Thousands of votes cast for charities nominated in The P&J’s 275 Community Fund

Thousands of votes have been cast in The P&J 275 Community Fund’s public vote.

P&J readers have already submitted more than 5,000 votes across the four categories.

The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year as part of The Press and Journal’s 275 anniversary celebrations, aiming to support the charities transforming our communities across the north and north-east.

Five charity partners will be supported throughout 2024 by the fund – including Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) – with the other four charities being selected by P&J readers in a public vote.

Press and Journal editor Craig Walker said the response to the public vote has been overwhelming in such a short space of time.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted more than 5,000 votes have been submitted since The P&J 275 Community Fund’s public vote opened yesterday.

“It’s been great to see so many charities engaging with the fund and drumming up votes from their supporters.

“But there’s still plenty of time for people to get their votes in as the polls don’t close until later this month.

“It’s overwhelming to have already had such a fantastic response, however, it’s not over yet and every single vote counts.

“I am looking forward to finding out who will come out on top of each category, and who will be supported by the Community Fund throughout 2024.

“Good luck to all those nominated.”

Last night, The Press and Journal hosted a 275 Community Fund event at its Marischal Square office in Aberdeen.

Businesses from across the north-east attended, with P&J editor Craig Walker presenting news from the fund to guests.

Aberdeen’s Shape Shifters provided a selection of drinks and cocktails at the event, while Grub Fresh Food offered guests a selection of canapes.

Plans are in place to hold an event for the 275 Community Fund in Inverness – details are yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, readers were asked to nominate charities from across the north and north-east, who they believed should benefit from the fund – which includes a minimum donation of £10,000.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted and more than 100 charities are included in the public vote which is open until November 15.

Split by region and size, the charities have been grouped into four categories: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (small to medium), Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (large), Highlands, Islands and Moray (small to medium) and Highlands, Islands and Moray (large).

Readers can submit one vote in each of the four categories.

The first initiative to raise funds for the 275 Community Fund is The P&J 275 Charity Gala, which will be held next year on February 2 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The event will bring together communities across the north and north-east, for a night of fine dining, celebration and fundraising.

Vote today

Discover the nominated north and north-east charities and submit your vote in each category.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (large)

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (small to medium)

Highlands, Islands and Moray (large)

Highlands, Islands and Moray (small to medium)

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday November 15