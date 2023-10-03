More than 20 companies size up empty Union Street shops after rent-free perks announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 20 companies size up empty Union Street shops after rent-free perks announced

Union Street landlords could be asked to trade free or cut-rate rent for repairs to their shop fronts... and could Aberdeen have a granite mile-long art gallery?

By Alastair Gossip
Nearly two dozen companies have investigated Our Union Street's rents and rates offer in just over a month. Now the taskforce is spelling out the way ahead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A rent-free deal hoped to entice businesses back to Union Street is stirring interest – with hopes it could half the number of empty premises along the Granite Mile.

Already more than 20 firms have come forward to talk about taking a subsidised spot.

There are around 40 vacant properties currently up for grabs.

Taskforce Our Union Street is looking to fill up empty units – and make better use of premises while they remain vacant.

Lifeless shop windows could become a mile-long gallery displaying everything from the Great Tapestry of Scotland to school children’s artwork.

Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller is unveiling his plans to repopulate Union Street, and fill the empty shops. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ideas on how to do that have been unveiled by Bob Keiller’s Granite Mile collective in its second white paper.

They will be put in place alongside the two-year break on rents and business rates – hailed “the most generous incentives” in the UK when launched in August.

In just over a month, the offer – which also includes a host of other perks like free internet and marketing help – has generated around two dozen leads.

And now, from 10,000 public ideas, Our Union Street is focus on five key themes to turn around the fortunes of the diminished city high street.

Union Street’s empty shops – and how to fill them

Our Union Street’s white paper outlines the currently state of empty shops on the Granite Mile.

Volunteers assessing the task at hand believe cleaning windows, repairing broken panes, washing stone columns and fascias would make an immediate impact.

When shop signs have been removed, bare “ugly” plinths line Aberdeen’s main shopping street.

Our Union Street could end up taking on the burden of putting the sparkle back in the Granite Mile themselves.

In return for freshening up paintwork and clean windows, landlords could be asked to extend the two-year rent-free period for potential tenants – or at least to ensure rents are “very competitive”.

Similar spruce ups could spread to occupied shop fronts too, as part of volunteer efforts to improve the street’s appearance.

Previously, surveyors estimated an £11 million bill to restore Union Street to its former glory.

Why would landlords sign up to cut-rate rents on Union Street?

Cut-rate rents on Union Street may have seemed unthinkable in years gone by.

Long fought for revaluations of business rates in Scotland have come into effect – meaning some landlord’s bills have dropped by an average of 25%.

But Aberdeen City Council took advantage of new powers to change the relief owners would receive for their property being empty.

Union Street has more than 40 empty shops. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
It was slashed from 100% down to 50% for three months and then just 10%.

Landlords are now faced with the prospect of paying 90% of the business rates bill for an empty Granite Mile premises.

Or, alternatively, they can talk to Our Union Street about potentially renting out their liability out on the cheap.

As the white paper states: “There is now an economic advantage to renting units at lower rates than would have previously been considered.”

It adds: “There may not be a strong demand specifically for empty units on Union Street at present, but this can be stimulated with energetic and persistent marketing and providing a compelling commercial offering.

“Further work is needed in this area.”

Aberdeen City Council is offering grants of up to £35,000 to meet the cost of reconfiguring empty units for new uses.

Energy efficiency grants could add another £30,000 to landlord’s war chest – but the taskforce warns not enough people know about either handout.

On-street gallery ‘would go a long way’ to make empty Union Street shops look better

Shops will continue to sit empty while work to turn around Union Street continues.

In the meantime, Our Union Street’s strategists believe their shop windows could be used to put Aberdeen… in the shop window.

Work is already under way to work out how much display space could be found in the vacant units to exhibit art and culture.

Queen Camilla took in the Great Tapestry of Scotland at its home in Galashiels in July. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
They want to come up with a consistent method of hanging display boards in various empty units, which could display QR codes to encourage visitors to learn more through online stories, audio and video pieces.

Our Union Street’s white paper highlights the resultant traffic different art could bring to the Granite Mile.

It reads: “If we had local primary schools providing stories and pictures there is no doubt that parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles would all be ‘brought’ to Union Street to enjoy the exhibition.

“What if we displayed pictures of the panels of the Great Tapestry of Scotland across multiple windows along with which aspect of Scottish history or society each panel depicts.”

Other suggestions include an exhibition of unsung heroes and heroines of the north-east.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation