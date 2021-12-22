Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weather warning for ice issued as much of north Scotland plunges far below freezing

By Craig Munro
December 22, 2021, 12:13 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 12:15 pm
Temperatures are set to remain low for the next few days. Picture by Gordon Robbie
Temperatures are set to remain low for the next few days. Picture by Gordon Robbie

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office, as temperatures in parts of northern Scotland fell far below freezing point overnight.

The warning, which covers most of the country north of Stirling, says freezing rain may fall from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning – potentially causing travel disruption.

It will come into effect at 2pm this afternoon, and is expected to last until 4am tomorrow.

Last Sunday, Braemar recorded the lowest temperature in the UK so far this winter with 9.1C, but beat its own record by more than a degree last night.

It was the coldest place covered by Met Office statistics at -10.2C, followed by Aboyne at -10C and Balmoral at -9.9C.

However, a post from Highlands & Islands Weather on Facebook this morning said parts of the country had fallen even lower – with Inverlaidnan near Carrbridge recording -12C.

Residents of Braemar will likely be watching the thermometer with some nerves, after the Aberdeenshire town recorded the coldest temperature in Scotland since 1995 back in February.

Heavy snowfall on its way?

It seems unlikely that the mercury will drop anywhere near -23C again soon, but the Met Office has said the current chill may last for a few days.

Nicola Maxey, a spokeswoman for the meteorological agency, said: “We’re certainly not seeing a rise in temperatures over the next few days.

“We’ve got some milder air coming in from the south, but at the moment it’s not looking like it’ll push as far north as Scotland. Scotland will hang on to the colder air.”

She added that the meeting of these two fronts may create an opportunity for a white Christmas in parts of the country, saying: “That boundary between the milder air coming up from the south and the cold over the north is where we’re most likely to see heavy snow.

“The warm air coming from the south has got some rain in it, some moisture, so as it hits that cold air in the north, that’s where we’re more likely to see snowfall, which for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is most likely to be over higher ground in Scotland.”

