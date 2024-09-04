Everything you need to know about Big Belmont Bash street festival – including how to get cheap parking deal!

Live music, free yoga and cheap parking deals have all been lined up as the Big Belmont Bash aims to boost Aberdeen city centre this weekend.

The day-long street festival has been dreamed up by the new Collective on the Cobbles group in a bid to increase footfall in the historic quarter.

It comes after some high-profile closures, with one departing boss saying that not enough people were venturing onto the street.

Now, traders want to show off all the reasons to visit.

Roads will be sealed off as Belmont Street and the surrounding lanes become a hive of buzzing activity on Saturday, September 7.

Ahead of the event, we have compiled everything you need to know about the Big Belmont Bash.

When does it begin?

The action will get under way at 11am, and last until 8pm.

But it will be at noon when things really get going, with the RGU pipe band marching along Belmont Street.

What will be at the Big Belmont Bash?

Organisers have assembled a packed line-up in their bid to “attract thousands” into the city centre.

Live music and DJ sets will take place on a purpose-built outdoor stage in the Academy courtyard.

There will also be the chance to show off your football skills, have a go at rugby and even have a shot at shuffleboard.

And free yoga sessions will be available too, along with dance and “singalong classes”.

You could even get your hands on a bargain, with a “pre-loved” clothes sale.

But if history and culture are more your thing…

Authors will give readings, while there will be a creative writing workshop for those keen to sharpen their skills.

Local historian Fiona-Jane Brown will run a special tour of the streets and lanes to discover its hidden past.

And the doors of the Belmont Cinema will open to the public for the first time in about two years – as efforts to revive it gather pace.

What is the Big Belmont Bash parking deal?

In an added effort to encourage folk into the city centre, Big Belmont Bash masterminds have struck a deal with the nearby Q Park at the Trinity Centre.

And here’s how you can benefit from the cheap offer.

Anyone who enters the code BELMONT40 when pre-booking a space will get a 40% discount.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson hailed the Big Belmont Bash as “a day to drive home the message of how much there is to see and do in our city centre”.

He added: “It is also inspiring to see local businesses come together to work in this collaborative way to give Aberdeen a much-needed boost.”

It comes after a recent Press and Journal investigation found that Belmont is one of the top streets in Aberdeen for independent businesses.

The cobbled area has 18 units occupied by independent traders and five which are chains – meaning 78% of Belmont Street is locally operated.

Ahead of the Big Belmont Bash, we have spoken with several of the traders involved: