Positive first step taken on the road to solving Elgin’s parking problems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A positive first step has been taken to address Elgin’s parking problems.

Vehicles are constantly left on pavements, in loading bays and on double yellow lines by drivers prepared to risk a fine.

Problems are mainly in the pedestrianised area in the town centre and surrounding streets.

In January, councillors unanimously agreed freezing parking charges in Elgin to allow for discussions on the issue.

Talks took place between the six Elgin councillors, other senior elected members and local authority officers to address illegal parking in the town this week.

Another meeting that will include representatives from Elgin Community Council, Elgin Bid, the police and other interested parties will take place on April 12.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson attended the meeting on Wednesday, along with Conservative colleagues Marc Macrae and Bridget Mustard.

She said: “Parking in Elgin has caused problems for some time.

Council ‘trying to understand and find solutions’ to Elgin parking problems

“The call for stakeholder engagement is crucial in trying to understand and find solutions.

“I’m hopeful that the meeting will be a positive step in finding what is achievable in providing a sense of understanding to the issues businesses face to the complexities around parking that goes beyond just the charging fee factors.”

Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers has regularly raised the problem of illegal parking in the town.

He said: “It was a very positive meeting. We looked at all the issues raised by the community council, Elgin Bid and others.

“There were very open discussions on what can and what can’t be done.

“And it’s a good start ahead of the stakeholder meeting next month.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter believes the town’s parking problems are complex.

Freeze on Elgin parking fees

He said: “We had a positive discussion to help ensure the issues are as well covered as possible in the upcoming stakeholder consultation.

“And also to help ensure the various groups with an interest in the issue are responding.

“We are looking forward to hearing people’s views as this progresses.

Refurbishment work on the Poundland building on the corner of High Street and North Street means traffic is diverted up Batchen Street, which is pedestrianised.

Also, Covid restrictions and a fire in the building pushed back the completion date until early next year adding to traffic woes in the town.