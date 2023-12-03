New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight

A new snow and ice warning has been issued for the north and north-east of Scotland, with freezing temperatures to continue into Monday.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow alert from 5pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop as low as -3C overnight in parts of the Highlands, with the warning covering the north, north-east, Grampian, Orkney and Shetland.

The new warning reads: “Occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.

“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”

The new warning comes after temperatures dropped to -11C overnight in Aviemore on Saturday.

How will the yellow weather warning affect you?

The Met Office also say to expect: