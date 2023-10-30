Relief for ‘Dave the duck’ owner after escaped Lossiemouth bird finally finds way back home

The infamous Dave the Muscovy duck has finally been returned home after eight days on the run.

The news comes as a relief for Lossiemouth animal lover Fran Hutton, who searched high and low for her beloved pet.

However after more than a week apart, she finally was reunited with the slippery bird after being caught at Spynie Palace near Elgin after a long and co-ordinated search effort.

Giving an update on the ‘Dave the duck’, she said: “Thank you everyone for your support throughout Dave the duck’s recent shenanigans.

“We are so happy to announce that he was successfully caught today and is home safely.”

She also uploaded a video which featured Dave, now being housed in the family bathroom, after the week long rescue mission.

Hutton added: “Look who’s home. His little adventure is over.

“He is home, he is fed and he is watered.

“We have had a terrible time trying to get him back I think everybody has torn their hair out because of him lately.

“I cannot express enough thanks to everybody that offered their support.

‘It has been a journey’

“Everyone that went out to try and rescue him. There are not enough words to express how thankful we are.

“The shares on social media, the messages and all the support, we don’t have words.

“It has been a journey, but he is alright now thankfully.

Hutton was initially distraught after the large bird made a bid for freedom on Sunday October 22 after escaping his pen.

Climbing onto the roof to clear the fence, Dave then made for the Spynie canal, where he has evaded capture since.

After a boat from the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) was unsuccessful in catching Dave earlier this week, the animal group said they did not have the manpower to keep trying to rescue the bird.

Worried she does not have the expertise needed, Ms Hutton created Facebook group – named “Dave the duck” – in the hope of rustling up volunteers to aid in the rescue.

The group is up to an impressive 500 members, and is full of comments from helpful strangers, offering their paddleboards to search for him.

However, despite Dave being returned to his rightful home, Hutton has assured fans that the page will stay up.

She admitted that Dave is a ‘celebrity in his own right’ and those that are invested in his adventures can still stay up-to-date via the page.