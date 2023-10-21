Edinburgh’s bewitching Prestonfield House and The Witchery embrace Halloween and the Winter Solstice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edinburgh’s bewitching Prestonfield House and The Witchery embrace Halloween and the Winter Solstice

From autumnal afternoon tea to spooky cocktails and spectacular pumpkin displays, Edinburgh’s five-star Prestonfield House and The Witchery by the Castle offer enchanting ways to dine and stay this season.

Raven the resident black cat investigates a pumpkin display in the grounds of Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

As a schoolboy, James Thomson was told he was “a dreamer” and the exquisite evidence of that was all around us as we enjoyed the finest of dinners at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

It was no surprise to hear our host’s favourite subjects at school were drama and art because Prestonfield is theatre and its sister The Witchery a masterpiece.

James, OBE, philanthropist, and owner of both prestigious establishments, is excellent company, being charismatic and funny, distinguished and yet modest.

History and treasures

Talking to him is like opening a portal to another world and another time, a bygone era of sea captains and treasures, an Edinburgh of black and white photographs and oil paintings.

Guests are invited into that world, with a story behind every tapestry, artwork and objet.

The grand entrance into Prestonfield House, where dogs are welcome.

The vine that climbs over the summer house was a cutting from Highgrove; the 17th Century design is by Sir William Bruce, ‘the king’s architect’ who rebuilt the nearby Palace of Holyrood House; guests have included Winston Churchill, Boswell and Johnson and Benjamin Franklin.

You could spend a week here just discovering its history, walking the beautiful gardens and enjoying the finest, no really, the absolute finest, of food and drink.

Halloween-themed tablescaping at Prestonfield House.

Raven and Treacle

Yet for all its heritage, its centuries of stories, Prestonfield remains relevant, exciting and downright sexy.

It is sumptuousness on steroids, decadence to the nth degree, opulence off the scale and yet, upon check-in, I am told to look out for a little black cat called Raven and a Highland coo by the name of Treacle.

Prestonfield House resident Raven shows everyone who is boss in the expansive garden grounds.

There is no stuffiness, this is five-star, friendly service that truly puts a person at ease in such dazzling surroundings.

The cat is a year-round resident, but he is especially fitting this season as both Prestonfield House and The Witchery have tailored their offerings to coincide with Halloween and the Winter Solstice.

Halloween drinks and home-made cookies

I was invited for autumnal cocktails at 6pm but first I was shown to my room.

The desire to throw myself on to the sleigh bed, piled high with velvet pillows and simply listen to birdsong from the garden was strong.

But so too was my excitement about the Nespresso machine and its enticing selection of coffees, the DAB retro radio, the state-of-the-art plasma hidden within the antique armoire, the welcome drinks chilling in the ice bucket, the jar of home-made cookies, the fancy chocolates…

One of the lavishly decorated rooms, with antiques, artworks and all mod cons.

The room was so thrilling I didn’t know what to do.

I pulled up a footstool, snuggled into a winged leather armchair, switched on the television and selected a Tunnock’s Teacake.

Minutes later I was opening the divine Penhaligon’s toiletries and eyeing up the luxurious bath.

Minutes after that, I was outside, walking the grounds, passing statues and pretty seating areas, while keeping an eye out for Raven and Treacle. I’d leave the room for later.

The Stables events space hosts dinners, balls, corporate events and award ceremonies for 120 to 500 guests.

Cocktails and mocktails

After changing for dinner I met my fellow travellers in front of the fire in the Whisky Room.

Drinks experts Lucas and Lewis talked us through five bespoke cocktails, created for the season, then five more, created on the spot for yours truly after I broke it to them that I’m teetotal.

A gin-based Scary Sour and a Trick or Treat featuring Baileys and vodka were transformed with the flick of a wand into refreshing non-alcoholic potions using purees, teas, syrups and leaves.

Rhubarb Restaurant, so named because Prestonfield was the first estate in Scotland to propagate rhubarb in the 18th Century and it is still grown and used in the kitchens.

Rhubarb and pumpkin

At dinner in the renowned Rhubarb Restaurant, innovative alternatives accompanied my delectable Roast Pumpkin Velouté with chestnut crème fraîche, golden raisins, seeds and curry spices and North Sea Hake with saffron potato rouille, roasted salsify, charred cucumber, Grénobloise garnish and Marsala wine jus.

The Pink Lady Apple Tarte Tatin with Calvados caramel and vanilla ice cream was a knock-out, and while I had peppermint tea, my companions moved on to a lovely Sauternes dessert wine.

The Tea House, Prestonfield’s beautiful variation on a summer house.

The word was quietly spread about my no-alcohol preference and I was invited to try exotic and imaginative drinks, even the next day with afternoon tea while my companions had champagne.

The Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea was almost too beautiful to eat, with delicate spun-sugar leaves adorning Maple and Pecan choux buns, and caramel apple cakes disguised as miniature glossy red apples.

Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea. Image: Jacqueline Wake Young / DC Thomson.

After a last stroll around the garden grounds we were whisked away for the next stage of our adventure – The Witchery by the Castle.

Prestonfield enjoys an idyllic countryside setting at the foot of Arthur’s Seat, sheltered from the bustle of the city, yet just moments away from it.

Prestonfield House sits in 20 acres of garden grounds, surrounded by 650 acres of parkland with lochs, a nature reserve at the foot of the ancient volcano, Arthur’s Seat.

The drive to The Witchery, at the top of the busy Royal Mile, took less than 10 minutes.

As a Harry Potter fan, this is as close as I’ll get to using the Floo Network, leaving one fantastical venue to reappear at another moments later.

The Witchery by the Castle, where every room tells a story.

Famous and fabulous

The Witchery has hosted too many VIPs to mention and it strives not to, priding itself on being discreet and professional, providing a secret sanctuary away from cameras and autograph hunters.

Only once an A-lister has left the building might it emerge they have stayed here, the clue being the guest book.

Patrons have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Vivienne Westwood, Princess Anne, Kate Moss, Emma Thomson and JK Rowling to name but a few.

I was gobsmacked to discover a certain Hollywood actress, perhaps currently the most famous woman in the world, had been a recent guest.

As Barbie achieved global domination, its star Margot Robbie stayed here and no one was any the wiser.

In the guest book she wrote: “We had the most magical time here! I felt like I was at Hogwarts. The restaurant is also incredible. I’ll be dreaming of that tarte tatin for years.”

The Turret Suite at The Witchery, as seen from its sitting room through to the bedroom.

I stayed in The Heriot Suite which overlooks George Heriot’s School, said to be the inspiration for JK Rowling’s school of wizardry and James’s alma mater.

I’d say it was like staying in Gryffindor Tower but I feel it’s no exaggeration to say The Witchery is so richly layered, so magical, so steeped in history it makes Hogwarts look like the Novotel.

As Dumbledore might remark, this is very old magic, and like Prestonfield House, it’s like stepping into another world.

Panelling and four-posters

The nine suites are individually styled beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, with lacquered cabinets, velvet sofas, antique mirrors, artworks, panelling, Persian rugs, four-posters and all manner of quirky and dramatic features.

They have names such as Turret, Library, Inner Sanctum and Armoury, with one more astonishing than the next.

I gasped when I saw the painted, cathedral-like ceiling, columns and mirrors and oversized slipper bath in my huge bathroom.

The jaw-dropping bathroom in The Heriot Suite, which overlooks George Heriot’s School, said to be the inspiration for Hogwarts.

The Witchery was this year named Best Restaurant with Rooms Scotland at the AA Hospitality Awards and James recently named national Restaurateur of the Year.

In 1979, he set about rescuing the 16th Century building at Boswell’s Court and after some research into the site, named it The Witchery.

Owner of Prestonfield House and The Witchery, James Thomson, creates an Instagram-worthy pumpkin display.

The Original Dining Room is where 400 years of history meet modern culinary greatness using the best of Scotland’s larder.

In this rich setting, for breakfast I tried Omelette Arnold Bennett, named after the author who ordered his with smoked haddock in 1929 at The Savoy.

It’s just one of the classic dishes created to perfection here and I chose another at dinner, Lemon Sole Meuniere, in the other dining room, The Secret Garden.

This is an equally characterful space, with soft light streaming in through the windows from the terrace.

The Secret Garden dining room at The Witchery, with its lovely terrace.

Painted on to the wooden ceiling is every tarot card plus one extra, an angel playing the bagpipes as seen in St Giles Cathedral.

I’m sure I heard him chuckle during lunch when I said “yummy!” out loud at Haggis with Turnip Bhaji and Pineapple Chutney.

I’ll be dreaming of that, along with the Lasagne of Wild Scottish Mushrooms with Brioche Crumb and Parmesan Custard, for years to come.

All too soon I was back in the real world, blinking in the daylight at Waverley Station, wondering if the previous two days had been a dream – a dream I plan to return to just as soon as my broomstick is fixed.

The Original Dining Room is an opulent, romantic space with exceptional culinary treats to match.

Travel facts

Edinburgh is an ideal place to celebrate Halloween with tales of ghosts, witches and lost bagpipers and both Prestonfield House and The Witchery have embraced the spooky season with spectacular pumpkin displays and themed food and drink.

Winter will also bring Christmas, Hogmanay, Burns Night and other events, details of which are on the Prestonfield and Witchery websites.

Room rates for Prestonfield House start from £375 per room, per night and includes breakfast. For more information, visit www.prestonfield.com

Room rates at The Witchery start from £475 per room, per night and includes breakfast. For more information, visit www.thewitchery.com

A Halloween display at the entrance to The Secret Garden at The Witchery in Edinburgh.

 

Conversation