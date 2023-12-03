News New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight The new warning comes after temperatures dropped to -11C overnight in Aviemore on Saturday. By Graham Fleming December 3 2023, 9.42am Share New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6278365/snow-ice-yellow-warning/ Copy Link Most of Scotland's north and north-east is set to be affected. Image: MET Office. A new snow and ice warning has been issued for the north and north-east of Scotland, with freezing temperatures to continue into Monday. Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow alert from 5pm today until 12pm tomorrow. Temperatures will drop as low as -3C overnight in parts of the Highlands, with the warning covering the north, north-east, Grampian, Orkney and Shetland. The new warning for snow and ice covers a large stretch of Scotland’s north and north-east. Image: MET Office. The new warning reads: “Occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice. “A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.” The new warning comes after temperatures dropped to -11C overnight in Aviemore on Saturday. How will the yellow weather warning affect you? The Met Office also say to expect: Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces