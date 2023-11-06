Britain’s loneliest sheep donated to petting zoo despite ‘free Fiona’ protests from animal rights group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s loneliest sheep donated to petting zoo despite ‘free Fiona’ protests from animal rights group

Fiona the ewe was stuck at the bottom of a cliff near Brora for years before she was rescued.

By Graham Fleming
Fiona the sheep after being sheared.
Fiona was nine kilograms lighter after being sheared! Image: The Sheep Game on Facebook.

Britain’s loneliest sheep, Fiona the ewe, has been donated to her new home in a petting zoo despite protests from animal activists.

After two years on her own at the bottom of a cliff near Brora, she was eventually rescued at great effort on Saturday.

Cammy Wilson, and his team of experienced climbers managed to get her down from her precarious position despite her weighing more than 100 kilograms.

Fiona the sheep, rescued
Fiona was rescued finally on Saturday. Image: SSPCA.

And she was donated to her new home in Dalscone Family Farm.

That’s despite opposition from animal rights group – Animal Rising who protested outside the premises in Dumfries throughout the day.

Cammy, the rescuer, spoke to BBC Scotland earlier this morning and admitted he had to wait for the ‘coast to clear’ before giving her away.

He said: “We took her to the petting zoo and there were protestors at the door, so we had to wait until the coast is clear and then we took her in last night.

“So she’s in her new home at Dalscone Family Farm in Dumfries.

Fiona the sheep
Fiona had been stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Brora for more than two years. Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix

“When I was arranging this with the farmer, I was saying to him let’s get her out there into the farm because I know them well there since I shear their sheep every year.”

Fiona has N-ewe owners

Fiona has been relocated despite protests from animal rights activists, Animal Rising, who demonstrated outside the farm in Dumfries yesterday.

On a Facebook Live video, “Farmer Ben” from Dalscone Farm admitted that staff and family members felt “intimidated” by demonstrators who flew a drone and holding “Free Fiona” signs.

But Fiona is now settled into her new home in Dumfries after being relieved of her nine kilogram coat of wool.

Cammy also revealed that her overgrown coat could be raffled off to raise money.

Famous wool to be raffled

He continued: “She was very heavy since she has basically had unlimited grass to eat for two years.

“We just got her weighed and she was 92 kilos without the wool, on top of another 9 kilos of wool on her.

“On the rescue mission there was definitely a bit of panting hard and maybe some expletives said along the way, asking ourselves ‘why didn’t we just bring the shears down here!?’ That was nine kilos we didn’t have to carry!

“We can promise that the wool will get used for something.

“We are thinking it will be raffled off to charity.”

