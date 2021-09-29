‘I wanted to see the game completed’ – Former Highland League defender on stepping forward to run the line after assistant referee takes ill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘I wanted to see the game completed’ – Former Highland League defender on stepping forward to run the line after assistant referee takes ill

By Callum Law
September 29, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Alfie Smith stepped forward to volunteer at the Highland League match between Inverurie Locos and Brora Rangers.
Alfie Smith was happy to be the unlikely hero Harlaw Park at the weekend.

The 68-year-old stepped forward to run the line during Inverurie Locos’ win against Brora Rangers after assistant referee Alistair Russell took unwell in the opening minutes.

Smith played as a left-back in the Breedon Highland League for Deveronvale, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Forres Mechanics before becoming a referee and officiating in the division.

However, it had been 20 years since he had officiated in the Highland League before he stepped forward on Saturday.

‘I wanted to see the game completed’

Smith said: “Since I retired I’ve always taken in a Highland League game every week. Staying in Ellon I usually go to Fraserburgh, Formartine or Inverurie, but I have also been to Huntly, Turriff and Keith.

“It was a toss up between Inverurie and the Broch, but I eventually decided on Inverurie because my wife Liz was with me and there’s better shops for her to go round in Inverurie.

“She was a bit surprised that I was late to meet her after the match, but she didn’t know what had happened.

“My first concern was for Alistair, but once he started to come round I thought there would be an announcement asking if there was an official or ex-official in the ground.

“It’s been a long time since I did it, but I wanted to see the game completed so I stepped forward.

Former Highland League player and referee Alfie Smith stepped up to run the line on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“I didn’t imagine when I was entering the ground that I’d end up being part of the game.

“I identified myself to the referee (Duncan Nicolson) and told him I could help if he wanted. It was probably natural instinct to put myself forward.

“The players from both sides made it very easy for me, I had no contentious decisions to make and didn’t get any hassle or dissent from them.

“I’d like to compliment both clubs for their behaviour, although there were bookings and sending offs in the game there was no hassle towards myself and it was nice to get that.

“When it was a clash of two teams at the top end of the table it might have been easy to give the old man running the line some stick.

“But there was none of that, both clubs were excellent and I appreciate that.”

Injury led to start in refereeing

Smith took up refereeing after an ankle problem ended his playing career.

Coincidentally, he first took charge of a game when filling in for another official who hadn’t turned up.

He added: “A few years before I stopped playing I turned up for a Peterhead Welfare League match and the referee didn’t turn up one of the clubs knew I played and asked me to take the whistle.

“I did that game and then did the classes and after my injury I had a long and enjoyable career refereeing.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.