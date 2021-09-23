Repeat of 2020 Aberdeenshire Shield final in first round draw

Holders Fraserburgh begin the defence of their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a trip to Inverurie Locos.

The competition did not take place last season due to Covid but the Broch, who won the shield in 2020 with a 3-1 victory against Locos, will face the side they beat in the final in the first round.

The other all-Highland League tie in the first round takes place at Christie Park where Huntly host Turriff United while there is an all junior tie between Banks o’Dee and Hermes. In the other first round tie Keith host Aberdeen University.

Buckie Thistle, Dyce, Deveronvale and Formartine United all received byes to the quarter-final.

The ties will be played on the midweeks of October 13 and 27.