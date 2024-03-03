Glasgow city break with country appeal at the Hilton Doubletree Westerwood Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glasgow city break with country appeal at the Hilton Doubletree Westerwood Hotel

Girls' night away was just the relaxing tonic hoped for thanks to indulgent spa and homely food

The homely interior of the Westerwood Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa near Glasgow.
By Lindsay Bruce

Just metres from the M80, the last thing I expected to find at the Westerwood Hotel was a four-star hotel to spa my troubles away.

But in booking a cheeky overnight stay for myself and a girlfriend at the north-east Glasgow Hilton Doubltree, that’s exactly what we found.

Great location for an adventure

The hotel – part of the global hotel franchise – is around 14 miles north-east of Glasgow city centre. Just over two hours’ drive from Aberdeen, the Westerwood is a familiar sight for anyone driving in Scotland’s central belt.

Nestled behind nearby houses, it overlooks Kilsyth, Cumbernauld and the Campsie Hills. A modern hotel, it boasts an 18-hole golf course designed by none other than Seve Ballesteros.

The vast Hilton Doubletree Westerwood Hotel, north-east of Glasgow.

We opted for a dinner, bed and breakfast package in the sprawling accommodation. Including an impressive pool, spa, two restaurants and an array of contemporary bedrooms, every budget and family configuration is catered for.

A stone’s throw to Stirling and commuting distance to the capital it offers guests the perfect vantage. Whether exploring historic Scotland or for something considerably less energetic, the in-house Elemis spa or homely bar area is just the ticket.

Relaxed and welcoming

Arriving early evening after making the most of Glasgow’s still thriving city centre, our best hope was a warm and welcoming country-style hotel where we’d be as welcome in plaid and Ugg boots as we would be in something more formal.

Right away we knew we had found the right place. An open fire was blazing in the foyer as we were shown to a deluxe room. An extra large bed meant my friend and I would have a comfortable stay sharing the facilities. Fluffy bath robes and a spacious bathroom added to the sense of luxury.

A deluxe bedroom pictured at the Westerwood Hotel near Glasgow.
Deluxe room, perfect for a girls’ night away.

Keen to sample the food we were shown to the Grill restaurant. As guests on a dinner, bed and breakfast package we could choose from the more formal Flemings restaurant menu or sample that of the Grill.

Fabulous food

We plumped for the full menu but ate in the less formal space. Surrounded by muted earthy tones the decor put us at ease as we settled in to a relaxed evening.

With a plan to share the dishes, we ordered a beautiful plate of vegan halloumi which arrived garnished with baba ganoush, roasted beetroot, sunflower seeds and a red pepper dressing.

Alongside this we also chose crispy fried salt and pepper squid served with a chilli and coriander mayonnaise. Both delish, it was the baba ganoush and cheese that stole the show.

Vegan offerings were most impressive, including this halloumi dish.

Next came crispy battered fish and chips, times two. Plans to try different dishes were abandoned on hearing the crunch of the mouth-watering batter on the plate of a nearby diner. We were right to double down on a good old fish supper!

Classic fish and chips from the hotel’s Grill.

Served with tartare sauce, mushy peas and a wedge of lemon, the large portion was scrumptious – and the perfect accompaniment on our chilled-out night away.

With no expectation to rush away we took our time before opting for a vanilla creme brulee and my personal favourite, affogato.

A black coffee and scoop of vanilla ice cream, known as Affogato, at the Westerwood Hotel Grill.
Affogato dessert; a simple but delicious treat.

What’s not to love about a decadent scoop of luxe vanilla ice cream and a shot of espresso to pour over?

A friend joined us for drinks as we whiled the night away in the bar.

Westerwood Hotel spa

Next morning, after a full Scottish breakfast – though healthier options were available in the vast buffet – we headed straight to the hotel spa. Located beside the impressive pool, the spa facilities shared the changing rooms for the hotel gym and anyone coming for a swim. However, on changing into our robes we were invite to enter the roomier, and more private, spa waiting area.

One of the Elemis spa treatment rooms in the Westerwood Hotel.
The in-house spa in partnership with Elemis.

Treatments range from 25-minute options starting at £55, to 120-minute experiences for £159pp midweek.

We chose two 50-minute treatments each, taken back-to-back.

Having never in my life had a facial it was my top priority. Though it turned out the “deeper than deep” hot stone massage would have the greatest impact.

Taken in a treatment room with calming music and a warmed bed, the therapist was phenomenal, even recommending YouTube videos to improve posture and wellbeing.

The Westerwood Hotel spa relaxation room where Lindsay Bruce enjoyed some time to herself.
Lindsay Bruce enjoying some post-spa relaxation.

We followed our time with a quiet stay in the post-treatment relaxation room. Sealing the sense that we really had left the real world – and real worries – behind.

Near to the hotel

A definite gem in an ideal location, we’ve already decided to return to the Westerwood in the spring. Advised to keep an eye on the website for upcoming sales, offers can start at £199pp including a spa treatment.

From the hotel, a shopping trip to Glasgow would be easily accessible by Uber, train or car.

As would a trip to historic Stirling to see the castle or Wallace Monument.

For more niche activities, wild swimmers might like a dip in Pinkston Watersports’ canal in the heart of Glasgow. Or a visit to Eden Leisure Village for team-building activities such as archery, and tossing the caber Highland Games-style.

Pinkston canal where outdoor swimming and white water sports are on offer.

Colzium House in nearby Kilsyth boasts an impressive walled Victorian Garden and the hotel itself is just a few hundred yards from a bustling garden centre.

From arriving tired we left relaxed, full of good food and with a desire to come back. You can’t say much better than that.

Travel facts

DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort
1 St Andrews Dr, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G68 0EW
Web:  thewesterwoodhotel.co.uk
Tel: 01236 457171

