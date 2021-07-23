Here are the areas in the north-east with the highest Covid case rates at the moment

The latest coronavirus data from the Scottish Government shows no neighbourhoods from the north-east in the country’s top ten for case rates.

However, half of the north-east neighbourhoods with the highest case rates per 100,000 are in Aberdeen, with Torry East standing out with a rate of 556.6, the top figure in the area.

The second-highest rate was recorded in Aberdeenshire, with a rate of 474.9 in Fetteresso, Netherley and Catter, while the third-highest rate was recorded in Moray, a rate of 468.9 in the neighbourhood of Buckie West and Mains of Buckie.

The overall picture for the region has changed significantly from this time last month, when Gairlogie and Elrick – part of Westhill – had the highest rate in Scotland, with close to 2,000 cases per 100,000 population.

More details about the current case rates can be found in the chart below.

The other four parts of Aberdeen that are included in the top ten for the north-east are Tillydrone, Bucksburn South, Cove North and Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg South.

The only neighbourhoods that appear on both last month’s list and this month’s are Cove North and Tillydrone.

You can explore the areas with the highest case rates per 100,000 using the map below.

Almost all of the neighbourhoods with the highest case rates in Scotland are located in the Central Belt.

The current highest rate in the country is recorded in the town of Kincardine on the Firth of Forth, which has had 840.6 cases per 100,000 in the past week.

It is the only area in Scotland with a rate of more than 800 cases, while last month every neighbourhood in the top ten had more than 800 cases per 100,000 population.

You can see the full top ten in the chart below.