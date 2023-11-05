Highland Coast Hotels: Stunning views and great food – my stay at dog friendly Tongue and Plockton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Coast Hotels: Stunning views and great food – my stay at dog friendly Tongue and Plockton

Not even non-stop rain could ruin my first - but not my last - trip around Scotland's north coast, visiting dog-friendly Highland Coast Hotels in Tongue and Plockton.

By Alastair Gossip
Magnus the cairn terrier makes himself at home at the Tongue Hotel. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Magnus the cairn terrier makes himself at home at the Tongue Hotel. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Chasing myself around the Berriedale Braes, my weekend is off to a bad start.

The windy A9 Inverness to Latheron road feels no place for a clueless overtake, so we join the Dutch touring convoy as the minutes drag on.

The motorbikes and support cars tootle through the bends, their registration plates burning into my brain.

Windswept and interesting: You can't go all that way and not visit John o' Groats. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Windswept and interesting: You can’t go all that way and not visit John o’ Groats. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

But they can’t be blamed for taking time along the dramatic east coastline as, miles away, our distillery tour sets off.

We veer off to salvage something from the first stint off our journey north.

As a novice on Highland roads I learn a valuable lesson: Google Maps know nothing.

NC500 road trip: Tongue Hotel

 

The boy is not impressed. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The boy is not impressed in John o’ Groats. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

But admitting defeat on the gin tour allowed us – my girlfriend, my dog and I – a detour to one of the best-known sights along the famous North Coast 500.

After a photoshoot and a wander at John o’ Groats, it’s back in the car to make Tongue in time for dinner.

Tongue Hotel is surrounded by beautiful Highland scenery. Image: Highland Coast Hotels
Tongue Hotel is surrounded by beautiful Highland scenery. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

The more empty September roads allow plenty of stopping to “ooh” at the stunning scenery.

But we don’t want pause for too long, as our mouths water at the thought of our tea.

Originally built as a hunting lodge for the Dukes of Sutherland, Tongue Hotel is a welcome sight as we roll down the hill.

Magnus getting comfy at Tongue Hotel, in one of Highland Coast Hotels' dog-friendly rooms. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Magnus getting comfy at Tongue Hotel, in one of Highland Coast Hotels’ dog-friendly rooms. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Every bit a classic tartan-carpeted Scottish country inn, the large warm bedrooms offer plenty space to rest after the day’s rushing and exploring – and for a case of the zoomies.

Dog safely deposited, we head to the hotel’s Varrich restaurant, which takes its name from the castle on a nearby hill.

A feast fit for a chief

Scallops and Stornoway black pudding, served with pickled apples, cauliflower and squid ink puree, wasabi and red caviars, salty finger sea vegetables and oyster leaf. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Scallops and Stornoway black pudding, served with pickled apples, cauliflower and squid ink puree, wasabi and red caviars, salty finger sea vegetables and oyster leaf. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Castle Varrich is thought to be 1,000 years old and was the ancient seat of the Clan Mackay.

And the feast of local game championed by our hosts Highland Coast Hotels is certainly fit for a chief.

Highlights include thick, creamy Cullen skink, scallops with Stornoway black pudding and gorgeous Argday venison.

The Ardgay venison at the Varrich restaurant at the Tongue Hotel, served with parsnip puree, potato terrine, braised red cabbage, pickled salsify, brambles and a red wine jus. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The Ardgay venison at the Varrich restaurant at the Tongue Hotel, served with parsnip puree, potato terrine, braised red cabbage, pickled salsify, brambles and a red wine jus. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Well fed and cosy, it’s a comfortable night’s sleep.

Our dog-friendly room is right next to a fire exit, offering easy (unalarmed, we were assured) backdoor access.

But those out for a midnight toilet trip, beware. The garden, adjacent to the A838 road west, could be more enclosed.

Castle Varrich and Coldbackie beach make the trip to Tongue

 

The view of the castle from the Varrich restaurant at Tongue Hotel. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The view of the castle from the Varrich restaurant at Tongue Hotel. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

We race the sun up the hill to Castle Varrich in the morning.

The amble up a gradual incline takes about 30 minutes, at least with a dog snoofling around in the bog.

View of the Kyle of Tongue from the viewing platform at Castle Varrich, a short walk from Tongue Hotel. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
View of the Kyle of Tongue from the viewing platform at Castle Varrich, a short walk from Tongue Hotel. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

There’s a metal viewing platform offering vistas of Kyle of Tongue and the surrounding hills, including Ben Loyal and most northerly Munro Ben Hope, too.

A full Scottish breakfast sets up the day as we leave, going back on ourselves to nearby Coldbackie beach.

Beneath a crofting township, the sands are a long enclosed runway to let the dog loose.

Coldbackie beach, near Tongue. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Coldbackie beach, near Tongue. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

It’s a blustery walk on a September day, but worth it for views, the caves and little waterfall at its western end.

White horses and rain chase us as we are blown back up the slope to the car, just as the weather turns.

Views across Kyle of Tongue from Coldbackie beach. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Views across Kyle of Tongue from Coldbackie beach. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Plockton: The jewel of the Highlands

 

The main Plockton Inn building on the left, and the annex, where our room was, directly across the road. Image: Highland Coast Hotels
The main Plockton Inn building on the left, and the annex, where our room was, directly across the road. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

The downpour is such that we forego adding miles onto the journey to have lunch at the boutique Kylesku Hotel.

A quick chips stop in Ullapool breaks up the drive, as we race the worst of the rain south west towards Plockton.

The meandering road into the village, about six miles from the Skye bridge, feels tropical as the barrage of rain batters the leafy canopy above.

The modern, artsy room at Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The modern, artsy room at Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Mist and rain up the valley makes the palm tree lined Loch Carron below seem a remote lagoon, en route to the Plockton Inn.

Our modern, nautical-themed room is in a cottage annexed to the main hotel, restaurant and bar across the road.

"I've been expecting you." Making ourselves at home in the dog-friendly room at Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“I’ve been expecting you.” Making ourselves at home in the dog-friendly room at Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Community spirit for breakfast

But within minutes of sitting down to eat in the cosy bar, a very apologetic member of staff tells us the deluge outside has even shut the kitchen.

Emergency rations at Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Emergency rations at Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Emergency sandwiches and wine are sent up to the rooms, as managers scramble to find a plumber ASAP.

But you can tell a lot about a business, and a place, by what they do in times of crisis.

The aptly named Haven Guest House welcomes all in for breakfast the next day as work starts to get next door’s kitchen back up and running.

Magnus with his favourite new tennis ball, courtesy of Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Magnus with his favourite new tennis ball, courtesy of Plockton Inn. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Magnus, too, is full of praise. A welcome bundle of treats, a blanket and tennis ball – rarely out his mouth weeks on – make the Plockton Inn feel more dog-friendly than the also accommodating Tongue Hotel.

Breathtaking scenery around Plockton

Accepting we’ll be drenched on the long drive home, we start the day with a walk to the little island just off the pier, only accessible when the tide is out.

"It's not getting any better, boy." The moody sky above Plockton. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“It’s not getting any better, boy.” The moody sky above Plockton. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

The Coral Beach is another gem at Plockton, rightly known as the jewel of the Highlands.

A secluded little crescent, where the sandy cove meets lush green surroundings, it’s about a 20-minute walk from the car park at the top of the village.

It just emerges out of the trees as we walk down a small waterfall, which is probably usually just stone steps.

Magnus the cairn terrier explores the Coral beach in Plockton. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Magnus the cairn terrier explores the Coral beach in Plockton. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

My route planning was awful. And the west coast rain is everything I’d heard.

There’s no doubt we three will be back again for a much longer trip.

But maybe next time we’ll sign up for one of Highland Coast Hotels’ suggested itineraries and leave the planning to the experts

Magnus explores Coral Beach near Plockton. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Magnus explores Coral Beach near Plockton. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Travel Facts

  • northcoast500.com
  • Tongue Hotel – tonguehotel.co.uk
  • Kylesku Hotel – kyleskuhotel.co.uk
  • Plockton Inn – plocktoninn.co.uk
  • Haven Guest House – thehavenplockton.co.uk

 

 

