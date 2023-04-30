Travel: Discovering Dunbar in Flora the campervan

Outdoors enthusiast Rob Dawkins and I have a mutual love, and her name is Flora.

But whereas mine is my 13-year-old daughter, Rob’s is a bright yellow two-wheeled wonder.

Which is better is up for debate as both are high maintenance in one way or the other.

My Flora, who only answers to Flossie (after all, who wants an old lady’s name when you are a teen?) loves camping, and so what better way for a mum and daughter road trip than in a retro VW camper van, which happens to be called Flora too.

This little beauty certainly turns heads when she is out on the road and is cared for by Rob and his better half Alexandra, along with a fleet of other vans, at their Port of Rosyth headquarters near Edinburgh.

Their business, aptly named Big Sky Campers (www. bigskycampers.co.uk) is ideal for people who want to explore Scotland, but with the independence of going at their own pace.

From modern top-of-the-range VW T6.1 Highline automatic vans and manual T6 VWs to classics like Flora and her wee pal Dougal, Rob and Alex provide accommodation on wheels for all types of journeys.

As well as the expertise, the couple and their able assistant, George, are on hand to help plan routes and stop-offs, to make sure the trip is full of happy memories.

The smile on Flossie’s face when she met the yellow peril meant we were in for a good trip, and after a tour of the inside of the van and a few practice laps, George waved us off and on our way for a weekend visit to Dunbar, said to be the sunniest place in Scotland.

Back in Edinburgh, we negotiated our way through the Friday night rush hour in torrential rain and my nerves were slightly on edge as cars cut in front of Flora – no respect for vintage these days!

But I need not have worried, Flora was in tip-top condition and we relaxed as the roads became quieter and soon we were zooming into our home for the two nights, at Belhaven Bay Caravan Park, just outside Dunbar.

Situated in the John Muir Country Park, this impressive facility is literally yards from the beach and home to the “bridge from nowhere’’, an optical illusion depending on the tide.

Part of the Meadowhead Parks (www.meadowhead.co.uk), which has three stunning parks on the east coast of Scotland and one in nearby Northumberland, Belhaven is a real beauty and prides itself not only on being a well set-out facility, but having friendly staff and the cleanest toilet and shower block I have ever seen.

The park caters for caravan holiday homes, wigwam glamping, touring vans and tents, plus a seaside cottage which can sleep up to six. Not crammed to the rafters, it is a lovely quiet spot and only a short way from nearby attractions.

Manager of the Belhaven Bay and Tantallon Parks, Mick Kerr, had ensured Flora was given a premier pitch and we were soon hooked up and ready to try out the van’s hidden nooks and crannies.

Sitting in the high-up driver’s seat and looking through the back window gives you the false feeling that Flora is really long; she is in fact quite a compact and well-appointed kind of lady.

The spacious back seat area turns into a lovely big bed at night time and tucked away in the cupboards are a grill and camping stove, pans and plates and all the equipment needed for a simple meal.

Storage space under the sofabed and at the back of Flora means you can keep everything tidy, and a handy put-away table means you can eat and relax in comfort.

There’s a wee sink and plenty of water too.

Flora is cosy at night too, and with quirky colourful campervan curtains, it’s like home from home, and one which can be easily put away for when you hit the road to explore.

And off we went, with the first stop at Amisfield Walled Garden (www.amisfield.org.uk) on the outskirts of the attractive town of Haddington.

Dating back to the 18th Century, it is one of Scotland’s largest walled gardens and is being developed as a community garden by volunteers.

Dunbar is the birthplace of the explorer John Muir and his former home is now a museum dedicated to his work, which included the creation of Yosemite National Park in 1890.

The three-storey and free museum (www.jmbt.org.uk) is a wee gem, and just across the road outside the town hall, there is a statue in honour of Muir.

Known for his love of the outdoors and hitting the road, Muir would have been in his element with both Floras.

Travel facts

Belhaven Bay Caravan Park, Edinburgh Road, West Barns caters for tourers, campers, static caravans, glamping and self-catering. A premium pitch for two nights ranges from £75.50. meadowhead.co.uk

Big Sky Campers in Rosyth has a range of motor homes to cater for all needs. Prices vary on the time of year and length of stay, with a minimum of three nights catered for from September to June. Prices include all the bedding, towels, gas bottles and cooking equipment, plus camping and outdoor equipment. Prices in Flora run from around £435. bigskycampers.co.uk

Amisfield Gardens is open to visitors. amisfield.org.uk

The John Muir Birthplace is open from Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 1pm-5pm. jmbt.org.uk