs, to make sure the trip is full of happy memories.

The smile on Flossie’s face when she met the yellow peril meant we were in for a good trip, and after a tour of the inside of the van and a few practice laps, George waved us off and on our way for a weekend visit to Dunbar, said to be the sunniest place in Scotland.

Dunbar Harbour on a beautifully sunny day. Image: Kenny Lam, VisitScotland.

Back in Edinburgh, we negotiated our way through the Friday night rush hour in torrential rain and my nerves were slightly on edge as cars cut in front of Flora – no respect for vintage these days!

But I need not have worried, Flora was in tip-top condition and we relaxed as the roads became quieter and soon we were zooming into our home for the two nights, at Belhaven Bay Caravan Park, just outside Dunbar.

Situated in the John Muir Country Park, this impressive facility is literally yards from the beach and home to the “bridge from nowhere’’, an optical illusion depending on the tide.

The striking Bridge to Nowhere is worth a visit when in Dunbar. Image: Shutterstock.

Part of the Meadowhead Parks (www.meadowhead.co.uk), which has three stunning parks on the east coast of Scotland and one in nearby Northumberland, Belhaven is a real beauty and prides itself not only on being a well set-out facility, but having friendly staff and the cleanest toilet and shower block I have ever seen.

The park caters for caravan holiday homes, wigwam glamping, touring vans and tents, plus a seaside cottage which can sleep up to six. Not crammed to the rafters, it is a lovely quiet spot and only a short way from nearby attractions.

Manager of the Belhaven Bay and Tantallon Parks, Mick Kerr, had ensured Flora was given a premier pitch and we were soon hooked up and ready to try out the van’s hidden nooks and crannies.

An aerial shot of Belhaven Caravan Park. Image: Visit Scotland.

Sitting in the high-up driver’s seat and looking through the back window gives you the false feeling that Flora is really long; she is in fact quite a compact and well-appointed kind of lady.

The spacious back seat area turns into a lovely big bed at night time and tucked away in the cupboards are a grill and camping stove, pans and plates and all the equipment needed for a simple meal.

Storage space under the sofabed and at the back of Flora means you can keep everything tidy, and a handy put-away table means you can eat and relax in comfort.

There’s a wee sink and plenty of water too.

The Dunbar Cliff Top Trail on the John Muir Way. Image: Kenny Lam, VisitScotland.

Flora is cosy at night too, and with quirky colourful campervan curtains, it’s like home from home, and one which can be easily put away for when you hit the road to explore.

And off we went, with the first stop at Amisfield Walled Garden (www.amisfield.org.uk) on the outskirts of the attractive town of Haddington.

Dating back to the 18th Century, it is one of Scotland’s largest walled gardens and is being developed as a community garden by volunteers.

The Amisfield Walled Garden is being restored by volunteers. Image: Shutterstock.

Dunbar is the birthplace of the explorer John Muir and his former home is now a museum dedicated to his work, which included the creation of Yosemite National Park in 1890.

The three-storey and free museum (www.jmbt.org.uk) is a wee gem, and just across the road outside the town hall, there is a statue in honour of Muir.

Known for his love of the outdoors and hitting the road, Muir would have been in his element with both Floras.

Take a stroll around the free John Muir museum. Image: Shutterstock
Travel facts
Belhaven Bay Caravan Park, Edinburgh Road, West Barns caters for tourers, campers, static caravans, glamping and self-catering. A premium pitch for two nights ranges from £75.50. meadowhead.co.uk
Big Sky Campers in Rosyth has a range of motor homes to cater for all needs. Prices vary on the time of year and length of stay, with a minimum of three nights catered for from September to June. Prices include all the bedding, towels, gas bottles and cooking equipment, plus camping and outdoor equipment. Prices in Flora run from around £435. bigskycampers.co.uk
Amisfield Gardens is open to visitors. amisfield.org.uk
The John Muir Birthplace is open from Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 1pm-5pm. jmbt.org.uk

Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl? Picture shows; Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl?. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2023
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
The MV Pentalina, which returned to service on Wednesday, was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner

