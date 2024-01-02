John Bishop brings in New Year at Braemar with Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maureen Lipman

Hogmanay revellers in Deeside were left star-struck after bringing in the bells alongside national treasures John Bishop, Dame Maureen Lipman and Hugh Bonneville.

The trio were staying at The Fife Arms, the five-star boutique renowned for its traditional New Year party.

Delighted guests were eager to join in with Dame Maureen’s “most fabulous impromptu sing-along” after the actress broke into an expressive performance of The Miner’s Dream of Home.

Meanwhile, Liverpudlian actor and comedian John Bishop praised his stay at the venue and called his visit a “perfect way to start 2024″.

Bishop took to social media to share snippets of his trip, joined by wife Melanie and English actor Hugh Bonneville, as he revelled in the Scottish celebrations.

The 57-year-old then kickstarted his New Year’s Day with a “dip in the Highlands” by diving into the chilly Clunie River before he bellowed “freedom” in true Scots fashion.

Bonneville, however, did not appear to join him in his icy dip.

The Downtown Abbey actor is certainly no stranger to the north-east though, having been spotted dining at The Silver Darling and attending the Braemar Gathering with Dame Judi Dench in 2022.

Staff at the restaurant praised the actors as “lovely and humble people” as they made a stop before their flight to London.

In the same year, Dame Judi was among the famous faces to ring in the New Year at The Fife Arms.

The award-winning actress, like Dame Maureen, put her musical skills to the test and had spectators gather around the piano whilst she performed Abba’s Waterloo with Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.