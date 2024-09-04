Everything you need to know about Big Belmont Bash street festival – including how to get cheap parking deal!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about Big Belmont Bash street festival – including how to get cheap parking deal!

The celebration is taking place on Saturday, September 7, in a bid to drive footfall to Aberdeen city centre's home of cafe culture after a tough few months.

The lively quarter will host the Big Belmont Bash.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Live music, free yoga and cheap parking deals have all been lined up as the Big Belmont Bash aims to boost Aberdeen city centre this weekend.

The day-long street festival has been dreamed up by the new Collective on the Cobbles group in a bid to increase footfall in the historic quarter.

It comes after some high-profile closures, with one departing boss saying that not enough people were venturing onto the street.

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Now, traders want to show off all the reasons to visit.

Roads will be sealed off as Belmont Street and the surrounding lanes become a hive of buzzing activity on Saturday, September 7.

Ahead of the event, we have compiled everything you need to know about the Big Belmont Bash. 

When does it begin?

The action will get under way at 11am, and last until 8pm.

But it will be at noon when things really get going, with the RGU pipe band marching along Belmont Street.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What will be at the Big Belmont Bash?

Organisers have assembled a packed line-up in their bid to “attract thousands” into the city centre.

Live music and DJ sets will take place on a purpose-built outdoor stage in the Academy courtyard.

Image: Fine Day Studio
Image: Fine Day Studio

There will also be the chance to show off your football skills, have a go at rugby and even have a shot at shuffleboard.

And free yoga sessions will be available too, along with dance and “singalong classes”.

You could even get your hands on a bargain, with a “pre-loved” clothes sale.

But if history and culture are more your thing…

Authors will give readings, while there will be a creative writing workshop for those keen to sharpen their skills.

Local historian Fiona-Jane Brown will run a special tour of the streets and lanes to discover its hidden past.

And the doors of the Belmont Cinema will open to the public for the first time in about two years – as efforts to revive it gather pace.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think the Big Belmont Bash could help out the city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

What is the Big Belmont Bash parking deal?

In an added effort to encourage folk into the city centre, Big Belmont Bash masterminds have struck a deal with the nearby Q Park at the Trinity Centre.

And here’s how you can benefit from the cheap offer.

Anyone who enters the code BELMONT40 when pre-booking a space will get a 40% discount.

Robert Keane's Ardent Group has made progress in turning around the Trinity Centre - but the Aberdeen bus gates have caused talks to falter. Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson hailed the Big Belmont Bash as “a day to drive home the message of how much there is to see and do in our city centre”.

He added: “It is also inspiring to see local businesses come together to work in this collaborative way to give Aberdeen a much-needed boost.”

It comes after a recent Press and Journal investigation found that Belmont is one of the top streets in Aberdeen for independent businesses.

The cobbled area has 18 units occupied by independent traders and five which are chains – meaning 78% of Belmont Street is locally operated.

Ahead of the Big Belmont Bash, we have spoken with several of the traders involved:

