Joinery workshop could become new Stonehaven Harbour cafe

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
November 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 2, 2021, 12:21 pm
Concept images alongside the design show how the new Stonehaven Harbour cafe would look.

A joinery workshop could be turned into a new Stonehaven Harbour cafe.

Donald Junnier has applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking the go-ahead to change the use of the building near the Old Pier.

Plans reveal that the workshop, located next to the Backies car park, would be altered to include an indoor seating area to serve 16 customers.

An outdoor seating area has also been proposed, with room for 16 customers.

And there would be a servery hatch allowing visitors to buy take-away treats.

This design image shows how the inside of the cafe would look.

Workshop was originally used by fishermen

The building was originally used as an equipment storage and repair unit by a fishing business.

In 2014 it was turned into a joinery workshop used to make doors, windows and furniture items.

The hut is owned by Aberdeenshire Council, and leased to joiner Ron Leiper.

Should permission for the change be granted, there is an agreement for him to sell it to Mr Junnier.

A design statement issued by the project agent Richard Dingwall Architects said the proposal would keep the site in “effective use”.

And it claims the development would add to the “vitality and viability” of the popular and picturesque port.

This map outlines where the cafe would be created near a car park at the harbour.

What would new Stonehaven Harbour cafe sell?

It is proposed that the new café would serve soup, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, cakes and ice cream.

It is expected to be open seven days a week from 7.30am to 6pm, and parking will be available at the Backies car park.

The harbour has a few cafes and pubs nearby and is always popular in warm weather.

Stonehaven Harbour dates back to 1607 though it has been through many changes over the centuries.

It is a popular spot with tourists, with bars nearby and the town’s A-listed Tolbooth Museum to the immediate south of the site.

You can see the blueprints for yourself here.

