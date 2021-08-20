Huntly old boys to remember former boss John Fitzpatrick in Highland League game against Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly old boys to remember former boss John Fitzpatrick in Highland League game against Keith

By Jamie Durent
August 20, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Doug Baxter.
Doug Baxter.

A number of ex-Huntly players will attend Saturday’s game against Keith in memory of their former manager John Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, one of two Aberdonians in Sir Matt Busby’s Manchester United side of the 1960s, passed away at the age of 74 in December last year.

After early his playing career ended early due to injury, Fitzpatrick returned to his native north-east where he had managerial spells with the black and golds, winning the Aberdeenshire Shield in 1986, and Buckie Thistle.

Now, some of those who played under him at Christie Park will meet up at the home game with the Maroons tomorrow.

Also in attendance will be John’s daughter and her husband, along with former members of the Huntly committee.

Doug Baxter, who managed Huntly between the end of 2015 and 2016, is one of the 19 ex-players going along to the game

He said: “John was such a likeable guy and people were wanting to come along.

“It was my first club, where I went from juvenile football into men’s football. There was quality players, characters and no quarters asked or given.

John Fitzpatrick, right, with his idol and former team-mate Denis Law in 2013.
John Fitzpatrick, right, with his idol and former team-mate Denis Law in 2013.

“Forbes Shand is coming along, who was the chairman that led Huntly through those glory days. Him and Willie Lawson were in touch with John right up until his passing.

“It was quite disappointing we couldn’t get along to his funeral and say our farewells. A lot of people have fond memories of John.

“He was laid-back and loved to refer back to his days at Man United. He was quite a relaxed guy in what was a very competitive league.”

Fitzpatrick made 147 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 10 goals, before being forced to retire in 1973.

In an interview in June last year, he spoke of his experiences in working under Busby and being part of a memorable period in United’s history.

