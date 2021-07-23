Here are the areas in the north-east with the highest Covid case rates at the moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Here are the areas in the north-east with the highest Covid case rates at the moment

By Emma Morrice and Craig Munro
July 23, 2021, 2:22 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Cases across Scotland continue to rise.
Cases across Scotland continue to rise.

The latest coronavirus data from the Scottish Government shows no neighbourhoods from the north-east in the country’s top ten for case rates.

However, half of the north-east neighbourhoods with the highest case rates per 100,000 are in Aberdeen, with Torry East standing out with a rate of 556.6, the top figure in the area.

The second-highest rate was recorded in Aberdeenshire, with a rate of 474.9 in Fetteresso, Netherley and Catter, while the third-highest rate was recorded in Moray, a rate of 468.9 in the neighbourhood of Buckie West and Mains of Buckie.

The overall picture for the region has changed significantly from this time last month, when Gairlogie and Elrick – part of Westhill – had the highest rate in Scotland, with close to 2,000 cases per 100,000 population.

More details about the current case rates can be found in the chart below.

The other four parts of Aberdeen that are included in the top ten for the north-east are Tillydrone, Bucksburn South, Cove North and Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg South.

The only neighbourhoods that appear on both last month’s list and this month’s are Cove North and Tillydrone.

You can explore the areas with the highest case rates per 100,000 using the map below.

Almost all of the neighbourhoods with the highest case rates in Scotland are located in the Central Belt.

The current highest rate in the country is recorded in the town of Kincardine on the Firth of Forth, which has had 840.6 cases per 100,000 in the past week.

It is the only area in Scotland with a rate of more than 800 cases, while last month every neighbourhood in the top ten had more than 800 cases per 100,000 population.

You can see the full top ten in the chart below.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.