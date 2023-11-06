Britain’s loneliest sheep donated to petting zoo despite ‘free Fiona’ protests from animal rights group

Britain’s loneliest sheep, Fiona the ewe, has been donated to her new home in a petting zoo despite protests from animal activists.

After two years on her own at the bottom of a cliff near Brora, she was eventually rescued at great effort on Saturday.

Cammy Wilson, and his team of experienced climbers managed to get her down from her precarious position despite her weighing more than 100 kilograms.

And she was donated to her new home in Dalscone Family Farm.

That’s despite opposition from animal rights group – Animal Rising who protested outside the premises in Dumfries throughout the day.

Cammy, the rescuer, spoke to BBC Scotland earlier this morning and admitted he had to wait for the ‘coast to clear’ before giving her away.

He said: “We took her to the petting zoo and there were protestors at the door, so we had to wait until the coast is clear and then we took her in last night.

“So she’s in her new home at Dalscone Family Farm in Dumfries.

“When I was arranging this with the farmer, I was saying to him let’s get her out there into the farm because I know them well there since I shear their sheep every year.”

Fiona has N-ewe owners

Fiona has been relocated despite protests from animal rights activists, Animal Rising, who demonstrated outside the farm in Dumfries yesterday.

On a Facebook Live video, “Farmer Ben” from Dalscone Farm admitted that staff and family members felt “intimidated” by demonstrators who flew a drone and holding “Free Fiona” signs.

But Fiona is now settled into her new home in Dumfries after being relieved of her nine kilogram coat of wool.

Cammy also revealed that her overgrown coat could be raffled off to raise money.

Famous wool to be raffled

He continued: “She was very heavy since she has basically had unlimited grass to eat for two years.

“We just got her weighed and she was 92 kilos without the wool, on top of another 9 kilos of wool on her.

“On the rescue mission there was definitely a bit of panting hard and maybe some expletives said along the way, asking ourselves ‘why didn’t we just bring the shears down here!?’ That was nine kilos we didn’t have to carry!

“We can promise that the wool will get used for something.

“We are thinking it will be raffled off to charity.”