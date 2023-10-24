Storm Babet: Aberdeen firefighter warns service will struggle to cope with more extreme weather events while cuts keep coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Storm Babet: Aberdeen firefighter warns service will struggle to cope with more extreme weather events while cuts keep coming

Fire brigades union bosses said financial cuts and a climate crisis combined to create a 'firestorm' for the service, days after lives were lost in severe floods across eastern and northern Scotland.

By Justin Bowie and Adele Merson
Rescue services at the bridge side of the River North Esk where a car was washed away. Image: Paul Reid.

Firefighters say they will struggle to cope with more extreme weather events like Storm Babet because of cuts to the service.

Aberdeen-based Simon Leroux said staff are being stretched thin across the country despite a dangerous rise in wildfires and floods.

A hard-hitting new report, published on Tuesday, warned the service is “ill-equipped” to tackle the climate crisis.

In particular, it warned stations need an expanded workforce and better resources to help when major floods devastate communities.

Flooding overwhelmed parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Angus, and claimed three lives across Scotland during several punishing days of rain and wind beginning on October 19.

Hundreds of homes in Brechin were evacuated on Thursday as the River South Esk burst its banks.

Simon Leroux, North Area Secretary for the Fire Brigades Union. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Leroux, who is the Fire Brigade Union’s (FBU) North Area Secretary, told us more cash is needed from the Scottish Government to help staff cope during major weather events.

‘We didn’t stop all day’

He said: “Once in a generation incidents are now becoming annual events, purely because of the climate crisis.

“Last Thursday, I was on-duty in Aberdeen. We didn’t stop all day.

“For three or four days, the fire service across the whole of Scotland – especially in the north-east – was really full to capacity.

“Any major fire event that came in, we would have been struggling. You have to then prioritise, which one do we do?”

You can hear more from Mr Leroux and wider discussion of the extreme weather in our latest episode of The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson, here.

A stranded car in Perthshire as rains spread over the weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As the storm spread into Saturday, residents in some parts of Peterculter were forced to flee their homes.

More than 50 people rushed to help residents in the Aberdeen suburb, battling the elements through the night to save homes from flooding.

Officers confirmed on Monday that a body was recovered in the search for a man trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

He has yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

Perth businesswoman Wendy Taylor, 57, was swept into a river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk at the height of the storm on Sunday.

On the same day, 56-year old painter John Gillian from Arbroath died when his van was hit by a tree near Forfar.

‘Firestorm’ for fire service

In Holyrood on October 24, Fire Brigade Union (FBU) bosses warned the rising threat of climate change has combined with cuts to staff and declining training standards to create a “firestorm” for the service.

Outlining the alarming knock-on impact, Mr Leroux, who works out of Altens, warned major flooding events like Storm Babet stop firefighters from travelling to call-outs elsewhere in the country.

He said: “During the storm, the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen was shut.

“When the road network is unavailable, we won’t actually be able to provide a national resource.”

At the same time as firefighters raised the alarm in Holyrood, MSPs were asking for more support from the Scottish Government.

North East Tory MSP Tess White said: “With lives tragically lost, homes destroyed and livelihoods in jeopardy, communities in Angus don’t want warm words, they want reassurances that Angus Council will have the funds it needs to support people who have lost everything.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Brechin on Monday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf indicated support was coming during a visit to Brechin on Monday to see the aftermath of the extreme flooding.

SNP justice chief Angela Constance said £42 million is free each year for local authorities to invest in flood risk plans.

Ms Constance said: “We are absolutely committed to practically and financially supporting that recovery.

“I can confirm three local authorities have notified the Scottish Government of potential claims relating to Storm Babet.”

The Scottish Government later confirmed they are Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils.

More from Politics

Thousands of people are expected to protest on British streets for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Pro-Palestine protesters to take to UK streets as Israel steps up Gaza offensive
Alba Party members will gather in Glasgow for their conference on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Salmond to accuse SNP of ‘stringing Scots along’ on independence
Boris Johnson is joining GB News (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson joining GB News to offer ‘unvarnished’ views
Noam Sagi speaking at the Empty Shabbat Table installation, an empty dining table set for Shabbat which raises awareness of the more-than 200 Jewish hostages being held by Hamas in the Israel-Hamas conflict, at JW3 in London. Picture date: Friday October 27, 2023. (Lucy North/PA)
Son of Hamas hostage says Palestinian protests ‘celebrated his pain’
Zaynab Wandawi, a British national born in Salford, Manchester(Lalah Ali-Faten)
Bomb during interview just a glimpse of everyday life, says Briton in Gaza
Women 1, 2 and 3 taking part in the pro-Palestine protest in Whitehall, London, on Saturday October 14 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Counter-terror police searching for women with images of Hamas paragliders
Anas Sarwar and Sadiq Khan (Jane Barlow/Yu Mok/PA)
Khan and Sarwar demand Israel-Hamas ceasefire, adding to pressure on Starmer
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater during a visit to the Eats Rosyth Centenary Orchard in Rosyth, Fife, ahead of the party conference (Jane Barlow/PA)
Council tax freeze announcement ‘frustrating’, says Green co-leader Slater
The service will expand to six more local authorities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Support service for young people impacted by addiction expands
A review into RSHE was announced in March (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions accuse Keegan of ‘inflaming controversy’ over sex education teaching

Conversation