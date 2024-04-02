Highlands and islands black-spots revealed as 23 tonnes of rubbish lifted by volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands and islands black-spots revealed as 23 tonnes of rubbish lifted by volunteers

A shocking nine tonnes was removed from one just Western Isles bay in the past year.

By Andy Philip
Volunteers picked tonnes of rubbish from the west coast and islands. Image: Supplied by Salmon Scotland.
Volunteers picked tonnes of rubbish from the west coast and islands. Image: Supplied by Salmon Scotland.

Volunteers helped clear more than 23 tonnes of rubbish from beaches from Orkney to the Hebrides and Argyll in just one year.

The haul was recorded by people working with Scottish salmon farms in some of the most spectacular parts of the country for natural beauty.

Litter included some debris from the aquaculture industry but the vast majority was washed up rubbish or litter dropped by visitors.

Wet wipes…and a steering wheel

Salmon farmers, often with locals, conducted the litter picks near where they work.

Items included large volumes of non-biodegradable wet wipes and more unusual finds such as children’s toys, shoes and a steering wheel.

The total for 2023 does not include all fish farm areas so will be higher.

Figures covering five firms – Mowi Scotland, Scottish Sea Farms, Bakkafrost Scotland, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Loch Duart – showed that staff cleared away 23.6 tonnes of litter – around the weight of 15 cars.

The haul took about 661 hours, which equivalent to more than 80 working days.

Tonnes of litter have been collected by volunteers. Image supplied.

Beaches covered the islands of Orkney, North and South Uist, Lewis, Barra, Skye, Rum, Much and Gigha.

More beaches and harbours were scoured along the north-west coast and at Loch Shiel, Loch Garry, Loch Arkaig and Loch Leven.

The biggest litter hauls

The biggest volume was at Miavaig in the Western Isles where nine tonnes was found.

A massive five tonnes was found on Gigha, three tonnes at Gravir in Western Isles and three tonnes near Gairloch in Highland.

The next largest amounts were 900kg in Loch Bracadale, Skye, and 600kg on Loch Seaforth shore, Harris.

The rest of the 50 locations recorded between just a single kg of waste on Broadford Beach, Skye, to tens or hundreds of kgs elsewhere.

Tyres were found dumped on the shores of Loch Ness. Image supplied by Ness Salmon Fishery Board.

One firm had been already been praised for lifting more than 100 tyres from an illegal dump by the A82 at Loch Ness in February.

The company, Mowi, used specialist vehicles to remove the fly-tipped mess near Drumnadrochit.

The wider clean up operation is part of a promise made by salmon farmers in 2020 to avoid marine debris coming from their own farms and to recover any reported items.

Salmon Scotland chief Tavish Scott said: “The vast majority of this could have been disposed of in a responsible way, but if it isn’t then it can spend decades lying on our beaches or circulating in the world’s oceans instead.

“Our salmon farmers are lucky to live and work in some of Scotland’s most stunning coastal areas, and are happy to play their part in regular beach cleans to help keep the shores clean for everyone to enjoy.”

