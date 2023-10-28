Inverurie trains to be cut by the dozen to boost links between Aberdeen and Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie trains to be cut by the dozen to boost links between Aberdeen and Glasgow

Scotrail is proposing a new timetable, which will also affect customers in Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Portlethen.

By Denny Andonova
Inverurie trains
The new timetable will affect train passengers across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire - with a number of services axed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Trains to Inverurie could soon be sacrificed for the sake of boosting journeys between Aberdeen and Glasgow.

And services from Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Portlethen to the Granite City are also facing the chop as rail bosses focus on intercity links with the central belt.

The drastic changes are being proposed as part of Scotrail’s new timetable, which will come into force in December.

A “significant decline” in customers buying season tickets – and people travelling less frequently in the north-east as a whole – have been blamed.

It comes as council chiefs try to encourage more residents to get out of their cars and commute by public transport.

Train passing through Newtonhill.
Thousands of people have backed a petition to reopen the Cove and Newtonhill railway stations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Campaigners are also pushing for Cove and Newtonhill railway stations to reopen, while the fight to bring back train links in north Aberdeenshire is ongoing.

But Scotrail officials say that although the number of local trains might be slashed, the new timetable will offer “more reliable” services and improve long-distance journeys.

So what are the ScotRail changes?

The majority of changes have been proposed for services between Aberdeen and Glasgow, with dozens of local trains running north of Montrose being scrapped.

There might be “one or two” tweaks to the Aberdeen to Edinburgh line – but those are expected to be minimal, and only affect evening travel.

Under Scotrail’s proposal, 10 of the additional trains that run from Montrose to Aberdeen during peak times will be axed.

Aberdeen railway station.
Aberdeen railway station has undergone an £8m upgrade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Instead, the intercity train from Glasgow will make a few more stops on its way to Aberdeen to fill in some of the gaps.

This means that passengers in Laurencekirk and Portlethen will still get a “roughly” hourly service – but not every 60 minutes.

Or in other words, one train could be at 5.10pm and the next at 6.45pm.

Journeys between Aberdeen and Stonehaven will also be slashed by six, going down to 60 per day.

Meanwhile, changes to local services between Dundee and Arbroath will add about five extra minutes to trips between Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Table showing how ScotRail services across the north-east will change under the new timetable.
This shows how services across the north-east will change under the new timetable. Image: Scotrail.

Inverurie trains suffer worst hit – but those travelling south will benefit

The new timetable will come as a harsh blow for residents travelling to Inverurie.

Scotrail currently runs three or four trains per hour in peak times, and two or three during off-peak.

Bosses have now decided to remove a “handful” of the services provided when people travel most, as well as those third extra ones during the day.

All in all, trains from Aberdeen to Inverurie will be cut down from 74 to 63.

Inverurie railway station, which will see a drop in trains passing through with ScotRail's new timetable.
The number of Scotrail trains passing through Inverurie railway station will drop. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

And services from Montrose, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Portlethen to the Donside town will be sliced nearly by half.

However, for people having to go down to Dundee or Glasgow – things are looking brighter.

The number of trains running to the City of Discovery will be bumped up by about a dozen – with more direct journeys for communities in south Aberdeenshire.

When is the new timetable coming in place – and for how long?

All of the changes will come into effect on December 10.

They will remain in place until the Aberdeen to Central Belt Enhancement Project provides more capacity on the Aberdeen to Glasgow line.

But when exactly this might be is unclear.

Pictured is Jennifer Gilruth, cabinet secretary for education and skills of Scotland,
In January, Jenny Gilruth – then SNP transport secretary – said there has been significant progress with the project, even though only 3%  of the overall funding had been spent. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The £200 million scheme was launched in 2016 in a drive to speed up rail journey times between Aberdeen and the central belt by 24 minutes.

In its latest update, Transport Scotland vowed the project will be completed by December 2026.

Why is ScotRail proposing the train changes?

The lack of customer demand following the pandemic has been pointed out as one of the main reasons to cut down on trains across the north-east.

Scotrail’s business development executive, Ewan Tait, said there has been “significant overprovision of capacity”, given how busy Aberdeen services have been in the last year.

“Poor reliability” – with trains between Aberdeen and Montrose often being cancelled in the last minute – has also played a part in their decision-making.

Commuter inserting ticket into ticket barrier at railway station.
Scotrail has seen a shift in travel across the north-east – with more passengers travelling once per week, resulting in a decline in season ticket sales. Image: Michael Hughes/Deadline Scotland.

Presenting their plans to Nestrans board members, Mr Tait explained: “When an intercity train is not available, we have to take one of our diesel trains – usually from a local service.

“It means customers commuting on the intercity train get only two carriages, while those from Laurencekirk or Portlethen coming into Aberdeen find their train cancelled.

“All in all, it’s not a great place for us to be in.”

And boosting their intercity service between Aberdeen and Glasgow is hoped to fix that, as well as improve long-distance journeys for passengers.

What do you think of the new timetable? Let us know in our comments section below

Is this ‘the right approach’ to encourage train travel?

However, the new timetable didn’t sit quite right with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire council chiefs, who questioned Scotrail’s decisions.

City finance convener Alex McLellan, who represents Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen, found the whole situation “concerning”.

He said: “We want to be making trains as appealing as possible, and I don’t think these changes – reducing the capacity and increasing journey times – will necessarily achieve that.”

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan admits it would be a "challenge" for his Aberdeen councillors if the city budget consultation recommends ditching a key Scottish Government policy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Councillor Alex McLellan said there is now a higher prevalence of working from home which would have contributed to the decrease in journeys taken by train. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Stonehaven councillor Alan Turner feared elderly residents might be stuck “out in the cold”, potentially waiting for hours to get home from Montrose.

But Mr Tait insisted all of this will only benefit customers – and attract new ones.

He told Nestrans members that cancelling local services last minute, so trains can be used elsewhere, would have a “detrimental impact” on efforts to have more people travelling by rail.

Adding more local stops to the intercity lines was his preferred alternative if it reduced the last of those unexpected letdowns.

He added: “We are really keen to provide a service people can rely on, first and foremost.

“It’s really disappointing that we haven’t been able to improve the reliability of our intercity trains, but we are doing a lot of work to fix that.

“This is not just a case of us choosing this [new timetable] as the easy answer.”

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverness Musical Theatre's The Wedding Singer. Image: Brodie Young
'Life is about doing things that make you happy': North and north-east groups prove…
Union Square, Aberdeen.
New Frasers department store for Dundee fuels speculation in Aberdeen
The Forbes Arms Hotel is serving up incredible Scottish cuisine.
Restaurant Review: Stunning food and service at The Forbes Arms Hotel
A dish from Huntly's The Bank Cafe & Restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Huntly
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Unlock your potential; Shutterstock ID 2130192497; purchase_order: ; job:
Building a Scotland-wide network of creative minds from Banff
Lady Carbisdale has ditched the name Samantha Kane to avoid a mix-up with a US author.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Lady Carbisdale in raunchy books mix-up and M&S provides food for…
Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…

Conversation