Thousands of votes cast for charities nominated in The P&J’s 275 Community Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Thousands of votes cast for charities nominated in The P&J’s 275 Community Fund

Each of 275 Community Fund's five charity partners will receive a minimum donation of £10,000.

By Samantha Leckie
Readers can cast their vote today.
Readers can cast their vote today.

Thousands of votes have been cast in The P&J 275 Community Fund’s public vote.

P&J readers have already submitted more than 5,000 votes across the four categories.

The P&J 275 Community Fund was launched earlier this year as part of The Press and Journal’s 275 anniversary celebrations, aiming to support the charities transforming our communities across the north and north-east.

Five charity partners will be supported throughout 2024 by the fund – including  Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) – with the other four charities being selected by P&J readers in a public vote.

Press and Journal editor Craig Walker said the response to the public vote has been overwhelming in such a short space of time.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted more than 5,000 votes have been submitted since The P&J 275 Community Fund’s public vote opened yesterday.

“It’s been great to see so many charities engaging with the fund and drumming up votes from their supporters.

“But there’s still plenty of time for people to get their votes in as the polls don’t close until later this month.

“It’s overwhelming to have already had such a fantastic response, however, it’s not over yet and every single vote counts.

“I am looking forward to finding out who will come out on top of each category, and who will be supported by the Community Fund throughout 2024.

“Good luck to all those nominated.”

Last night, The Press and Journal hosted a 275 Community Fund event at its Marischal Square office in Aberdeen.

Businesses from across the north-east attended, with P&J editor Craig Walker presenting news from the fund to guests.

Aberdeen’s Shape Shifters provided a selection of drinks and cocktails at the event, while Grub Fresh Food offered guests a selection of canapes.

Press and Journal editor Craig Walker

Plans are in place to hold an event for the 275 Community Fund in Inverness – details are yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, readers were asked to nominate charities from across the north and north-east, who they believed should benefit from the fund – which includes a minimum donation of £10,000.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted and more than 100 charities are included in the public vote which is open until November 15.

Split by region and size, the charities have been grouped into four categories: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (small to medium), Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (large), Highlands, Islands and Moray (small to medium) and Highlands, Islands and Moray (large).

Readers can submit one vote in each of the four categories.

The first initiative to raise funds for the 275 Community Fund is The P&J 275 Charity Gala, which will be held next year on February 2 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The event will bring together communities across the north and north-east, for a night of fine dining, celebration and fundraising.

Vote today

Discover the nominated north and north-east charities and submit your vote in each category.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (large)

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (small to medium)

Highlands, Islands and Moray (large)

Highlands, Islands and Moray (small to medium)

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday November 15

More from News

Researchers also found that fights – and even kidnappings – occasionally occurred between rival groups (Antoine Vale/Tai Chimpanzee Project)
Chimpanzees go to hilltops to gather information about rival groups, study finds
The United States is to impose fresh sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s Russia (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
US imposes new sanctions on companies believed linked to Russian war effort
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ossian Maclennan brandished an axe at the Sapr store Picture shows; Spar, Ardesier. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Underage teen got challenged in shop about fake ID - so returned with an…
Delia Magee sweeps up outside Magee’s Bar, which has been in her husband’s family since 1913, as the clear up begins in Newry Town, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)
Council remains in ’emergency response’ mode as floods persist in Co Down
Derek, Ryan and Sandra Simpson leave Banff Sheriff Court.
Turriff family hurled threats and abuse after social media row about son's sex life
Callum McDonald, managing partner, Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace, left, and Alistair Marshall, of Mackie and Dewar, shake hands on their deal.
Old school chums seal deal to expand Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis appears in court in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
Gang leader denies playing part in killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996
Damien McShane with his son Ryan and daughter Maevh clear a path to their house on the outskirts of Carlingford (Liam McBurney/PA)
Support extended to businesses flooded during Storm Ciaran
Tanera Mor.
Summer Isles: Cottages revamp is latest stage of hedge fund tycoon's 'global destination' dream…
The slots arcade will open in a former bookmakers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
George Street slots arcade approved despite doubts over claim it 'won't encourage gambling'
2