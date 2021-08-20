Huntly old boys to remember former boss John Fitzpatrick in Highland League game against Keith

A number of ex-Huntly players will attend Saturday’s game against Keith in memory of their former manager John Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, one of two Aberdonians in Sir Matt Busby’s Manchester United side of the 1960s, passed away at the age of 74 in December last year.

After early his playing career ended early due to injury, Fitzpatrick returned to his native north-east where he had managerial spells with the black and golds, winning the Aberdeenshire Shield in 1986, and Buckie Thistle.

Now, some of those who played under him at Christie Park will meet up at the home game with the Maroons tomorrow.

Also in attendance will be John’s daughter and her husband, along with former members of the Huntly committee.

Doug Baxter, who managed Huntly between the end of 2015 and 2016, is one of the 19 ex-players going along to the game

He said: “John was such a likeable guy and people were wanting to come along.

“It was my first club, where I went from juvenile football into men’s football. There was quality players, characters and no quarters asked or given.

“Forbes Shand is coming along, who was the chairman that led Huntly through those glory days. Him and Willie Lawson were in touch with John right up until his passing.

“It was quite disappointing we couldn’t get along to his funeral and say our farewells. A lot of people have fond memories of John.

“He was laid-back and loved to refer back to his days at Man United. He was quite a relaxed guy in what was a very competitive league.”

Fitzpatrick made 147 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 10 goals, before being forced to retire in 1973.

In an interview in June last year, he spoke of his experiences in working under Busby and being part of a memorable period in United’s history.